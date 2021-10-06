When COVID-19 crawled over the Rockies and made its way to the mountain resort towns of Colorado, the guys in The Infamous Stringdusters had a bad feeling about what was to come.
They were in the middle of a run of tour dates through the state, guitarist Andy Falco told The Daily Times recently, to support “Rise Sun,” the band’s 2019 release, and it all came to a head at the Belly Up Aspen, where news of an outbreak of the novel (at the time) virus stoked concern among Falco and his bandmates.
“We were doing two shows, and the first night was when we were starting to feel like this was really coming on,” he said. “Apparently, there was an influx of Europeans who came to Aspen to ski or something like that, and we were like, ‘This is weird. What are we supposed to do here?’ We were looking for direction from (the government), but of course, there was none.
So the second night, I remember we were sitting on the bus, which was outside of the venue, seeing all these people pile in and thinking, ‘Should we be doing this? This doesn’t seem like a good idea.’ We felt uneasy doing that show, and then the next morning, we got to Fort Collins, where the crew was already setting up the stage, and we just sort of made the call then and there. Nobody was going to tell us what to do, so we had to make the call on our own, but it felt like the right thing to do — the only thing to do, as much as it was going to hurt us financially and mentally.”
And just like that, The Infamous Stringdusters were done for 2020, along with the vast majority of their peers in the music industry. Falco was on a plane a couple of hours later, headed back to his home on Long Island, where the Grammy-winning quintet set out to determine its next steps.
At first, Falco said, the path seemed relatively straightforward. Since the guys were grounded for a bit, talk turned to an oft-discussed project they’d never made time to do in the past: a holiday record. They’ve cut plenty of material over the years, enough to win them three International Bluegrass Music Association awards (all for their 2007 release, “Fork in the Road”) and a 2018 Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album (for their 2017 release, “Laws of Gravity”). Falco and his bandmates — dobro player Andy Hall, banjo player Chris “Panda” Pandolfi, fiddler Jeremy Garrett and bassist Travis Book — have carved out a spot along other progressive roots music acts who build on a bluegrass foundation, bands like Greensky Bluegrass or Trampled by Turtles, and as their popularity has grown, so too has demands on their time, especially during the summer festival circuit season.
An industry-wide shutdown, however, seemed like a perfect opportunity for an instrumental holiday album, Falco said.
“We all have studios at home, and it was something we knew could be fun — and what better way to try and lift your spirits than to play holiday music?” he said. “I actually had some arrangements for some Christmas songs because I had thought about doing that a couple of years before on my own. So I made the charts, laid down some guitar parts, sent them around, and the guys would send their parts in.
“It was really very therapeutic under the circumstances to feel like we were connected creatively and musically, even though we all live in different places. I mixed that record, and after that was in the can, the other guys were working on solo projects.”
That included Falco’s own solo record, “The Will of the Way.” It was another project that had been pushed to the back burner in favor of band business, he said, but in going back through material he’d collected over the years for the project, he realized something.
“I told my wife, ‘I don’t really like most of these songs,’ and she said, ‘Why would you release stuff you don’t really like? You should just put out some singles,’” he said. “I was starting to do that, but then I was writing so much, I kept adding this song and that song, and the next thing I knew, I had mostly new songs and a couple of older ones, and then I had a record I was proud of.
“A big part of making that record was really getting connected to myself in the songwriting sense and really digging a little bit deeper, to focus on only wanting to have songs that really meant something to me.”
But Falco and his bandmates didn’t stop there: As the pandemic dragged on, they discussed another project that could be completed remotely, and the idea was hatched to do the cut “A Tribute to Bill Monroe,” considered my many to be the “father” of bluegrass music.
“We’ve always wanted to do a tribute record to traditional bluegrass, because we’re not a traditional bluegrass band, even though we have roots there,” Falco said. “We started doing it the same way, although in this case, we got on Zoom calls and arranged the songs over Zoom. We started with the guitar, and then each song got passed around so that everybody could lay down their parts and sing, and then I mixed it, got it mastered, and that was done.”
As if all those projects weren’t enough, they also got together earlier this year to cut a Stringdusters original album — “there’s no way to do that remotely, because there are a lot of improvisational elements, and we have to be in the same room,” Falco added. It’ll be called “Toward the Fray,” and the release date is set for Feb. 18.
In the meantime, the band will return to East Tennessee to headline Tuesday’s “Construction Jam” at East Knoxville’s River Breeze Event Center, an in-development event space that’s slated for a spring 2022 grand opening. Guests can get a peek at what’s to come, and part of the ticket proceeds will benefit East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. It’s a worthy cause, and it’s another reason for the Stringdusters to express their gratitude through music, Falco said — especially since they emerged on the other side of COVID-19 as a stronger unit than ever.
“The moral of the story is that the art has to continue,” he said. “We may not have been able to tour, we may have been grounded, and we may have not been able to be together — but we were very fortunate to be able to connect, at least artistically. And I think in a lot of ways, we became a better band for it. Being separated from each other, I think we all, individually, took a look internally.
“I think a lot of people last year, whether they were artists or musicians or not, reevaluated their lives. I know that for myself, I did a lot of it as a songwriter, asking, ‘Why am I writing this song? What am I really trying to say here? And if I’m not saying anything, what am I doing?’ For us as musicians, we were all doing that and digging a little deeper, so that when we did get together, we were able to combine all of that and really take it to the next level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.