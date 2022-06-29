Once again, “the area’s roadway construction projects and COVID-19” have forced the postponement of the annual City of Alcoa FreedomFest celebration, and according to the city’s website, there are “no set plans” on when it will return.
While that’s a disappointment for many Blount County residents who for more than four-plus decades have enjoyed the combination of street party and fireworks show, it doesn’t mean Independence Day is canceled: It just means they’ll need to take their patriotic urges elsewhere.
Fortunately, there are plenty of alternatives, both in Blount County and beyond, to celebrate the Fourth of July. Here are some options:
Blount County
While FreedomFest may be canceled for 2022, “The Peaceful Side of the Smokies” will get its America on as always. The City of Townsend’s annual Fourth of July shindig begins at 6 p.m. Monday with hot dogs, snow cones, face painting by Chilhowee Area Ministries (CHARM); live music by Tate Reynolds and the Jeff Jopling Band starting at 7:30 p.m.; and fireworks by the Townsend Area Volunteer Fire Department after dark. It’s free to attend and takes place beside Highland Manor Inn and Conference Center, 7766 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway in Townsend. It’s free to attend.
Loudon County
The annual “Rockin’ the Docks” celebration at The Cove at Lenoir City Park, 6706 City Park Drive, begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, when food vendors begin selling their wares. The festivities begin in earnest at 5 p.m. with a performance by Cole Sitzlar, followed by the RMS Band at 6:30 p.m., The Drift Boat Cowboys at 8:30 p.m. and fireworks over the water at 10 p.m. Admission is free.
The City of Greenback will hold a Fourth of July celebration beginning at 6 p.m. Monday with food trucks and a kids’ carwash, followed by a dance performance by Miss Chloe’s School of Dance, live music by the Grey Ridge Boogie Daddy’s Band and fireworks around 9 p.m.
Knoxville
After being canceled outright in 2020 and scaled down last year — all due to COVID-19 — the City of Knoxville’s annual “Festival on the 4th” celebration will return to World’s Fair Park in downtown Knoxville beginning at 5 p.m. Monday. Food vendors, games, children’s activities, paddle boats in the World’s Fair Park lake and more will be available to patrons, and live music will be provided by Jena Rose and The Vibraslaps. At 8 p.m., the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will perform its annual Pilot Flying J Independence Day Concert on the performance lawn, featuring such selections at Bernstein’s Overture to “Candide,” Morton Gould’s “American Salute,” Steven Reineke’s “Casey at the Bat,” Richard Rodgers’ “Victory at Sea” and traditional patriotic numbers like the “Armed Forces Salute” and “America the Beautiful.” At 9:35 p.m., fireworks will light up the downtown Knoxville sky, and admission throughout the day is free.
Over at James White’s Fort, 205 E. Hill Ave. in downtown Knoxville, a free Independence Day celebration takes place at 10 a.m. Monday, during which “the Knoxville chapters of the Sons of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Revolution and Children of the Revolution honor the signers of the Declaration of Independence.”
The Mabry-Hazen House, 1711 Dandridge Ave. in East Knoxville, will open its doors at 5 p.m. Monday for “an old-fashioned Fourth of July celebration.” According to the historic home’s website, patrons can “gather with us to celebrate Independence Day, the Declaration of Independence, and community. Enjoy great views, good food and beer, live music, fun games, great company and tours of the 1858 house.” Admission is $15 (includes two drinks from a local brewery) for adults and $5 for children ages 5-15, and patrons are asked to “bring your lawn chairs and blankets and spread out on our seven acres of greenspace near downtown and right off I-40.” The day, organizers add, “recalls the spirit of 19th century Independence Day celebrations when communities gathered for patriotic revelry and enjoyment.”
Pigeon Forge
The 30th annual Patriot Festival will take place at 4 p.m. Monday at Patriot Park, 186 Old Mill Ave., with live music starting at 5:30 p.m. by the classic rock cover band Liquid Velvet (led by Blount County’s own Steve Rutledge), the CCR cover act Swamp River Revival at 6:45 p.m. and country star Josh Turner at 8:30 p.m. Fireworks will follow at 9:50 p.m., and admission is free. Family events and children’s activities will be available as well.
Norris
Up at the Museum of Appalachia, 2819 Andersonville Highway in Clinton, organizers will use gunpowder to launch a 200-pound anvil hundreds of feet in the air on Sunday: According to the museum’s website, “Anvil shoots were once a common way for pioneers to commemorate holidays, elections, and other special occasions. While the tradition of anvil-shooting is nearly obsolete, the Museum has made it a nearly 30-year tradition, striving to keep this piece of history alive for a 21st century audience. The anvil shoot is the centerpiece of an all-day celebration that includes a national bell-ringing ceremony, flag procession, live music, southern food, demonstrations from blacksmiths, beekeepers, dulcimer makers, spinners, weavers, rail splitters, and more.” Shoots will take place at 10 and 11 a.m.; noon; and at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Tickets for the festivities, which begin at 9 a.m., are $20 in advance for adults, $10 for teens and $6 for children, or $45 for a family pass.
Oak Ridge
The annual Oak Ridge fireworks show and Independence Day celebration begins at 7:30 p.m. Monday at A.K. Bissell Park, 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike, with a performance by the Oak Ridge Community Band. Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m., and while admission is free, patrons are asked to bring blankets or lawn chairs for outdoor seating.
Parades
The Gatlinburg Fourth of July Midnight Parade begins at 12:01 a.m. Monday, at which time “parade-goers can enjoy a celebration of red, white and blue as patriotically decorated and lighted floats line downtown streets” and live bands commemorating the holiday with music, according to the city’s website. HunterGirl, a performance artist best known from a stint on “American Idol,” will serve as the grand marshal, and the parade begins at Baskins Creek Bypass and travels the length of downtown to traffic light #10 at Ski Mountain Road. Warning: Get there early if you want a good seat! And don’t forget: Gatlinburg caps Independence Day with a massive fireworks display, starting at 11 p.m. when the explosives will be launched from the iconic Space Needle.
The town of Farragut will hold its Independence Day Parade at 9:30 a.m. Monday, from the Farragut High School junior lot to the Farragut Towne Square Shopping Center, featuring “floats, bands, dancers, animals, antique cars and more.”
The Loudon Fourth of July Parade through the downtown area begins at 10 a.m. Monday, but the annual city celebration and fireworks extravaganza taking place at the Tate and Lyle Amphitheater, 1470 Roberson Springs Road and featuring live music, food vendors, children’s activities and fireworks at dark, will begin at 8 p.m. Sunday.
The Lenoir City Fourth of July Parade begins at 11 a.m., with the route beginning at the intersection of Broadway and “C” Street and progressing to South Grand Street.
The north Knox County community of Powell will hold its annual Lions Club Independence Parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, from Powell Middle School, down Emory Road to the back parking lot of the high school.
