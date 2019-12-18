IF YOU GO

Mitch Townley

PERFORMING WITH: Wes Pelle, David Easterling

WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21

WHERE: Vienna Coffeehouse, 212 College St., downtown Maryville

HOW MUCH: Free

CALL: 865-980-8282

ONLINE: www.facebook.com/mitch.townley

ALSO: Mitch will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, for the "Writer's Block Live" series at Vienna Coffeehouse (also free), and at 7 p.m. Jan. 3 for the Townsend Abbey Writer's Night at The Abbey, 7765 River Drive in Townsend; admission to that show is free as well.