There’s something to be said for truth in advertising, so credit Peaceful Side Social Brewery and Craft Kitchen in Townsend with staying true to the tranquility suggested by their brand. That extends to the entertainment they offer from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every Friday in November with free live acoustic music.
That’s in addition to a special “live music pop up” frrom 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 on the Peaceful Side Social patio.
“The musical artists featured at Peaceful Side Social is a curated list of musicians from the local Appalachian area that play a variety of mountain and classic tunes with an acoustic vibe,” said Jenny Monaghan, Peaceful Side Social’s Marketing and Community Manager, and the person responsible for booking the musical talent. “We select these musicians based on a few criteria such as their style of music, availability, and willingness to play acoustic evening shows.”
Houston Oldham, Vice President of Operations for Oldham Hospitality, the parent company for Peaceful Side Social, as well as other Townsend interests that include Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro and Lodge, Smoky Mountain Outdoor Center, Apple Valley Village and Cafe, the Dancing Bean Coffee House, and FudgeShop.com, said that the performers the venue selects are chosen for specific reasons.
“The live music is a mix of up-and-coming folks and local cover bands,” he said. “Overall, we want an artist who engages with the crowd, but can also provide background music.”
Monaghan went on to add that the live music events have become central to Peaceful Side Social’s offerings and overall identity since the beginning. The popular restaurant and brewery initiated the music series back in March.
Apparently the strategy is working. “We’re packed on Friday evenings with people who enjoy the family friendly, outdoor atmosphere,” Monaghan said.
Oldham agreed. “We’ve been open for 14 months and continue to hit heights that we couldn’t have imagined in early 2021,” he said. “Our biggest problem has been keeping up with demand. Our demand is directly tied to our family friendly, outdoor space, fresh food, and eclectic beer menu.”
In that regard, Oldham and Monaghan said that Peaceful Side Social’s prime objective is to remain an essential gathering place for the local populace. In addition to Local’s Appreciation Days every Sunday, which offers residents of Townsend and Walland half-off shareable with the purchase of beverage, the venue also supports various non-profits. On Saturday. Nov. 12, Peaceful Side Social will host a water stop on its lawn for participants in the Little River Run 5K benefitting Keep Blount Beautiful and Little River Watershed Association.
Two weeks later, on Nov. 26, Peaceful Side Social will host Small Business Saturday, with complimentary desert tastings and live music from Jack Hatfield and Friends.
“We’re very proud of what we’ve created at Peaceful Side Social, but we want to continue growing and meeting the needs of our community,” Monaghan said. “Although we serve a to of tourists, our local guests have always been our first priority, which is why we stay open full hours even in the winter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.