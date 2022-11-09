On Friday, Nov. 11, three critically-acclaimed singer/songwriters will gather at The Shed’s Smokin’ Monkey Lounge to give voice to a special cause.
Monet Maddux, Zoe Nutt and Lauren Lucas will participate in a writer’s round to benefit New Hope: Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center. Each of the artists will share their songs in order to raise funds for an organization that makes it their mission to restore hope to abused or traumatized children and their families in Blount County.
“I’ve been wanting to do a writer’s round at The Shed for a while, so when we booked the show and realized it was on 11/11, that’s who I called,” said Monet, the event’s organizer. “Some people consider 11:11 a special number for making a wish, and some think it’s a time when angels are near. I just thought it would be nice to bring in a charity for our gathering on that special night. Since I’m a big fan of all the wonderful things New Hope does for so many children and their families in our community, it seemed like an obvious choice for me.”
Once the decision was made, Monet then reached out to a few friends that could provide an interesting combination of songs and styles. The choice to hold the event the event at The Shed was an obvious one, given that her husband Scott is a principal at the popular Maryville venue.
“In my humble opinion, The Shed is the best venues around,” she said. “My husband and I, along with all of the wonderful people behind the scenes who help make the wheels turn, are incredibly proud of it. I especially love the inside stage. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else for this show.”
The three artists involved all boast storied resumes. Maddux herself is a self-taught musician whose interest in writing lyrics originally led her to become a singer and songwriter. She’s shared stages with a number of notable artists, including Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Blackberry Smoke, Mat Kearney, and Ray Wylie Hubbard, the latter of whom produced her first, self-titled album in 2018. She’s currently working on her second effort, one that will be overseen by five-time Grammy-nominated producer Paul Moak, who’s well known for his work with Mat Kearney, Sam Williams, Ashley Monroe, Caitlyn Smith, Goodbye June, and Marc Broussard.
Nutt is a Nashville-based artist that originally hails from East Tennessee. Her songs find a common divide between country, blues and alternative intents. She’s currently writing and producing a series of songs for a new EP, which was recently previewed with a song called “Birds.” Nutt describes it as “a throw your hands in the air, thank your lucky stars, girl power song born in part from my own metaphorical birds whispering in my ear: Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton and Alanis Morissette.” Notably too, it was featured in Apple Music’s “Best New Songs” playlist this year.
For her part, Lauren Lucas is a South Carolina native and graduate of Belmont University. An Academy of Country Music and Tony Award nominee, she’s had her music represented on Broadway (courtesy of the musical Urban Cowboy), film, television and various projects by other artists (among them, Danielle Peck, Damien Horne and Risa Binder). In addition, she’s opened for Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion, Blake Shelton, Billy Currington, Maroon 5, and The Bacon Brothers, among the many. She spent nearly three years touring with the all-female harmony band, Farewell Angelina, and penned several songs on the group’s latest EP. She’s released several new singles on her own since 2019, and she’s also working on an album of classic country covers that’s scheduled for release next year.
“It’s a songwriters round,” Maddux said. “We will take turns singing and playing original songs and maybe do our own versions of a cover song. We will also tell a few stories and reflect on where some of the song ideas come from. It’ll be a laid-back kinda night full of great music, food and drink, as well as lots of goodwill for a great cause.”
In that respect, the three artists should find a fine fit. “It gives a little different spin on things when you hear a song that was written by the person who is singing it,” Maddux continued. “I like a cover, but I really love an original song!”
