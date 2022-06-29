If your curio collections runs a little on the macabre or unusual side, you’re in luck: Saturday’s “Murvul Punk and Drag Flea Market” likely has something you don’t know you need.
When most Blount County residents think of a flea market, they likely picture Green Acres, the sprawling metroplex of vendors on Alcoa Highway that features everything from antique furniture to Mexican food to indoor wrestling. It’s a carnival atmosphere in which knickknacks, gimcracks, trinkets and collectibles can be found and purchased, and Saturday’s event — which takes place at The Bird and the Book — is no different.
It just happens to have a punk rock and drag queen flair, which only adds to both the spectacle and enjoyment, said organizer Mike Billups.
“If you come to this event, you’re going to find a wide variety of different types of vendors selling all kinds of things,” Billups told The Daily Times recently. “We’ve got tarot card readers; people who are crafters and makers; we’ve got people selling their own music. It’s just a wide variety of different types of people and a wide variety of bands.”
Ten acts will take the stage starting at 3 p.m., followed by a punk-themed drag show to close out the evening, Billups added.
“We have some bands that would be classified as punk, but they’re radio-friendly,” Billups added. “We’ve got some harder bands, and our headliner is Cutthroat Shamrock, which played The Shed (Smokehouse and Juke Joint in Maryville) on St. Patrick’s Day. That’s a pretty big deal, to have a headlining band that played for anywhere from 500 to 1,000 people at the biggest venue in Blount County. That just shows how widespread punk is getting as a community.”
For the uninitiated, the punk label might seem off-putting, edgy in a way that’s exclusive and wary, if not hostile, toward outsiders. Much of that stems from the origins of punk as a rebellion against authority during its 1970s ascendancy, particularly power structures in government and popular culture that left many young people feeling left behind or locked out. Combined with the music genre’s visceral style of rock ‘n’ roll, the punk subculture has always been proudly out of step with the mainstream.
At the same time, Billups said, punks have an open-door policy that welcomes all.
“In any music community, there are things in the past, or maybe even the present, that are going to have some negative aspects,” he said. “Punk, in general, carries a little bit of that negative ethos to people who don’t understand it, because all they see is what they know from television. But I’m 41, and I’ve been playing in punk bands since the mid-’90s and promoting punk shows since the early 2000s. I’ve played well over 1,000 and promoted over 200, and I’ve only seen maybe a handful of physical altercations at any show I’ve promoted or played.
“On top of that, I can’t name a music community more giving than the punk community. The majority of what we do is for charity. I’ve been involved in the Nashville punk rock flea market in the past, and I know they throw everything they make to charity. You’d be hard-pressed to find a punk rock promoter who doesn’t want to do the right thing.”
And that includes Billups. Originally from West Virginia, he and his wife relocated to East Tennessee in 2012, landing in Maryville first, where the couple lived until October of last year. While Blount County residents, they got to know Lisa Misosky and Catherine Frye, owners of The Bird and the Book, and attended a number of events at the venue, located below Southland Books and Café on East Broadway. As the COVID-19 pandemic began to ease, Billups — who founded the independent record label Coffin Curse Records — wanted to put on a punk show but had a difficult time securing a venue in those cautious days. Misosky stepped up, bringing in Jason Smart, who manages The Dungeon, another business on the other side of Southland’s lower level that specializes in video games, collectibles and more.
“That event went really, really well, and that opened the door for more shows,” Billups said. “I was toying with the idea of doing a Coffin Curse festival, this all-day showcase of my bands, and the initial plan was to do a festival with a flea market concept to bring in more people. We’ve found that it’s really hard to get people out to a concert, but if you add another aspect to it, that’s an added appeal that gets them in the door.”
At the suggestion of his wife, Billups decided to shelve the Coffin Curse event, focus solely on the flea market, and build out a punk rock showcase of bands both local and touring. They tagged it with the “Murvul” moniker to capitalize on the tongue-in-cheek pronunciation of the town, and when Misosky and Smart challenged him to come up with an idea that would make Blount’s market unique from ones in Knoxville and Nashville, he suggested adding an element of drag.
“We decided to highlight some touring bands, because I know how hard it is for them to get a gig,” said Billups, who drums for the band Reckless Threat, also on Saturday’s lineup. “We’ve got three bands coming from Kentucky; a band from Orlando that are blowing up right now; a few Nashville bands; and DYI, a local hardcore band that’s the heaviest band of the day. I’ve been friends with those guys since 2018, and my band always wanted to do a show with those guys, but it’s never worked out until now.
“And the drag portion of the show is coming together really well. (Drag performer) Icky Stardust is promoting that end of the event, which will take place during the last hour to hour and a half, and it’s a punk rock-themed drag show, so you can expect a mixture of pop-punk like Blink-182 and ’80s hardcore like Black Flag and the Circle Jerks.”
And then there are the vendors: Thirty all told, with 25 setting up on the grounds and five inside, alongside merchandise tables by the performing bands and an information/volunteer table for Blount Pride, which takes place July 30 at Jack Greene Park in downtown Maryville. From do-it-yourself screen-printed T-shirts and patches to gothic jewelry to handmade crystals to vintage photography and metal sculptures, the “Murvul Punk and Drag Flea Market” is the place to find conversation pieces and home decor that you won’t be able to purchase at IKEA or Target.
And while the merchandise, of course, costs money, the event itself is free — but attendees who want to bring a little extra cash to help out a philanthropic cause are certainly welcome to do so, Billups added.
“We’ll have representatives for the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking there, collecting donations for their charity,” he said. “Every event like this I do, I want to have a charitable aspect to it. I don’t make money with my label, but my plan from the get-go was to treat it like a hobby, maybe break even, have fun with it and help some people along the way as far as local bands that need a push and a charitable aspect.”
