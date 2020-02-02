Wherever he is and whatever he’s doing, there’s a clock ticking in Mike Devol’s mind.
As the bassist and a vocalist for the ensemble Greensky Bluegrass — which returns to East Tennessee on Wednesday for a show at The Mill and Mine in Knoxville — he’s keenly aware of it. When he’s at home in Santa Cruz, California, from which he recently spoke via phone to The Daily Times, it’s the sound of his impending return to the road.
And when he’s on tour, as Greensky frequently is, it’s the counting down of the seconds until he gets back home to his wife and 2½-year-old son. Managing those clocks, he said, requires effort and diligence, but the sound of those ticking second hands is also a familiar comfort.
“It’s a balancing act, and it is hard to be a touring dad,” Devol said. “We’re leaving tomorrow, for example, for 3½ weeks, and there isn’t a window there for me to come home and see my family in California. They’ll come to me a couple of those weekends, but it’s tough to leave my wife and especially my son, because a lot happens for a 2-year-old in three weeks. But I really feel lucky that when I’m home, I’m home.
“Greensky has become enough of a job — there’s the band, and we all have side projects and other gigs here and there — that I’m able to be really present when I’m home. But it’s definitely all or nothing, and that can be hard. When I’m out on the road, I yearn to be home, because I miss my family … but then when I get home, I’m just as excited to get back out with my band and play music, because it’s what I do, it’s what I’ve always done, and it fills my cup a little bit.”
The members of Greensky Bluegrass are devotees of their bluegrass roots, but in the vein of Leftover Salmon and Yonder Mountain String Band, they’re not afraid to push back against traditional boundaries. At the same time, they hew closer to those older vibes than they do the pop territory strip-mined by bands like the Avett Brothers and Mumford and Sons.
The band traces its origins back to 2000, when banjo player Mike Bont, mandolin player Paul Hoffman and guitarist Dave Bruzza fell in love with the Grateful Dead, whose penchant for improvised jams also finds a place in the music of Greensky Bluegrass. After playing around Kalamazoo, Michigan, at open mic nights and house parties, they brought Devol — a classically trained cellist — into the fold in 2004, and two years later, Greensky Bluegrass won the band contest at the prestigious Telluride Bluegrass Festival. At that point, they committed themselves full time to the project and began going farther and farther out on tour; in 2007, dobro player Anders Beck joined the band, and constant touring — up to 175 shows a year — helped hone a live show that seems to function on telepathy, especially the deeper the guys get into the tour, Devol said.
“There’s something about being in the groove of touring that man, there’s just this synergy by the end of it,” he said. “We play well when we get together, but there’s a certain aspect of being fresh from a break, when we’ve all been at home spending time with our instruments, alone. When we come back, everybody returns to tour with new ideas and new experiences, and that kind of freshness is really cool.
“But by the end of a tour, we’re really quacking. We go from the freshness of being apart to being back together, and that gives way to the positivity of playing together every night, and we’re in this place where we’re trying not to think so much, and it takes less collective effort to do these things. There are hard road days, but even when I’m not touring, sometimes I miss the frame of mind you’re in with a group of guys where you’re really clicking and playing a ton. There’s no substitute for that when it comes down to just being dialed in.”
While a Greensky performance may make such chemistry seems effortless, there’s more required of it than just musical talent, he added. Friendship keeps the guys engaged, but sustaining the band as a business has required them all to think more strategically. For example, shows during the coming weeks will be sporadic, with clusters of performances giving way to summer festivals. A big tour won’t be mounted until late summer, giving all of the guys time at home to spend with family and to work on new material. There are no new album plans at the moment, but that will likely change as the year progresses.
“It’s all about doing more and growing and writing and creating and finding a way to make it last,” Devol said. “When you’re young, you’ve got nothing to lose, but right now, we’ve accomplished so much that the name of the game is just sustaining that and keeping healthy. That’s one of the things about finding that balance at home and the road, and another reason why I enjoy having some time to myself to work out or practice without managing my duties as a father.
“The interesting and unexpected thing for me, though, is that what I’m doing with Greensky is that much more important now that I have a son — not only for the reason that it’s my job, but to show my son what it means to do something meaningful. I set out at one time to play music, and showing my son it can be done is important to me.”
