The way Maryville College senior Brittany Barthelmess sees it, “Moving” — both the on-campus play she’s directing that takes place this weekend and the act of relocation from one domicile to another — can mean a lot of things.
On the surface, there’s tedium: belongings, carefully wrapped and packed into boxes marked “kitchen” or “bathroom,” loaded onto vehicles and driven to their new destination. There are metaphysical elements to “Moving”/moving, however, that she hopes to highlight in the three-act, 75-minute production written by Sean M. McCord.
“I personally am a person who thinks about life on a greater scale. I’m the kind of person who will go to a place and will think, ‘Wow, I wonder who has been here, or who will be here?’” Barthelmess, who graduates with a theatre studies degree next year, told The Daily Times recently. “I’m constantly thinking about things like that, and this play has a lot of that. It talks about how things move in every aspect of your life, about moving from place to place and how those things impact you.
“These places, and the people we meet, are assigned meaning, and you don’t know how people are going to be a part of your life when you first meet them. In this play, it talks about the way we move through life and how our choices affect us as people, but it’s also about moving through the stages of your life, as well as moving through the stages of a relationship. There’s a lot of moving going on.”
It’s something about which Barthelmess is intimately familiar. She grew up in Connecticut, lived in St. Louis for eight years and finally moved to New Hampshire.
Along the way, she inherited a love of performance and musical theater from her parents, who both acted and made sure their daughter was familiar with Broadway show tunes.
“We would do skits at Christmas time, with me and my siblings putting on shows and dancing and performing for the neighbors,” she said. “We’ve always been a performance family, but I didn’t really start acting in anything legitimate until I was 9 and did my first community theater show, and from there, I just kept doing it.”
In high school, she tried her hand at directing for the first time, taking over a senior production known as “Icebreaker” that involved song, dance and interactive games, along with a part for everyone in her senior class. That experience set the stage for her decision to direct a play as part of her senior theatre studies major project. She came to Maryville College to start her sophomore year, drawn by the institution’s theater program and American Sign Language and Deaf Studies, another area of interest that’s become her minor.
“Ever since I got here my sophomore year, I’ve just fallen in love with it,” she said. “The people are so welcoming, and I love that they have adjunct professors, because these are people doing it in their real lives who take three months out of it to come here and teach us. I love working with and learning from them, and because all of our shows are student-run — with the guidance of faculty — then we get experience at all aspects of the show.”
“Moving” came across her radar when she reached out to her high school theater teacher, who took Barthelmess’ script requests — one set, a small cast, family friendly with adult themes — to the Hollins University Playwright’s Lab. Ten lab participants sent Barthelmess their scripts, and “Moving,” she said, was the one that spoke to her heart. It’s been a whirlwind preparation — the first read-through by the cast was Nov. 1, she said, and the set was put together in a week — but McCord has been there to provide feedback and suggestions throughout the process, she added.
“Working with Sean has been so great, because he’s been willing to make changes and modifications to meet our needs, but it’s also a very personal play to him, because Paul — one of the two main characters — is very similar to where he was at a certain point in his life,” she said. “I think the best plays are written from personal experience, and this is just the perfect play.
“There are funny moments; there are the dramatic argument scenes; there are the intimate scenes. There are little sweet moments and some hard moments, and really, I think it’s a dramatic comedy that has a little bit of everything — but it also has those bigger themes that make you think about what they mean and how people impact you.”
