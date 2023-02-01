At first, one might wonder what pantsuits, politics and podcasts might have in common. Happily then, that question will be answered when Sarah Stewart Holland and Beth Silvers, the voices behind the popular “Pantsuit Politics” podcast, share a dialogue titled “Building Relationships and Community Amidst Division” on Tuesday, February 7 in the Ronald and Lynda Nutt Theatre of the Clayton Center for the Arts.
The program is the inaugural presentation of the Newell and Mary Lee Witherspoon Lecture Series, which that alumni couple established through an endowment last year. The Witherspoons, longtime residents of Huntsville, Alabama, looked to create a series that would support Maryville College’s mission and enhance its reputation by bringing interesting and thought-provoking speakers and artists to campus.
“In establishing the purpose of the Newell and Mary Lee Witherspoon Lecture Series, we wanted to honor what has been important to the Witherspoons throughout their lives,” Karen Beaty Eldridge ’94, executive director for marketing and communications and co-chair of the Witherspoon Lecture Series Committee, said in press release. “We believe this first lecture does just that, and we are excited for future guests, future topics and the potential to build stronger communities through this programming.”
The release went on to add that the purpose of the lecture series “is to strengthen relationships between members of the campus community and also between the campus and the wider region by creating opportunities to learn about and discuss topics that are important, timely and of broad interest. Events and guest speakers will strive to express the value of differing views, while seeking common ground and acknowledging the dignity in all.”
Holland herself had reason to agree. “As we all know, the past few years have been deeply divisive in American politics,” she responded when asked how their podcast can bring the bitterness and distrust America is currently experiencing as a result of politics, policies and international upheaval. “Our perspectives and party allegiances have become calcified, and we’ve lost the practice of having productive conversations with those with whom we disagree. We believe strongly that change happens through relationships and over time. It takes all of us showing up in seemingly small ways to start to bridge the greater divides in our nation — both politically and culturally. We don’t all have to agree. In fact, it would be boring and unproductive if we did. What we do need is a better path for how to work and talk together.”
Silvers echoed those comments. “We’re living in a transitional time,” she said. “Maybe we always are, but it’s especially apparent right now. Politics as entertainment isn’t working. Politics as culture war isn’t working. I think Sarah and I try to talk politics through the lens of learning. How can I learn more about myself? How can I learn more about the communities I’m part of? How can I learn more about the economy, the environment, technology? When you’re curious, it’s hard to be angry or static or stuck in the ways we’ve been angry and static and stuck in for a decade.”
Naturally then, both women are able to offer opinions on why the environment has become so toxic of late. “So much of political media is driven by conflict, Holland said. “Leaving the audience angry or anxious is what drives clicks and listens. We try to do the opposite on our show. We want people to feel engaged without feeling to overwhelmed and fearful.”
Silvers agreed, and said that their podcast is aimed at easing the tension through effective communication and understanding. “I think we tend to think of political discourse as electoral politics and nothing more,” she said. “Sarah and I have our best conversations when we’re really digging in to figure out the goal of a policy or debate. What problem is this legislation trying to solve? What purpose does this agency exist to fulfill? Those are hard questions and so much more illuminating than, ‘how will voters respond to X?’”
Holland and Silvers met while both were enrolled at Transylvania University in Lexington Kentucky. Each holds a law degree — Holland from American University and Silvers from the University of Kentucky — and they frequently speak at universities, businesses and civic organizations on the subject of improving political dialogue.
“We met as sorority sisters in undergrad, but reconnected years later via social media,” Holland said. “At that time, we both saw the need for more context and nuance in our political and cultural discussions. A podcast felt like the right medium to hold those conversations. We knew from the start that we had a special chemistry and that our complimentary styles would serve us well.”
Their efforts paid off. In 2021, Pantsuit Politics was named one of Apple Podcast’s Best Podcasts. It’s also garnered more than 20 million downloads since it launched in 2015. It currently reaches tens of thousands of listeners each month and has also been the subject of articles in both the New York Times and The Atlantic.
They’ve also authored two books — 2019’s “I Think You’re Wrong (But I’m Listening),” and “Now What? How to Move Forward When We’re Divided (About Basically Everything),” published last summer. Like the podcast, the books aim to help people build and maintain relationships in a polarizing political climate.
“Listeners received us so warmly from the very beginning,” Silvers said. “I had no idea what to expect from a podcast, but we immediately started getting these long, vulnerable, heartfelt messages from people who somehow found our show. From the beginning, we’ve felt a real sense of community around the podcast.”
So too, over time, the pair have managed to develop the skills that have contributed to the podcast’s success. “There is a discipline to recording so regularly, but I think the most important element is the ability to be authentic and vulnerable,” Holland said.
Silvers said that adapting the discipline was easy for her. “Asking questions and trying to solve problems comes naturally,” she said. “On the other hand, I’m very detail-oriented and can be too buttoned-up. The podcast has taught me to lean more into my creativity, to see a bigger picture, and to have more fun.”
Ultimately, their technique seem successful, at least to a certain degree. “I struggle a little with saying ‘our techniques work’ because we don’t have a formula for solving political division,” Silvers said. “However I do think we practice having better quality conversations that reflect our values and uphold other people’s dignity. And when people listen to those conversations for hours over weeks and years, they pick up words, phrases, patterns, and a style that helps them. It’s always amazing to receive an email that sounds like ‘You said this sentence on a podcast three years ago, and today I said it to my father and it really made a difference.’ We get those emails all the time.”
Silver also said that the opportunity to speak to an audience offers a different opportunity than engaging in a podcast.
“It’s one thing to talk with an audience over a podcast,” she said. “It’s an entirely different thing to be in a room with people. We always learn as much from the audience as we hope the audience learns from us. It’s an honor to be invited to Maryville, and we can’t wait to see what this time together holds for everyone.”
Maryville College President Dr. Bryan F. Coker will host a Q&A session after the address.
