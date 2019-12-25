There have always been instrumental ensembles that have struck the fancy of audiences eager to engage. Big bands dominated popular music in the ’30s and ’40s, and while some featured singers, it was mostly the combination of brass and a beat that made them the rage of that age.
The rock ’n’ roll era saw a shift in style, and while surf groups (among them, the Ventures and the Safaris), early guitarist heroes (i.e. Dick Dale, Link Wray, Duane Eddy, Hank Marvin, and Les Paul), and the occasional R&B band (Booker T and the MGs, the Average White Band) scored their occasional hits, singers took center stage.
Knoxville’s own Milkshake Fatty accepts that scenario, but as an instrumental outfit, the group still has managed to capture crowds by taking pop and R&B standards and giving them the kind of cool groove that encourages devotees to dance.
The group, which currently consists of guitarist Cameron Moore, drummer Logan White, keyboard player Ray Bacon-Keys, saxophonist Chuck Mullican and bassist Ashton Williams, can trace its beginnings to Moore’s and White’s early efforts.
“I have played in bands since I was around 14 years old in Memphis,” Moore said. “I was regularly gigging with a jazz/funk band, as well as a rock band called the Tone Junkies. When I moved here to attend UT, that part of my life was hard to replace … until I met Logan.”
The initial incarnation of the group began in 2013 when the two began jamming together and then finding themselves booked practically every weekend at various frat parties. The repertoire then consisted of what Moore describes as “jam band favorites and about a thousand different versions of ‘Rocky Top.’” However the band didn’t formally coalesce until 2016 when it took the name The Cam Duffy Band.
“I had played in so many bands that wanted to do covers, but the singers never wanted to do the ones I suggested,” Moore said when asked how the idea of doing instrumentals came about. “It was either because of a difficulty level or because of the genre, but my suggestions fell to the wayside. So after a couple tryouts with singers that just didn’t fit, or didn’t have the time to commit, I decided to start doing all of my favorite songs that no one else dares to cover, but doing them without a singer.”
Eventually, a different concept began to evolve.
“It was like, ‘How about Chuck and I just play the melody lines and leave the audience to guess what song we’re playing,’’ Moore continued. “It became a regular thing at our shows for us to start a pop song from 1983 or something, and then watch as the audience tried to figure out exactly which song we were playing! We always use original renditions of these pop and R&B tunes so that it doesn’t seem like a typical cover band or a stale performance of anything outdated.”
As Moore tells it, the band’s unlikely handle came about purely by chance. It evolved out of a typically casual college conversation.
“We were all sitting on a friend’s porch one summer daydreaming of a serious munchy craving that one of us had,” Moore said. “A buddy of mine said, ‘Man would I love a fatty milkshake right now.’ I then called him a ‘Milkshake Fatty.’ We immediately looked at each other and knew that would be the new band name.”
If that seems unusually offhanded, it belies the focus that the group puts plenty of focus on the music. That makes for a very specific criteria when it comes to the choice of material.
“It has to be ‘dance-y’ and have a strong hook,” Moore said. “Other than that, we can take just about anything and put our spin on it.” He cites two songs in particular as examples — “Say My Name” by Destiny’s Child and “Don’t Know Why” by Norah Jones.
Although the Fatty Five, as they sometimes refer to themselves, have done some limited live recordings — they also occasionally perform behind a multimedia video screen while supplying a live soundtrack for classic films — most of their efforts are devoted to live performances. They primarily play throughout East Tennessee, but they’ve occasionally ventured to Nashville and Memphis.
“Over the years, the Fatty Five have gained an unrivaled reputation of bringing audiences to the dance floor, especially to songs you have no idea you could dance to in the first place,” Moore said.
That begs the question of whether the crowds that come to their shows might sometimes say they miss hearing a singer.
“Yes,” Moore said. “And we tell them to go to Smoky Mountain Brewery where they can hear ‘Wagon Wheel’ a hundred times a week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.