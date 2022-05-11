As a guitarist living in Brazil, Matheus Canteri was something of an anomaly.
Give him a few days, and he could master any style. Thrash metal shredding? Check. Driving rock power chords? No problem. Intricate free jazz counter melodies? He could do those as well.
But it was country music … particularly American-style country rolling out of Nashville … that won his heart, he told The Daily Times recently.
“The country sound always attracted me; even though I didn’t know a lot of artists or musicians, I think country, just like rock and jazz, has that sound,” Canteri told The Daily Times, while speaking by phone from his home in Nashville. “When you hear it, you know — oh, that’s country! I always liked that sound, and when I was studying guitar, I was always working on different styles of playing, and when I first started playing country, it just felt natural.
“I found some videos of Albert Lee playing country, and I just loved that hybrid picking technique — ‘chicken picking,’ they call it. And at the time, I was one of the only guitarists playing that style in Brazil.”
It was a double-edged sword, he said: Music publications were enamored, and a number of them wrote articles about the young prodigy’s talent, but finding a gig was next to impossible. And so Canteri began casting his eyes beyond Brazil — specifically, he said, toward America.
“I had a YouTube channel, and I started putting out videos kind of targeting North American musicians, and I did this tribute video to the Don Kelley Band,” Canteri said. “Those guys used to play at Robert’s Western World (a legendary Lower Broadway venue in Nashville), and they had a lot of great guitarists over the years, so I played a solo mimicking the styles of six of their guitarists.”
As it turns out, one of those guitarists happened upon it, and soon word began to spread among the Nashville community of working-class musicians who keep tradition alive, even if they never wind up on the Grand Ole Opry stage or headline arenas around the country. One, in particular, was so impressed that he tracked Canteri down on Facebook … and thus began the friendship between East Tennessee’s Scott Hinds and Canteri.
Saturday night, the guys will bring their band, The Royal Hounds, to The Shed Smokehouse and Juke Joint in Maryville, and while the pairing might seem like an odd one on the surface — a gangly, slightly goofy former Loudon County middle school teacher turned bass playing beast who left East Tennessee for the Las Vegas show life before turning his attention full-time to the Hounds, and a long-haired South American guitarslinger whose grasp of English when he first came to America meant that many of the cultural references and jokes in Hinds’ lyrics sailed over his head.
“Some of the humor, I got it right away, and I thought it was pretty cool and pretty funny,” Canteri said. “As my English got better, over the first few tours, I started to discover all of the second layer of jokes that are in there, and I thought it was just hilarious. I feel like I’m still discovering it, and for me, that keeps it fresh.”
Despite the penchant for cheeky humor and bizarre song titles, the Hounds are the real deal, fusing rockabilly, roots, honky tonk, swing and ’50s era rock ’n’ roll into a sound that’s as bombastic and high-energy as their stage shows, which often feature Hinds standing on his stand-up bass and Canteri strutting down the bar of whatever venue they find themselves in. Hinds, a long-time member of Blount County’s Pistol Creek Catch of the Day, started The Royal Hounds as a side project in 2011, and after landed a part in the long-running Vegas production of “Million Dollar Quartet,” the Hounds became a bi-coastal phenomenon that started touring longer and farther, and when the band landed a tour in Europe, they needed a fill-in guitar player. Hinds called Canteri, who at that point hadn’t even been to America, who agreed to step in for an overseas jaunt and some subsequent dates back in the States. Hinds helped him secure a work visa, and it went so well that Canteri became the band’s permanent guitarist.
His ability to play with both flash and substance fits perfectly with the Hounds ethos, which often sees the guys swapping instruments and jokes, equally adept at entertaining a bar full of Nashville tourists as they are driving a Stray Cats-style rock ‘n’ roll train into the wee hours of last call. For Canteri, it’s a perfect fit.
“When I got the opportunity to play with the Hounds, it was perfect, because I was really into that old school, upright bass,” he said. “Playing in smaller bands — three-piece or four-piece combos — gives you a lot of room for soloing and improvising, so it was perfect for me. I also liked the fact the band did a lot of originals.”
Over the course of four albums — “I’m in Love With a Zombie,” “Poker All Night Long,” “High Class Songs for Low Class People” and last year’s “Whole Lot of Nothin’” — the guys have threaded the needle when it comes to both humor and musicality. For Canteri, the music always comes first, but without a show to give it some flair, the audience gets short-changed, he said.
“Since the first time I played on stage, it’s so much better when you connect with the audience,” he said. “Playing with Scott, it’s so great. He’s just nuts, just a different type of stage presence than me, and I’ve learned a lot from him. Then, as time has gone by and we’re more comfortable with each other, we’re now at a point where we know what the other is going to do.
“After the first or second tour we did, I was like, ‘I can’t disappoint this guy; I better not mess up!’ But after that, I got more comfortable and started to more enjoy having a good time on stage. And I think that’s so important for whoever’s watching.”
Even, he pointed out, if it’s via video on another continent. After all, it’s how he was discovered … and it’s how his friends and peers back in Brazil get to see Canteri do his thing as a Royal Hound. These days, the band focuses more on honing its skills as a Nashville mainstay than a touring outfit, playing multiple times a week at venues like Robert’s, but every so often, they venture back to Hinds’ neck of the woods.
The Shed, Canteri added, is friendly territory — for the crowd that’s a surrogate hometown bunch, and for the sweet video streams the venue puts onto YouTube.
“I’ve seen lots of videos of other bands I enjoy that played there, and I remember even getting some text messages from friends in Brazil who have seen them, too,” Canteri said. “They’ve put out some great videos of bands that play there, and the stage is just so big and awesome. We can wait to get back.”
