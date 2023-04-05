Given the struggle and stride that continuously paralyzes the planet, its often difficult to discern the beauty that we, its human inhabitants, often fail to witness around us.
Happily then, “Our Planet Live In Concert,” a 60-city touring production adapted from the Emmy Award-winning Netflix Original documentary series “Our Planet,” offers an opportunity to share in that joy. The tour, presented by GEALive, Silverback Films and World Wildlife Fund (WWF), comes to the Clayton Center for a special performance this evening. The presentation features breathtaking cinematography projected on a large HD screen accompanied by an original score from Oscar-winning composer Steven Price (whose credits include the film “Gravity” and “Last Night in Soho,” among the many) that’s performed by a live 18-piece orchestra. Like the Netflix series itself, the performance is narrated on screen by the world-renowned actor, Sir David Attenborough.
Price himself has described the spectacular as “a journey that celebrates the wonders of our planet — the one home we all share — while showing the urgent need to treasure and protect it.”
The breath-taking photography captures lush forests, high seas, frozen tundra and abundant examples of the Earth’s most beautiful, intriguing and surprising wildlife. The producers say their mission is to inspire viewers to learn how climate change impacts all living creatures and what can be done to protect them.
“It was always a secret dream,” Price said when asked how he became involved with the project. “When we were recording the score for one of the first films of the original series, and the orchestra were playing under the projected images in the studio, I mentioned to the people in the room how amazing it might be to one day take a version of the show to the stage. The seeds were planted early, but it has been quite the journey to reach the point we’re at now, where we get to share the whole thing live with audiences. It’s been a totally different experience for me in that I so rarely get to see an audience responding to the work I do, as I’m usually in a studio, either composing or recording. Consequently, it’s been a real joy to see people embracing the show. I’m really proud of it, and everyone involved.”
Price also added that he didn’t want to turn the production into an edited sort of highlights show. “The shows I’ve loved in the past have been the ones that really take you on a self-contained journey throughout the performance,” he said. “So the moment we committed to doing this live, it was a case of working out how to do that, and how to make the message of what was an eight hour television event work in a new format. There are lots of moments that people who loved the series will recognize, but lots of specially created sequences too, and certainly anyone who sees the live show will hopefully feel they’ve been taken on a two hour journey that takes you right around the planet, showing all of the connections between the differing environments. I say at the start of the show that there are moments we hope will make you laugh, and also maybe moments that will make you cry, and I think thats been the case in the shows we’ve performed so far. Hopefully by the end, it’s really a feeling of celebration and an optimism for the future of the planet.”
Nevertheless, Price said there was a certain challenge that came with the need to find the right mix between the music and the film. “Its often a search for the most simple, clear and hopefully original way to express an emotion,” he said “Sometimes that can arrive quickly, and other times it can be more of a search. With ‘Our Planet,’ the most challenging aspect was that this was the first show that really made climate change the very central point of the production, and this can naturally be a very scary and overwhelming thing to face. We didn’t want people to come away from the show feeling like the situation is hopeless, because, as I think we show, there are a lot of brilliant people doing brilliant things to turn the situation around. Musically, my job was often to help that emotional journey. We’re looking to celebrate the beautiful planet we share, and send people home with optimism. Finding a way to strike the right balance musically was something I spent a lot of time on.”
To that end, Price said his goal was to find focus.
“To me, every story in the show is emotional in some way, and one of the things we often looked to do was to find ways to make huge natural events — for example the collapse of a glacier — into quite intimate experiences for the viewer. Everything always had to feel like it belonged to the images, and that often meant that I would write differently depending on which environment the story was taking place. The Forests material, for example, sounds very different to the Grasslands, and the Oceans would be different again. The colors, and the feel of each biome on the planet really required a different way of thinking musically, and that was one of the enjoyable challenges.”
Ultimately, the results seem to have brought the results he and the producers had hoped for.
“We’re really hoping that people have a wonderful, and emotional evening,” Price said. “I hope they feel the sense of wonder about the glories of the planet in the same way I did when working on the series. Maybe they might feel some sadness when seeing some of the more scary things that are happening around the world, but we spend a lot of time in the show focussing on the positives, on stories where changing our behavior has benefitted nature, and highlighting some of the amazing things brilliant people are doing right now to try to put things back on a better path. There’s a lot of joy in the show, and I hope people feel a lot of hope for the future.”
