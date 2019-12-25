As you wake up on this Dec. 26, a pile of shredded gift wrap scattered throughout your home, the idea of celebrating New Year’s Eve may be the furthest thing from your mind.
Unfortunately, time waits for no man (or woman), and when it comes to 2019, time is most definitely running out. New Year’s Eve is only five days away, and if you haven’t made plans, it’s time to do so. Fortunately, we have a roundup of events taking place in Blount County and beyond that might help you make the most of sending off 2019 and ringing in the ’20s in style.
Here are a few options to usher in the new year at midnight Tuesday:
Blount County
• At Alnwick Community Center, 2146 Big Springs Road, Tedd Graves and the All Star Band — with special guest “Marshal” Andy Smalls! — are hosting a family friendly party with an open dance floor, food and more. It starts at 8 p.m., ends at 12:05 a.m. and costs $10-$12.
• At Brackins Blues Club, 112 E. Broadway Ave. in downtown Maryville, the Doug Harris Band “will tear the roof off with their high-octane rock, blues, soul and funk” starting at 9 p.m. Admission is free, and the soiree includes party favors and a midnight toast.
• Looking for something glitzy? Head over to The Capitol Theatre, 127 W. Broadway Ave. in downtown Maryville, for the Blount County Habitat for Humanity’s “NYE Gatsby Gala” starting at 8 p.m. and featuring heavy hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, casino tables, a six-piece jazz band, a champagne toast at midnight and an auction; tickets range from $80 to $125. (Guests are encouraged to dress in 1920s attire.)
• At Roll Arena Party Zone, 2801 E. Broadway Ave. in Maryville, it’s a “New Year’s Eve Skate” with two levels of fun: From 7-10 p.m. for family access ($10 per person) and 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. for the “full party access” ($15 per person). Games, party favors, contests, prizes and a balloon drop are all on the agenda.
• Over at Shooter’s Bar, 4514 Airport Highway in Louisville, Jagger Lane will take the stage at 9 p.m.; it’s free to attend.
• At Springview Baptist Church, 4220 U.S. Highway 411 S. in Maryville, it’s a free New Year’s Eve gospel concert at 8 p.m. featuring Sunday Drive and Heirline.
• At Two Doors Down, 118 E. Broadway Ave. in downtown Maryville, Better Daze will kick off the night at 10 p.m., followed by Middle Finger. It’s a $5 cover, but that gets you entrance into the party, the atmosphere, a midnight champagne toast and party favors.
Family Events
• Looking for something kid friendly that caters to earlier bedtimes? Over at The Muse Knoxville, the children’s museum and learning center in Chilhowee Park (516 N. Beaman St.), the “Cheer in the New Year” celebration begins at 10 a.m. (yes, in the morning) and lasts until 2 p.m., featuring holiday-themed crafts, a photo booth, magic, a ball drop at “midnight (noon) and more, all designed for a celebration for kids. Tickets are $15 and must be purchased in advance at www.themuseknoxville.org.
• On Market Square, downtown Knoxville’s unofficial city center, ”New Year’s Eve on the Square” kicks off at 10 p.m. with a performance by the local band The Bicho Brothers, followed by a ball drop at midnight and fireworks. It’s free.
• Over in Gatlinburg, 50,000 people, give or take, are expected to gather in the mountain town for the annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop and Fireworks, which culminates in a midnight spectacular at the Space Needle. “Located at the intersection of the parkway and Historic Nature Trail, the Space Needle will be outfitted with special LED lights and a collection of state-of-the-art fireworks,” according to the event’s website. “When the clock strikes midnight, the ball will drop and fireworks will shoot off from the peak of the 407-foot tall Space Needle.” It’s free to attend, and the Journey cover band Departure performs at 10:30 p.m.
• Over at The Island in Pigeon Forge, 131 Island Drive, rides, attractions and more will be on tap to ring in 2020, along with a performance by country singer Tyler Rich and the band Temecula Road starting at 8 p.m. Fireworks and more ring in the new year, and it’s all free and family friendly.
Knoxville Parties
• At Barley’s Knoxville, 200 E. Jackson Ave. in the Old City, yacht rockers Smooth Sailor will help bring in the new year at 10 p.m. with a “yacht rock pleasure cruise”; admission is $10.
• At Boyd’s Jig and Reel, 101 S. Central St. in Knoxville’s Old City, Dave Eggar and friends will perform; tickets are $10 and include a champagne toast at midnight.
• At The Concourse, 940 Blackstock Drive in Knoxville’s Warehouse District, the Gothic dance night Temple will throw a “Gothic Gatsby” celebration — “a dark take on the roaring ’20s.” Admission is $5.
• At Crowne Plaza Downtown, 401 W. Summit Hill Drive in downtown Knoxville, packages ranges from $219 to $339 per couple and include prime rib/seafood buffet, music by the band Boys Night Out, complimentary parking, a champagne toast at midnight, a post-party continental breakfast and, for the top-tier package, overnight accommodations.
• For a full-party experience, New Year’s in the Old City offers a room at the Hilton Knoxville Downtown, shuttle service to and from the Old City in Knoxville, admission to any of the clubs and establishments owned and managed by Carleo Entertainment (the Wagon Wheel, Southbound, Merchants of Beer, Hanna’s Café and One One Seven Lounge and Nightclub). The packages, which include amenities for two, begin at $145.99.
• At the Open Chord, 8502 Kingston Pike in Knoxville, the ’80s hair metal/party band Skankbanger will throw a New Year’s Eve bash starting at 9 p.m.; tickets are $18 in advance and $25 the day of.
• At Pretentious Beer Co., 131 S. Central St. in Knoxville’s Old City, it’s a New Year’s Eve silent disco for $15 in advance and $20 at the door, meaning deejays will be spinning on three different channels, guests will be given headphones and everyone can dance to their own groove.
• At Villa Collina (“Tennessee’s largest home … steeped in luxury and mystique”), 5628 Lyons View Pike in Knoxville, it’s the “Bee’s Knees NYE: A 2020 Affair” benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, featuring food stations, live music, fireworks and more — including an overnight stay, if you’ve got the coin. Tickets range from $500 to $10,000 (yes, really), and more information can be found at https://www.beeskneesnye.com/.
• On the Volunteer Princess, which docks at 956 Volunteer Landing off Neyland Drive in downtown Knoxville, you can book tables for an early cruise at 5:30 p.m. for a cruise around Knoxville, a multi-course meal, sparkling wine at boarding, party favors, a deejay and more. The cost is $65.95 for a private table or $55.95 at a table with other guests.
• At Wild Wing Café, 11335 Campbell Lakes Drive in West Knoxville, The Fairview Union will rock in 2020 starting at 10 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door and include party favors, a champagne toast/champagne fountain and a balloon drop.
These options aren’t the only ones around East Tennessee to send off 2019 in style, but they should get you started; call ahead, as many events require reservations or have a limit on the number of attendees.
Happy New Year!
