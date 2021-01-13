Wherever he finds himself, whether it’s in his home studio in Nashville or on stage at Caesar’s Palace in Vegas or down in Florida for a friend’s wedding, Jeff King’s heart is never far from the mountains of Blount County.
The Townsend native hasn’t been back this way since Christmas 2019, but he checks in on his folks, Charles and Georgia King of the Dry Valley community, regularly. Monday morning, his father told him of snow on the ground in those hills, and picturing it made King smile, even though he was dining on French toast and bacon down in the Sunshine State.
“I miss the feeling of just being home,” King told The Daily Times by phone. “I’ve been in Nashville now since 1983 — 37½ years now — but there’s still nothing like sitting on the front porch at my folks’ house with my parents, looking out over the valley and hearing the crows and cows.”
COVID-19 has kept him away — but it’s also kept him from doing what he loves as well: playing guitar alongside two of the most popular legacy acts in country music, Reba McEntire and Brooks and Dunn. When the pandemic arrived in Tennessee last March, he was eyeing a particularly creative (and lucrative) year, he said.
“My normal studio-booking stuff was staying fairly busy, kind of like normal, and then we had sort of a mini-tour with Reba ... when they came in and shut us down and said, ‘We’re done for a while,’” King said. “We were supposed to go out the following weekend to start the tour, and then we had another mini-tour scheduled with Brooks and Dunn. And then we had our usual three or four runs in Vegas, both Reba and Brooks and Dunn, that we’ve been doing out at Caesar’s.
“It was going to be a great year financially, and it was going to be a lot of fun. Most of that touring was on the weekends, so I could be back in town to do recording sessions during the week, but then when March hit and they shut us down on the rehearsals, we went home for two weeks.”
That first week, King and his wife — Tammy Rogers, a founding member of The SteelDrivers and a session artist for dozens of Nashville’s big names — found themselves glued to the television alongside the rest of America, trying to make sense of a country upended by the virus. The entire country music industry shut down temporarily, and for the first time since he came to Nashville as a hungry young guitar-slinger, King found himself with idle time.
“We spent a lot of time together, plus our daughter was home — but unfortunately for her, it was her senior year in high school, so she missed her prom and everything else,” he said. “They finally did have a graduation out on the football fields, but she felt like she didn’t get the full senior year.”
As a guy who remembers how special his teenage years in Blount County were, King hurt for her. He attended school in Townsend all the way through his junior year, transferring to Heritage High School the first year it opened, and while he enjoyed a typical small-town Southern upbringing, it was the discovery of a guitar in the back of his Uncle Kenneth’s closet that changed his life. A neighbor and fellow musician, Ronnie Sullivan, taught him the basics, and in 1978, local luthier Donnie Barbra — who was working at Murlin’s Music World at the time — sold King his first electric guitar.
In college, he started playing in bands, eventually opting to pursue music over graphic design. Once he landed in Nashville, he got in on the ground floor with the band Dana Mitchell and Southern Express, and in 1985, a college friend recruited him to play for an up-and-coming singer named Patty Loveless. Her debut album was released the following year, and suddenly King found himself as a sideman to one of the industry’s rising stars.
By 1991, he left the road to focus full time on studio work, and throughout the next two decades, his work could be heard on albums by Josh Turner, Pam Tillis, Faith Hill, Jo Dee Messina, Craig Morgan, Trace Adkins and more. He even played guitar on a posthumous Johnny Cash track, one of the most memorable moments of his studio career. In 2006, he decided to go back out on the road alongside Reba, a gig he’s held ever since.
He’s most at home, however, in the studio, and when Nashville began opening back up in the summer, King was right there among his peers, wearing a mask when necessary and isolating when possible. In the beginning, he added, industry executives had hoped touring would resume, but as spring turned to summer, which then turned to fall, it became apparent that stages across the country would remain dark into 2021.
“Everybody’s talking about this summer, and we’re all kind of going, ‘Well, that would be great!’ but I just don’t know,” King said. “There’s so many parts to this whole thing, and both of the camps I’m in — Reba and Brooks and Dunn — are both concerned with the safety of their fans. They don’t want to get anybody sick at their shows, but there’s also a liability issue.
“When you think about who all it affects — the artists, the band, the crews, all the way down to the local crews — all of the lighting guys, all of the sound guys, all of the caterers … the bus drivers, the bus companies, the truck drivers, all of the people who clean the buses after they come in after tours … the promotional people, the hotel rentals … the theaters and all of the venues — it’s just mind-blogging to me, when you think about the whole business and the whole industry shutting down.”
If it hadn’t been for studio work, he added, even a couple who have experienced the sort of success that he and Rogers have would be struggling. And even then, he caught COVID-19 back in October. He was working on some studio sessions — for the upcoming Ronnie Dunn solo record, perhaps, or the new Reba album that’s scheduled for sometime in 2021 — when he and his wife got a flu shot. The next day, he had chills and body aches, but that’s how the flu vaccine always affects him, he said, and he thought nothing of it. The next day, however, he took a sip of his morning coffee and couldn’t taste it.
Sure enough, he tested positive. So, too, did the other six musicians working on those sessions — but the engineers in the booth didn’t. Neither did Rogers, for that matter. For King, it was nothing more than a cold; one of his fellow musicians, however, spent a week on a ventilator. And even though he’s already had it, the last thing he wants to do is bring it home to his parents, who are in their 80s, so he opted to spend Christmas in Nashville.
And then a bomb went off.
“The tornado (which hit Nashville in early March) didn’t affect us at all, but I could feel the bombing,” he said. “I woke up and remember looking at the clock and thinking, ‘Wow, what is that?’ We live near a train track, and it sounded like two cars coupling together — that big banging sound. I went back to sleep, and when I woke up to that on Christmas morning, it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, have we not had enough?’”
It was, he added, a rough year for the city he’s come to love. And on more than one occasion, he wished he could get away from it all and spend a few days of solitude up in Dry Valley. He was last on stage on Nov. 30 for the Country Music Association’s holiday special, a performance that required two advance COVID tests and then an on-site rapid test at the Ryman Auditorium before he could even enter the building. Before that was another Ryman show in early October for the #SaveOurStages campaign, a livestreamed benefit designed to call attention to ailing venues hurt by COVID-19.
“That was a lot of fun, but it was to an empty house,” King said. “It’s funny, because every one of us thought, ‘Man, that was fun to see everybody and play again!’ And then ... thought, ‘It sounds great, but gosh, we all look weird, because there’s no crowd!’”
And when those crowds get to return is anybody’s guess. As much as he’s enjoyed time with his family, he’s ready to play again for screaming fans, and he knows they’re ready to see an actual concert in person again.
“We’re in a dark time,” he said. “I think part of the reason that (COVID) has exploded again is that people are going, ‘I can’t live like this anymore. I need to get out.’ Hopefully everybody’s being careful, because I know nobody wants to get this, but a lot of people are feeling like they can only sit at home for so long.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.