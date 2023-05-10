With the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival only a week away, credit Peaceful Side Social Brewery & Craft Kitchen with offering a special sneak preview of the festivities this Saturday, May 13. The games begin on May 20.
The event will will include demonstrations of several feats of skill, a chance to meet and mingle with the athletes that will compete, games and activities for the younger set, and, naturally, plenty of beers and ales to satisfy the beverage preferences of adults who have a thirst for something aside from the games themselves.
In addition, it will allow game enthusiasts to soak up the history and backstories of this much anticipated annual event.
“This is our first year hosting the ‘Meet + Greet at Peaceful Side Social’,” said Jenny Monaghan, Assistant Marketing Director of Oldham Hospitality, the owners and operators of Peaceful Side Social. “When this festival was moved from Maryville to Townsend last year, we started brainstorming ways to get involved and to welcome the festival to Townsend. At Peaceful Side Social, our main focus is our community and the 501©(3)non-profits who work endlessly to give back in Blount County. Because of their non-profit status, we saw a huge opportunity to work with the festival and help promote it through our restaurant.”
That opportunity came to fruition after a series of discussions were held with various organizations that wanted to be involved in some way with the Scottish Festival itself. “We decided a meet and greet with the athletes was the best fit for their demographic and ours,” Monaghan continued. “These athletes work diligently to support children in need, and this mindset aligned with our values as well. Our location directly across from the Townsend Visitor Center made it an ideal location to host this event, and things simply started to fall into place.”
The athletes involved represent Twisted Kilt Athletics, a group that fields the competitors taking part in the festival itself.
Michael Cotney, President of Twisted Kilt Athletics, said that he and his fellow athletes — Allen Fagg, Katie Grace, and Caleb Day — will be among the athletes taking part at the Peaceful Side Social pre-event. “Twisted Kilt Athletics is a non-profit organization, and our goal is to share our Highland heritage and give back to the community,” Cotney said, adding that the group works with Toys 4 Tots of Blount County and with the Cades Cove Museum. “We’ll have the equipment that’s used on hand for people to see so they can get a better understanding of how heavy the weights are that we throw. Then, the next weekend, you can come out and cheer on your favorite athlete at the games themselves.”
Callie West, the organizer of the kids games that take place at the festival, said the education aspect of the event is of particular importance to her group.
“Through the teaching and demonstration of historical athletic events that are a part of Scottish heritage, we can keep the tradition of having a Scottish Highland Games event for future descendants of Scottish clans, and Scottish history enthusiasts here in the heart of Appalachia,” she said. “Through the assistance of some of our adult athletes and volunteers, our kids’ athletic events teach children ages 6-15 how to participate in traditional events such as the caber toss, the stone throw, axe throwing, track events such as the kilted mile run and 50 yard dash, the haggis hurl, and the tug-o-war. Each event is awarded a medal for first, second, and third place for different age groups and genders. We also have activities for those six and under that involve a ‘passport booklet’ where the children go around to each clan tent and learn the history of that particular clan and then receive a clan stamp from each tent.”
Monaghan said the event will start with a casual meet and greet from noon to 1 pm. The athletes will then rotate through their traditional games for approximately twenty minutes each, with similar activities for children taking place between each game.
Highland Brewing Company will also be on site, and giveaways will take place throughout the day. “We will feature live music from a traditional bagpiper, John Rose, manager of Knoxville Pipes and Drums, in the Beer Garden,” Monaghan added. “We hope everyone will join us for this fun community event.”
Keith Austin, Vice President of Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games, added his appreciation as well.
“Having great restaurant and lodging infrastructure is critical to building a customer-friendly festival, he said. “Thanks to Peaceful Side Social’s support of the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival, we can continue to succeed and bring this history and culture to life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.