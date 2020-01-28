Pat Beasley didn’t necessarily set out to be a professional musician. His first intent while attending the University of Georgia was to be a veterinarian. Later, he attained a five-year bachelor's degree in landscape architecture. Then again, as many artists will readily admit, making music rarely pays the bills.
Nevertheless, as "Purple Woman," the new album from the Pat Beasley Band, attests, music has always been an essential element in Beasley’s life. He started playing at age 12 when his father taught him the bass line basics that accompanied old gospel and bluegrass standards. Indeed, his proclivity for performance was practically in his genes.
“My grandfather was a local music legend in my home town of Jesup, Georgia,” Beasley said. “Growing up hearing the stories made me want to play. Playing music was a way to connect. I soon started playing bass on Sunday mornings in our church band, and then switched to guitar. We had a youth group at church too. We would take all the standard praise songs and rework them in various styles.”
When he was 16 years old, Beasley traded the sacred for the secular and, influenced by the Seattle grunge scene — specifically, bands like Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains and Stone Temple Pilots, as well as other outfits that originated closer to home (REM, the Allman Brothers Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Widespread Panic), he found his future calling.
“At that point, I really just loved playing and learning guitar,” he recalls. “I took a few lessons and learned basic theory. I played in several bands throughout high school. The Old Man’s Pants Band would cover everything from Travis Tritt to Rage Against the Machine, and The Barn Burners would veer from Merle Haggard to J.J. Cale. I started writing songs back in high school, picked it up a notch in college, but did most of my songwriting after graduating. I always hoped I would find a band with a singer that wanted to sing my songs.”
That situation never materialized, but regardless, Beasley did well once he put himself at the helm. With three releases credited to the Pat Beasley Band — "Back to Georgia," "Soul Happy" and now the aforementioned "Purple Woman" — he and his band are gradually making their mark on the East Tennessee music scene. Each of those offerings feature a driving and dynamic mix of original songs spawned from a classic southern style template with results that are reflected in the band’s ability to serve up a sound that reflects both its energy and enthusiasm.
That’s been the direction he’s taken ever since Beasley first formed the group that bears his name in 2015, some seven years after he relocated to Knoxville. He initially served stints in various local outfits, among them, Shimmy and the Burns and Texas Tony and the Tornado Ramblers, the latter of which was known for its spoof of contemporary country music. His eponymous outfit played its first official gig at Barley’s in Maryville on December 7, 2014, although the lineup saw a steady shift over the next three years. Beasley eventually met bassist Stirling Walsh and drummer Chris Bratta after watching them play a Knox County Jug Stompers show in 2017, and though it took nearly six months to synchronize schedules, the group remains intact today.
“I can’t speak for the others, but for me, playing with Chris and Stirling just feels right,” Beasley said. “I feel like we have a chemistry and musical understanding that wasn’t there before. They are both great musicians and friends, and we have a good time playing music.”
Indeed, that’s evident in the passion they show in their performances.
“Our shows usually consist of us playing mostly original music,” Beasley said. “We have enough material to play a two-hour set of original tunes. We also throw in covers. I try to anticipate the crowd, the venue, and other factors that influence a show. For example, if we are playing at Open Chord and people are there to hear our songs and intently listening, then we will focus on playing original material and telling stories.
"On the other hand, if we’re at a bar and we’re there to entertain and provide background music, then we tend to throw in more covers and tunes people may know. That allows them to sing along, and dance to the songs as well.”
Even though Beasley said he’s still finding his fit in the local environs, it’s clear he’s pleased to play his part.
“I love the musical community here in East Tennessee,” Beasley said. “All the musicians really seem to want to help each other out, support each other and create an accepting environment. The local venues are also super supportive in offering local musicians places to perform.
"I admit I still feel a little like an outsider in that I’m not sure I have actually scratched out a spot for myself. It’s like moving to a new place — it takes time to meet everyone, gain folks’ trust, get your musical vision out there, and then feel you’ve been accepted.”
