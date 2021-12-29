So long, 2021: Don’t let the door hit you in the hindquarters on your way out of it.
If sending the previous 12 months off in style is your jam, then Friday night stands to offer plenty of opportunities to do so. It’s already a big night in area bars, nightclubs and event spaces, but add in the fact that it’s New Year’s Eve ... as well as the end of a year that’s been, shall we say, difficult in a lot of ways ... and all of the assorted East Tennessee shindigs designed to welcome 2022 in style are going to be good times, indeed.
Here’s a roundup of area New Year’s Eve activities for your consideration.
Blount County
Brackins Blues Club, 112 E. Broadway Ave., downtown Maryville: Long-time NYE maestro Doug Harris and his band will take the stage at 9 p.m. to help the club ring in 2022; there’s no cover, and the standard New Year’s Eve party favors will be on hand.
Bullpen, 328 Gill St., Alcoa: There’s no cover, and a deejay will be spinning crowd favorites starting at 9 p.m.
Diamondjack Wine Bar, 298 Highland Ave., Maryville: Owners are planning a special four-course tasting menu from 5-10:30 p.m., and interested patrons can make reservations through the Resy app for a preferred time. There will also be a champagne toast at midnight.
Par T Pub, 218 S. Calderwood St., Alcoa: There’s no cover, but the karaoke will be hopping, goodies will be given out, food and drink specials will be available and guests will be treated to a champagne toast at midnight.
Roll Arena Party Zone, 2801 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: Owners will have the music blasting and skates for rent ($2 for regular, $3 for speed skates) — but even better, the doors will stay open late into the night, so you can skate away 2021 and roll into 2022, at least until 2 a.m. Admission is $15.
Shooters Sports Bar, 4514 Airport Highway, Louisville: There’s no cover, and the Alcoa Highway watering hole will offer free food, a toast at midnight, karaoke and a dart tournament for interested participants.
Skyway at Broadway Social, 101 E. Broadway Ave., downtown Maryville: Looking for upscale and elegant, classy and chic? Hosts Brian and Rhonda Clay are hosting “the ultimate New Year’s Eve experience” starting at 8:30 p.m. and featuring a cash bar, complimentary heavy hors d’oeuvres, a live band, two deejays, a New Year’s Eve countdown and ball drop, complimentary champagne and complimentary party favors. General admission is $85; a table for two is $170. For more information or to reserve a spot, visit www.nyeskyview.com.
Two Doors Down, 118 E. Broadway Ave., downtown Maryville: Long-time local rockers Middle Finger will bring 2021 to a rowdy end, and the $10 cover gets attendees party favors and champagne at midnight.
The Walnut Kitchen, 606 High St., Maryville: Already one of Maryville’s fine-dining go-to establishments, The Walnut Kitchen cranks it up a notch on Friday for a “multicourse Caymus Vinyards Wine Dinner including a cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres,” as well as live music by the Jazz Pioneers Duo. For more information, including pricing and reservations, visit www.thewal nutkitchen.com.
Waterfront Bar and Grill, 404 Greenbelt Drive, Maryville: The band Hillbilly Jedi will be in the house, and owners will have a smoked prime rib special, half-price appetizers from 9 p.m. to midnight, drink specials, party favors and a champagne toast when the clock strikes 12. There’s no cover charge.
Outside of Blount
Prime West Knoxville, 1932 Falling Waters Road: If you’re looking to get a jump on the end-of-year celebrations and stick close to home on the final night of the year, the soiree at Prime West Knoxville meets your needs. A $10 cover charge gets you entrance to the party that kicks off at 6 p.m. today (Dec. 30) and includes a dance performance by the Royal You Ensemble and live music by the J-25 Quartet, as well as celebratory drinks and hors d’oeuvres. Dinner options and food trucks will be offered as well.
The Muse, 516 N. Beaman St., Knoxville: Looking for something family-friendly that commemorates the occasion but doesn’t keep the kids up until midnight? Say no more. The Muse, the children’s science museum in East Knoxville, is offering a photo booth, lunch, craft and children’s activities and a ball drop — at noon on Dec. 31. Tickets are $25 for non-members; email info@themuseknox
ville.org for more information.
Skatetown, 5713 N. Broadway, Knoxville: Another fun, family-oriented option for New Year’s Eve: An all-night skate, from 7:30 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, at Knoxville’s roll arena. It’s only $40 per person, and that includes skate rental; for more information, call 865-688-1981.
The Sunsphere, 963 World’s Fair Park Drive, downtown Knoxville: The City of Knoxville will kick off its countdown to 2022 starting at 9 p.m. on the World’s Fair Park Performance Lawn, featuring food trucks, free activities, a deejay to kick off the night and a performance by the Mike Snodgrass Band at 10 p.m. Festivities will include “a small fireworks display and ball drop from the Sunsphere at midnight,” and it’s free to attend.
The Island, 131 The Island Drive, Pigeon Forge: The Island, a shopping and dining destination with plenty of entertainment activities just off The Parkway, is always a place to go for a good time ... and that’s even more true on New Year’s Eve, the biggest event of the year for The Island. It’s free to attend, kicks off at 10 a.m. Friday and goes until midnight, when “a dazzling Island show fountain and midnight fireworks production” will welcome 2022 with a bang.
Downtown Gatlinburg: Since 1987, the annual Gatlinburg New Year’s Eve Ball Drop and Fireworks Show has ushered out the old year and welcomed in the new, and this year will be no different. It’s a free, family-friendly celebration billed as “one of the largest organized New Year’s Eve events in the nation,” and things get started with performances by former American Idol contestant Brady Turner and Bon Jovi tribute band Slippery When Wet. At midnight, fireworks will be blasted off from atop the 400-foot-tall Space Needle.
Pour Taproom, 207 W. Jackson Ave., Knoxville’s Old City: “Studio 54 at Pour” aims to recreate the iconic ’70s club that was a landmark of New York nightlife, and the party begins at 9 p.m. on Friday. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door and include admission to the deejay-driven dance party, live performances by drag and aerial artists, hors d’oeuvres throughout the evening and a champagne toast at midnight.
Hi-Wire Brewing, 909 Sevier Ave., South Knoxville: Maryville’s own DJ Captain Ed will be “spinning all vinyl sets of soul, disco, house, world beats, electro swing, and electronica” beginning at 8 p.m., with three 30-minute drag shows taking place at 10 p.m., 11 p.m. and shortly after the ball drops at midnight. Admission is $5 in advance and $10 at the door.
Volunteer Princess, boarding at 956 Volunteer Landing, downtown Knoxville: Looking for something upscale and on the water? The luxury yacht Volunteer Princess will be setting sail at 9:30 p.m. Friday for a three-hour cruise along the Tennessee River. The $95.95 ticket gets you a four-course meal, sparkling wine at boarding and at midnight, deejay entertainment and party favors. For more information, visit www.volunteerprincess.com.
