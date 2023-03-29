Like many people who once called New Orleans home, singer/songwriter Perry Bonck was displaced in the wake of Hurricane Katrina from the place where he was born, raised and grew into maturity. He and his wife eventually settled in East Tennessee in 2007 in the aftermath of that cataclysmic event — first to Tellico Village for 10 years, and then to Sevierville.
“We were there for five years when we got an offer we couldn’t refuse,” Bonck said, picking up the narrative. “We always loved Maryville, so we settled here.”
Bonck, who performs at The Abbey in Townsend on April 1 and April 8, can count on a number of achievements throughout his career — among them, selection as the 2006 Winner of Princess Pop Star/Princess Cruise Lines Competition; being named a second runner up in the 2008 Rising Star of Tennessee competition; a finalist in that contest the year after; a 2009 win of Tennessee’s Got Talent; a semi-finalist in the 2020 Songwriters Week challenge; a 2022 International Singer Songwriters Male Vocalist Finalist; and a 2023 Tennessee’s Songwriters Week Semi-Finalist.
“I competed twice and made it to the semifinals both times,” Bonck said of the latter. “As a songwriter, you try to see how you fare amongst your peers. There are some very talented-up and-comers. Maybe one day this old guy might make it to the finals at the Bluebird.”
His accolades don’t end there. He’s taken part in Ourstage.com, a website that is voted and monitored by artists and fans. He’s garnered a number of awards for his performances there as well, including being named “Number One Country Male Vocalist,” achieving Top 20 standing in the Country Category three times, twice being accorded the number one Top Song, four time placement in the Best of 100, 18 picks in the Top 10 Song Category, and no less than 114 placements in the Top 40 Song Category
Tennessee is Bonck’s home now, but the influence of “The Crescent City” still plays a large part in his musical persona. “New Orleans is a very musical city,” he said. “I loved all of it — blues, rock ’n’ roll… even the buskers in the French Quarter. However, it was my Uncle ‘Shark’ that really instilled the music in my life.”
It was his uncle’s influence that gave him an appreciation for country classic while introducing him to a number of iconic artists that included everyone from Eddie Arnold to Hank Williams, Sr. Indeed, the age-old connection between country music and traditional gospel made an emphatic impression on him, leading him to perform with various Christian country bands, and eventually to discover the classic singer/songwriters who shared great stories. He said it made him eager to write songs that with deeper meaning, particularly in terms of the Americana genre.
Bonck’s released two albums so far — “Just An Old Guitar” in 2010, produced by acclaimed local singer/songwriter Karen E. Reynolds, and “Heart of a Cowboy” from 2014.
“It’s very expensive to put out a CD, at least the way I want to put one out,” he said. “I’ve listened to many recordings that were produced in a bedroom using free software. Believe me, it’s very easy to tell the source and it’s mostly not flattering at all. I have quite a few more songs that I could put together for a CD, but I guess I’m waiting to retire so I can put more time into polishing up my songs or even writing more. If I do put out another, my goal will be to make it better than the last. I continue to learn what sound I want to be known for.”
In the meantime, Bonck said his goal is to continue to perform at least once or twice a month in local environs, despite that fact that he continues to work full time.
“I really like playing the Abbey in Townsend,” he said. “The acoustics are great. The management is very kind and they love promoting local music. The crowds are really nice too. Most come to listen, although, at times, it can be challenging. Especially if it’s football season.”
Nevertheless, Bonck’s love of his craft is obvious.
“I enjoy doing what I do and hope that the people that hear my music will have a favorable opinion,” he said. “Most seem to, at least so far.”
