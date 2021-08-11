For Buckcherry singer and founder Josh Todd, the news came as a combination of shock and told-you-so: “15,” released in 2006, recently crossed the 2 million sales mark, certifying the record as double platinum.
What’s more, one of its singles, “Crazy Bitch,” surpassed 4 million in sales, making it a quadruple platinum song. Not bad for a hard rock band that went into making both with nothing left to lose, Todd told The Daily Times recently.
“We had no idea, because nothing said that record was going to do what it did,” said Todd, who brings the band to Cotton Eyed Joe in West Knoxville on Sunday. “We’re really grateful, because even though it took a lot of years to get those numbers, we didn’t see it coming. At the time, everybody had written us off. We couldn’t get a record label to sign us in the U.S. We took a small advance we got from Japan and made the record in 15 days, which is why it’s called that.
“And it’s such an amazing rock ‘n’ roll comeback story. You work so hard to get a hit song, and we still love playing it every time. I don’t know why anybody wouldn’t want to perform a hit song. Not only did you write it, but the audience goes crazy for it every time.”
Todd made his bones in the Los Angeles glam rock scene, eventually meeting the guys who would form the original Buckcherry lineup. They signed with DreamWorks Records and released a self-titled debut in 1999, which landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart and spawned a No. 1 Modern Rock single, “Lit Up.” The band toured with both Lenny Kravitz and AC/DC, but the 2001 follow-up, “Time Bomb,” was considered a commercial disappointment, and the band splintered in 2002.
Three years later, Buckcherry returned to the stage with a new lineup (including rhythm guitarist Steve “Stevie D.” Ducanay, still a member in good standing) and released “15,” and the guys haven’t slowed down since.
“I think first and foremost, it’s about passion,” Todd said. “I really love what I do. That’s got to be the foundation, or nothing else matters. That being said, I’m a student of the game, and I’m always evolving as a musician and a songwriter and a singer. I really love building something from nothing, and that’s what record-making is.”
The latest “something” is “Hellbound,” released in June and compiled from roughly 28 songs the band wrote during last year’s COVID-19 downtime, Todd said.
“In 2020, we had a whole tour booked, and slowly but surely, one month would go away, and then it was like, ‘Oh, look, the next month is going away, too,’” he said. “Stevie and I got on the phone with our manager and talked about the landscape, and we knew that by the time the dust settled, it would be a long time since our last record, so we decided to channel all of our energy into a new one.
“We had a lot of time, but we didn’t want to just sit around thinking, ‘This is so bad; when is it going to be over?’ and wallow in the madness of what was going on in the U.S. and the world. Having this record to focus on really helped us out. Besides, historically with Buckcherry’s career having so many peaks and valleys, we make our best records when our backs are against the wall.”
As far as rock ‘n’ roll records go, it’s a visceral one, a careening freight train of bombastic melodies and scattergun guitars built around Todd’s sneering vocals, which haven’t lost their edge over the past 20 years. As high-energy as it sounds on vinyl or via streaming, however, it can’t compare to the Buckcherry live experience, Todd said.
“We’re a live band, and we base our career on that. When we hit the stage, it goes bananas, and that’s what’s really fun for us,” he said. “Getting back on stage after last year and seeing the difference in people has been amazing. You can see they’ve been through a lot, and they’re so excited to be out of their homes. They’re more grateful and more excited, and for us, we just like to host the party — and there’s no other band that does it better.”
