Several years ago, T.J. McFarland, the musician known as Tennessee Jet, described what he does as “a wide-eyed exploration of contrast and deconstruction” that “utilizes a variety of instruments: electric and acoustic guitars, bass drum, tambourine, bones and harmonica.”
It’s a formula that’s held up well and one born out of necessity, he told The Daily Times recently. And while music fans used to the spectacle of lavishly produced shows may cock an eyebrow or two, the one-man band, who performs Saturday at The Shed Smokehouse and Juke Joint, has them eating out of the palm of his hands.
It’s a skill he’s meticulously honed over the years, ever since he first began touring and had to figure out how to fill a room when he’s the only dude on stage.
“It was a matter of finding arrangements for songs and writing the types of songs that lend themselves well to the setup, so that I could try to engage the audience with it,” McFarland said. “I’ve always been a guitar player, but then I added the bass drum to fill out the bottom end, and from there I added the snare and worked ways to be able to play them all in one song.
“It’s like anything, if you just force yourself to do things and keep your options open, then you just figure out ways to pull it off. The first time you play a G chord on guitar, it seems impossible — ‘my fingers aren’t supposed to go like this!’ — but you’ve got to stay at it, like anything. If you keep at it and put your time in, your body will start adjusting and figuring out ways to do things.”
He comes by such aptitude honestly — growing up in Oklahoma, his parents were veterans of the rodeo circuit, and he spent much of his childhood riding from one show to the next, listening to classic country in the family truck. He started playing music under his own name around the Sooner State before a brief sojourn to Los Angeles, eventually landing in Nashville, where he counts among his peers artists like Cody Jinks and a couple of guys who recently performed at The Shed themselves, Chris Hennessee and Ward Davis.
While mainstream country hasn’t exactly rolled out the red carpet for guys like McFarland, neither has he or his contemporaries gone looking for it. There’s a budding scene of outsiders operating on the fringes of Music City that’s reminiscent of the Rodney Crowell/Guy Clark/Steve Earle collective that helped push Nashville toward alternative-country in the 1970s and 1980s. While McFarland doesn’t have any desire to force mainstream Nashville to change, he’s not much interested in becoming a part of it, either.
“I think it’s just a matter of modern country is not something that, like, we really relate to,” he said. “The people I hang out with and play music with and write songs with, we tend to gravitate toward what people would consider classic country or traditional country. It’s just a matter of finding like-minded people that you’re going to want to hang out with and write with.”
He and Jinks met in Dallas, where the latter came to one of McFarland’s acoustic shows, after which the pair struck up a conversation. Their styles meshed well, and McFarland has contributed several songs and co-writes to Jinks’ catalog, including the title track to “The Wanting,” one of two records that Jinks released last year. (All told, McFarland gets full or partial credit for five songs on both of those albums.) As Tennessee Jet, he’s released two albums, 2017’s “Reata” and a 2015 self-titled album.
As for what comes next, 2020 looks to be productive, he said, but many of his forthcoming projects are still under wraps.
“I wouldn’t want to say anything and then have it not be what it might end up being,” he said. “I’ve got a lot in the can, and we’ve just finished up a lot of recordings and are getting ready to do more. We have a lot of new things we’re going to be coming out with, and I’m excited to share them, but you never know what you’re going to release first, or even what it might be until they’re done.”
Some of that new material, however, will likely be on Saturday’s setlist. McFarland isn’t a proud man, but the songs take on a life of their own once they’re delivered to him, and setting them free is his way of holding himself accountable.
“It can take a long time to go from recorded to released, but I don’t like to sit on songs too long,” he said. “I like to go out there and play them. It keeps me writing new material as long as I’m playing it live.”
Saturday’s show at The Shed marks McFarland’s first time headlining the venue, but last year he opened for The Steel Woods. The crowd, he said, provided a great energy, and to him, it’s proof that whatever is rolled off of the Nashville assembly line, there’s still an audience for authentic country music. He and musicians like him don’t see it as competition, because they’re too busy tending to their own gardens to worry about weeds growing elsewhere.
“Nashville’s a lot broader than the general opinion of it,” he said. “There’s a lot of bad music there, but there’s a lot of great music, too, and I would say it’s probably the most creative music city that I’ve been to up to this point. It’s an amazing place, and you can find as much good or bad as you want to in it. It’s a pretty inspiring place, and it certainly pushes me to write better songs, get better at my instruments, sing better and be a better performer on stage.”
