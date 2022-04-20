It’s inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic, and with a name like “Lucifer on the Sofa,” one might reasonably expect the latest album by the rock band Spoon to be dark stuff indeed.
Such expectations, however, say more about one’s lack of Spoon knowledge than anything else. With frontman Britt Daniel behind the microphone and drummer Jim Eno in the pocket, Spoon has never been a band to traffic in dark and dour emotions, even if such elements present themselves in the lyrics.
“It’s definitely pandemic-inspired, and Britt talks about a lot of different Austin (Texas, the band’s hometown) landmarks on the record and how shut down the city was and taking late-night walks downtown,” Eno told The Daily Times recently. “That being said, I look at some of these tracks — like ‘Wild’ and ‘Feels Alright’ and stuff like that — and they evoke an excitement and some hope in me.
“To me, they feel really good. They feel like a record like this is needed right now — like it’s a rock record where some of the songs just make you want to get out and experience the world again. It’s definitely not a dour, dark pandemic record, even though some of the songs may be. Overall, I look at it as a little bit of hope.”
Hope, and a whole lot of cool: There’s a swagger to everything Spoon does that, combined with Daniel’s vocals that would sound as natural on a Britpop recording as a homegrown record from a Texas studio, makes it a band worth seeing live — which local fans can do next Wednesday at The Mill and Mine in Knoxville.
Combining a slinky staccato strut with emotionally charged lyrics, Spoon debuted with 1996’s “Telephono,” having evolved out of another band (Alien Beats) of which Daniel and Eno were members. After a series of critically acclaimed records. the band broke through with 2005’s “Gimme Fiction,” which featured the radio-friendly “I Turn My Camera On.”
Critics called it a “historic leap forward for the band,” it wound up on a number of best-of-the-decade lists and the single itself found a healthy amount of placement in film and television. The group’s next three albums — 2007’s “Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga,” 2010’s “Transference” and “They Want My Soul” — all cracked the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, and Spoon found a sweet spot between the commercial appreciation of fine indie-pop production and the critical acclaim of art-rock song assemblage.
“I feel like there’s a lot of mutual respect we have for each other,” Eno said of his longtime bandmate. “I know for a fact Britt’s writing the best songs he’s ever written, and this is our 10th record. That’s crazy to me, that we’ve been doing it for this long, but he’s a great songwriter, and he has an amazing rock ‘n’ roll voice. For me, it’s just exciting to continue to work with him and be able to work with him on these songs.”
For the band’s last studio album, 2017’s “Hot Thoughts,” the songs were more ruminant, perhaps tinged with a little dread, but for “Lucifer on the Sofa,” Eno said, the pair went back to the music they loved as kids. And nothing, he added, sounded more rock ‘n’ roll to a couple of Lone Star State boys than ZZ Top.
“We did a lot of playing around with the songs as a band to try and sort of hammer them home before we started recording, which is something we learned touring on ‘Hot Thoughts,’” Eno said. “We noticed we liked the live versions better than the recorded versions, and because Britt was very productive and artistic throughout the pandemic, he wrote a bunch of songs that made it a stronger record.”
Work on it began before COVID hit, he added, and like so many of their peers, the guys in Spoon were trapped in a feedback loop of canceling tours, rescheduling them and canceling once again. Finally, they’re back on the road for the long haul, and as enthusiastic as it is for fans to see live music again, it’s just as much so for Eno and his bandmates, he said.
“A lot of times, when we’re on the road, we get compliments on our live show, and I feel like we’re becoming a better live band the more we do this,” he said. “I just feel like we do have a new confidence and swagger on stage, like we can sort of do anything up there. It’s just so fun to play live, and it’s so great to see these songs we’ve worked so hard at recording played live and seeing everyone’s reaction. We’re pretty psyched.”
