The first time the Drift Boat Cowboys got together, it was a chance encounter of musically minded friends and acquaintances asked to provide a few tunes for a Boy Scout troop chili dinner.
That was back in 2016, fiddler and mandolin player Jeremy Stephens told The Daily Times recently. A native of Blount County, he recently had returned to town after living in Nashville for several years, and he reconnected with childhood friend Justin Marcus (who plays guitar and fiddle).
The gig wasn’t an elaborate one; the two guys got together with Mark Ross (guitar and bass), David Rasnake (guitar, bass, horns, keyboards), Justin Hall (guitar, bass) and Brad Hitch (drums, banjo and kazoo) — acquaintances that were on one another’s periphery through friend, family and church connections — to work up a few bluegrass tunes to entertain the crowd.
“Some of us were friends already, but I don’t think any of us really thought what would happen past that makeshift gig, and by no means were we the Drift Boat Cowboys at that point,” Stephens said. “We were just a bunch of guys, but then someone came up and asked us what we were going to call ourselves.”
And that, he added, is when a collective realization made its way through the six men: There would indeed be a next time, because the chemistry between them was too good to allow to fizzle.
“I think for me and probably for all of us, there just aren’t any egos in this band,” Stephens said. “We all play a lot of different instruments — I don’t think there’s anybody that plays just one instrument. We all sing, and we’re all open to new songs and learning and playing new songs, and that’s what makes it all fun. Nobody has lead singer syndrome, and that just takes the weight off. It’s just about the music.”
Growing up, the six men — who all attended Blount County schools (four graduated from Maryville High School, the other two from William Blount) — always loved music, but seeing it played live was difficult, Stephens added. As teens, their options were driving to Knoxville or heading up to Cades Cove for the annual Old Timer’s Day celebration, which makes their participation today in a vibrant Blount scene — they perform Friday night at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center in Townsend, Aug. 14 at Blackhorse Pub and Brewery in Alcoa and Aug. 19 in Alcoa’s Springbrook Park for the “Songs By the Brook” series — something of an honor, Stephens added.
“Now, there are opportunities to go see live music around Blount County, and it’s just fun to be a part of it,” he said. “Whether we’re playing to a bigger crowd or to somebody at the local watering hole, we just enjoy doing it. We all come from different backgrounds, so we’re all different, but we’re all really good friends, too. A couple of the guys are bluegrass guys, and they’ll talk about songs that I don’t know about.
“I grew up here but moved to Nashville for 10 years, so I enjoy a little rock ‘n’ roll and Americana. But when we get together and talk about songs to play, we try not to be a one-trick pony, because we so much enjoy playing everything from rock ‘n’ roll to bluegrass to country to Americana.”
More importantly, they have the chops to pull it off, given the background of the members. Rasnake has played with Pistol Creek Catch of the Day and is the former technical director of the Clayton Center for the Arts. Hitch is a singer-songwriter who’s a fixture on stage at the Maryville Farmers’ Market on Saturday mornings. And all six men sing, Stephens added, which means a song like “American Made,” by the Oak Ridge Boys, becomes a faithful recreation, four-part harmonies included, rather than a rote rendition.
“We’ll come up with a song to cover, and then the question is, who’s best suited to sing the melody?” Stephens said. “If we can figure that out, then we can start working up the harmonies, because if it’s something Mark sounds good at, Mark’s going to sing it, and the same holds true for the rest of us. We all enjoy singing and playing, so for us, it’s all about what makes the song sound good.”
And, he added, what can make one another sound better. Case in point: Not long ago, the guys were trying to work up a new song, and Stephens couldn’t quite figure out the chord it needed to be in. Hitch suggested a certain key, and it worked like a charm.
“It’s pretty funny when the drummer stands up and tells the mandolin player what chord he should be playing in, but that’s how we do things,” Stephens said. “For us, it’s a kick getting to hang out with your buddies. We’re all married, and we all have kids, and this is like when they ask you on a job interview, ‘What are your hobbies and what do you like doing in your spare time?’ This is what we like to do.”
And it’s always an adventure adapting a new song for the Drift Boat Cowboys style. While they started playing bluegrass, they quickly began to incorporate Western swing, classic country. Today, they’re pretty much of a collective mind to throw tunes at the wall and see what sticks. Case in point: Stephens discovered a cover of the Steve Miller song “Jet Airliner” by the Americana outfit Band of Heathens, and it didn’t take long for the rest of the guys to get a radar lock on it.
“The next thing you know, Rasnake’s got that lick going, and Mark singing it is about the best thing ever,” Stephens said. “It almost fits him perfect. If you had told me we would be playing a song like that, that night at the Boy Scout troop chili dinner, I would have said, ‘No way.’ But now, we’re never short of ideas, and chances are that at practice, somebody’s going to bring a new idea to the table. And that’s the fun part.”
As is the relationships they form whenever they play live. Ever since a birthday party in the “hole” below Tri-Hop Brewery on Court Street in downtown Maryville, they’ve been looking for more outdoors opportunities, which means both the Heritage Center and “Songs by the Brook” shows will fit the bill nicely. And, they hope, allow them to continue their camaraderie with the audience.
“It’s just real conversational, whether Mark is talking or I’m talking or Justin Hall is talking to the audience,” he said. “It’s not a formal thing, because we want folks to feel like they can come out and have a good time. We’re just a regular group of guys from here, who grew up here, and some of us went away at different points for work or school or whatever, but we all ended up back here and found each other.
“We’re just a bunch of guys who are serious about music, but we’re not looking to tour the world. We love going and playing for people, but we’re not doing it to make a living. And one of these days, if it’s not fun anymore, we’ll stop.”
