After releasing the concept rock opera “Flirting With Azrael” in 2014, you’d think singer, songwriter and Knoxville rock ‘n’ roller John T. Baker might tackle some lighter fare.
“Songs for Troubled Times,” in fact, sounds like it may be of a more soothing bent than his last studio record, about a woman in an abusive relationship who murders her husband and strikes a deal with a fallen angel to resurrect him so she can do it all over again. And to be fair, it’s beautifully arranged, full of the same elements of alt-rock and melodic pop that have been a hallmark of Baker’s career going back to his old band, The French Broads.
But it is not, in fact, a light-hearted album, he told The Daily Times recently.
“I had an album in mind, and I felt like it was going to be a trip around the calendar, with songs about different seasons, then it kind of turned into a record about a weather apocalypse — the energy grid breaking down, people living in caves, electricity running out,” Baker said. “I thought that a weather apocalypse was going to be the next major apocalypse facing us — and we are facing that — but I hadn’t anticipated a pandemic.
“I never could figure out what the point of the record was when I started it, so I soured on it and eventually set it aside, but then the pandemic hit. I started writing more songs that had an apocalyptic vibe to them, cherry-picked a few from the old project and ended up writing five or six more.”
The end result is a lovely sounding rock record wrapped around lyrics that paint a bleak picture. Take the song “Home,” for instance, a psychedelic throwback to some late-era Beatles, complete with some “Yellow Submarine” background chatter thrown in for good measure: “Where the hell can we go to now / we’ve burned every stick of wood for five miles in any direction / I can’t believe what we’ve been eating / handfuls of spices with nothing to put them on …”
There’s almost a seamless transition into the plodding bluesy shuffle of the next track, “Last I Saw of the Sun,” which imagines a world in which the sun disappears in April, winter arrives by August and the snow flies by September, when humanity huddles in caves for warmth. Although it’s of course a fictional tale, it also mirrors the mood that East Tennessee’s winters put him in these days, he added.
“Weather and the climate really play big roles in how my emotional machinery operates,” he said. “These long haul through gray days, it just works on me. I used to laugh at snowbirds who would move to Florida every winter, but I understand that urge now.”
Since the pandemic hit last year, Baker and his wife, Leslie, have made greater efforts to enjoy the East Tennessee outdoors, given their recreational travels have been limited by COVID-19. It’s safe to assume that the greater appreciation he’s cultivated for the natural beauty of the area also played into the musical fears of losing them to climate change, but more than anything, the pandemic gave him the time off from his studio, The Arbor, that he needed to finally focus on his own work again, he said.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, we shut down for about three months, and that allowed me the time to put polish on this album,” he said. “It’s a great thing, helping so many other people with their projects in the studio, but that leaves me no time for mine. I have a fair amount of creative energy, but it gets bled off when I’m playing a lot of the instruments for other people.”
Together with studio engineer Gray Comer, he took the old songs, combined them with newer ones and recorded “Songs for Troubled Times” over the past several months. In the meantime, The Arbor is up and running, with some modifications to make it as COVID-safe as possible, Baker added.
“We moved all of the vocal recording mics upstairs, so that when people are singing, they’re not in the same room with everybody else,” he said. “My wife is an ear, nose and throat doctor, so when we thought about recording again, she told us that as long as we were masked up, singing in another room and staying as far apart from each other as possible, she thought it was safe. So that’s what we’ve been doing, and it’s worked really well so far.”
Area musicians like singer-songwriter Kevin Abernathy have come to rely on The Arbor for its services, and while Baker prides himself on his production ideas, he credits Comer with the intricate details that make works cut at the South Knoxville facility, not far off Alcoa Highway, so superb.
“Neither of us likes to let anything get out of the studio that we’re not real happy with,” Baker said. “When I decided to make this record, I knew that if I hired Gray (Comer) and paid him for his time, that would really get these songs over the finish line.”
And while there’s no album release show on the horizon, per se — again, because of COVID — there may be an outdoor livestream concert, filmed on the back porch of The Arbor once the weather warms up. In the meantime, Baker finds contentment where he can, primarily in the impending arrival of spring, and in meditation.
“It’s been a good source of stability, and mindfulness had become a really big part of my philosophy, and I think you can hear that on this record,” Baker said. “There are a lot of mentions of being here and being now and how things are always changing. You have to accept that nothing is ever going to be the same, and you have to be present in the moment, because everything’s changing all the time. And that’s the main theme of the record.”
