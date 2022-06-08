Every once in a while, Steve Kaufman and his wife, Donna Dixon, will get a wild hair about ways in which the Steve Kaufman Acoustic Kamp and its accompanying Acoustic Concert Series might be improved.
After all, the event has been taking place for a quarter-century on the Maryville College campus — the 2022 version, which kicks off Monday, will be the 26th edition — and the format has essentially been the same since it was started as a place where aspiring flatpick guitarists could come learn from Kaufman and his pals in the industry.
It’s grown from one week to two; from guitar lessons to workshops for fiddle, banjo, bass, mandolin, dulcimer and more; from a half-dozen instructors to a cavalcade of some of the most critically acclaimed and universally respected players in the world. Of course, Kaufman and Dixon told The Daily Times recently, the idea comes up on occasion to implement various changes, but then Kaufman returns to a lesson imparted during one of his international performances.
“I was playing outside Liverpool (England) to this bluegrass club, and after I did my first set, the promoter comes up to me and says, ‘I thought you were going to do this song and this song and this song?’” Kaufman recalled. “And I told him, ‘Well, I did those last year, and I wanted to change things up.’ And he just said, ‘But people know those. They wanted to hear those. That’s why they came to see you.’
“People love the structure here, and I think they want that direction when they come here. A lot of music camps don’t do that: You can go wherever you want, and you can sit in this class or that one, and the teachers hate that, because they always have to start back to zero. They can’t build through the week. Here, the teachers can build, the students get a schedule, and the structure works out for everybody.”
And the general public gets to enjoy the fruits of that labor at a nightly concert series that kicks off Monday and continues through June 24 in the Alumni Gym on the Maryville College campus. Each night begins with a short open mic jam, before the instructors whose names are part of the draw for campers take the stage to pick and play in various combinations and formats.
“It’s something we open up to the general public to see, because we don’t want to seem so selfish that we keep it all for ourselves!” Kaufman said.
And it’s actually the first time the series has been available for public consumption since 2019. COVID-19 canceled the entire event in 2020, and last year’s concerts were closed to all but camp attendees. Even then, Dixon added, the schedules had to be tightened so that the two-hour time limit in an enclosed space was adhered to.
“Plus, we were limited on just 200 people in the Clayton Center, with one person in a seat and no one else within 6 feet,” she said. “At the end of the day, though, we really appreciated that the college gave us some pretty tight restrictions, because it made all the campers feel safe.”
And while COVID precautions have been lifted at Maryville College, Kaufman and Dixon sent out notice with the camp’s registration packets: Whatever guidelines were in place would be followed. It’s a matter of community respect, the pair said, especially since many of the campers are older — and because they have to leave for California after Week Two of the camps for their son’s wedding.
But even last year, Dixon said, the mask mandates and social distancing were a minor inconvenience compared to the previous year’s shutdown. Many campers were grateful simply to be experiencing live music again, and to gather in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains to play music is more therapeutic than non-players might think.
“It’s an immersive experience,” Dixon said. “There’s no TV, and people just unplug when they come here.”
The annual event’s roots grew from the seed planted by the couple’s love story. After moving from New Jersey to Maryville to teach guitar in the late 1970s, Kaufman began competing in the National Flat Pick Guitar Championships in Winfield, Kansas, winning the title in 1978 and again in 1984 and 1986, making him one of only two three-time title winners.
Dixon arrived in Maryville in 1987 to pursue a nursing degree at Maryville College, and after the two met, fell in love and married, she helped with his growing business as an internationally recognized guitar instructor who traveled the country teaching eager novice musicians.
The pair organized the first Acoustic Kamp in 1996, featuring six instructors and 180 students from around the world who came to the MC campus. Over the years, the event grew to encompass two weeks and lessons across a variety of genres and instruments: flatpicking, fingerpicking, traditional rhythm, swing rhythm and bluegrass rhythm guitar; Old Time banjo, fiddle and mandolin; mountain and hammered dulcimer; dobro; bass; bluegrass fiddle and banjo; songwriting; and bluegrass vocals.
In addition to Kaufman, the instructors include a veritable who’s who of world-class musicians, and past teachers have included the legendary Doc Watson, internationally acclaimed guitarist Tommy Emmanuel and fellow flatpick ace Dan Crary. This year’s instructors run the gamut as well, from Italian flatpick master Beppe Gambetta to East Tennessee session ace Vince Ilagan on bass to bluegrass guitarist Chris Jones to banjo picker extraordinaire Ned Luberecki, among others.
And every night, those instructors will come together to perform public concerts that are open to everyone. Steve Kaufman’s Acoustic Concert Series has been almost as important a part of the camps as the lessons themselves, because the amount of talent gathered on a single stage is unrivaled anywhere else in the world, at least for 10 nights in June.
For the camp participants, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about micro-changes that are beneficial, Kaufman added: Like a traditional school, previous camps posted teachers in a single room, and students rotated in and out for various classes. Now, the teachers are the ones who rotate, meaning students can post up in a single classroom for the day, keep their instruments in one place and remain with other players at or about the same skill level as they are. More teachers have been added for 2022 as well, including additional instructors for Old Time banjo, hammered dulcimer and mountain dulcimer.
Outside of the classroom, Kaufman added, the same opportunities for pairings and partnerships will abound, and that’s something pedestrians and dog-walkers and neighbors living in the College Hill historic neighborhood can take part in simply by strolling around campus.
“You’ll have all of these musicians jamming in a small circle, and someone might walk up and say, ‘Who’s that guy? He’s really good!’” he said. “Well, he’s just one of the teachers. That’s the great thing about this camp, is that the teachers just walk by and grab an instrument and jump right in, and they’re staying on campus, so you’ll see that pretty regularly.”
And for both students and guests who love the mechanics behind the playing, the nightly concerts in the Alumni Gym allow an up-close-and-personal experience in which they can watch hands on the necks of guitars, fingers on the fretboards of mandolins and thumbs rolling across the strings of banjos. In that regard, the concerts are as much for the campers as they are for the public, Dixon pointed out … which is yet another reason the two have to not mess with success.
“We have a great camp, and we try to do things that are new, but we don’t want to change much, because we’ve built it into something everybody seems to enjoy,” Kaufman said. “An example would be the camp brochure. It’s in brown and white, and we only do a short run, and I asked the printer, ‘Isn’t it time for us to do a full-color one?’
“And he asked me, ‘Is the brown and white one working?’ And yeah, it is. So why change it? Like he pointed out, we have a good product, a good thing. We have some great volunteers, great instructors and great participants, and we’re grateful to be able to keep doing it to that level.”
