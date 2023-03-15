The band that refers to themselves as Mississippi Heat not only boasts an international reputation, but also an international background. The man at the helm — harmonica player and songwriter Pierre Lacocque — was born in Jerusalem. Both sides of his family originally hail from Belgium, where most of the members of his family still live.
That said, Lacocque himself took his inspiration from the traditional blues spawned by those artists who once defined Chicago blues. “I discovered the beautiful sounds of the harmonica in France, in a little village in Alsace, called Neuviller,” Lacocque said. “It is in the Vosges mountains, near Strasburg. My father was their minister while working on a doctorate in Theology at the University of Strasburg.”
His father also furthered his son’s musical interest when he bought him a green toy harmonica. “I remember blowing and drawing notes out of that toy and immediately tearing up,” Lacocque said. “The sound grabbed me emotionally. I was around 2 ½ years old, or maybe three. Early in life, I knew the harmonica was ‘calling’ me. And yet, for many years, I never knew what to play on it.”
Nevertheless, Lacocque had plenty of precedents to draw on. “French ballads sometimes used the harmonica,” he said. “John Lennon and Mick Jagger played it a bit, but I didn’t hear anything that inspired me to learn. That passion came years later when we immigrated to Chicago.”
That transoceanic move took place in 1969, a year that Lacocque said changed his life forever. His father had been given a tenured teaching position at the Chicago Theological Seminary. Lacocque and his family followed him to Chicago that summer after he and his siblings finished their school year in Brussels.
“When we arrived in the Windy City, I had the opportunity to go hear a band performing on the University of Chicago campus,” Lacocque said. “We lived on 57th and Dorchester, three blocks or so from that campus. Bored one day, I went to a concert that welcomed returning students for the fall quarter. That is when I heard a harmonica player that literally shook me to the core — Big Walter Horton. I loved Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Otis Redding and gospel singers like Clara Ward, but I never knew that Chicago Blues music existed until that fateful day. The experience of hearing an amplified harmonica playing music that called me in, hook, line and sinker, changed the meaning and purpose of my life.”
From that point on, Lacocque found his calling. “I felt immediately at home, understood,” he said. “A feeling that healed my loneliness and a sense of not belonging to this world. That sense was already with me in my early childhood. Blues music has a message, a language, and a context that is existential. It talks verbally and non-verbally about what it feels like to be human. I am home when I play the blues.”
Lacocque said there were an array of influences that followed. “Junior Wells welcomed me with open arms,” he said. “I have pictures of him hugging me and even kissing me on my cheek! He enjoyed my harp style. We had a close bond in spite of not seeing each other much. My harmonica master is Little Walter. Always was, and always will be. His creative approach and harmonica tone are spell-binding! The early James Cotton’s harp tone was also astonishing and so beautiful. Big Walter also had a huge impact on me, as well as Papa Lightfoot, Sonny Boy Williamson, Charlie Musselwhite, Paul Butterfield, and others. I also enjoy listening to Kim Wilson, who plays like Little Walter and yet remains unique. Also, Paul DeLay, Mark Hummel, and Rod Piazza. The list is long.”
Nevertheless, Lacocque and Mississippi Heat tap into tradition, while adding outside elements as well. “My point of departure is the amplified/electric Chicago Blues of the 1950s,” he said. “Whatever I add to that music remains an homage to Mississippi blues of the Delta pre-war and to Chicago blues sound postwar. I like music from the Caribbean islands like rumbas, jungle rhythms, and reggae. New Orleans music also speaks volumes to me. Maybe it’s the integration of African-American music with European influences. For instance, I follow Taj Mahal because he incorporates the island feel and other musical genres with the blues.”
The name of the band — which also currently includes Sheryl Youngblood on lead vocals, guitarist,Tom Holland, bassist Brian Quinn, and drummer Terrence Williams — is also a reflection of Lacocque’s reverence for Mississippi’s musical culture. In that regard, the band became an outgrowth of his passion for making music. “My brother Michel is to be credited for shaping my blues destiny,” Lacocque added. “He saw how passionate I was when I played the harmonica, so he volunteered to be our manager and booking agent.”
These days, the band spends much of its time touring. “I love being on the road,” Lacocque said. “I enjoy traveling and meeting new fans and old friends. We work regularly and travel worldwide. At this point in my career, gigs are not difficult to find, thank God. We are especially liked in Canada, Europe, and South America.”
The group performs Sunday at the Blue Tick Tavern in Maryville under the auspices of the Smoky Mountain Blues Society.
In addition to its prodigious touring schedule, Mississippi Heat currently claims 13 albums dating back to 1992. Their latest effort, Madeleine, was released in 2021.
“A recording does not lie,”Lacocque replied when asked how the band manage to capture their live energy onstage. “So yes, there is a challenge when we record. Before our audience gets to hear our new songs, we have to be inspired by our performances. I am a stickler to that point. I will ask musicians to come back and redo some of their work if it feels too nonchalant or uninspiring. I am harsh on myself too.”
Happily then, he’s never short on inspiration. “I thank God — and my wife — for allowing me to stay on track with my beloved music,” he said. “I never get bored. I thrive on creative projects. Each Mississippi Heat album is a challenge to explore new ideas and new ways of playing and arranging songs. On live shows, I try to stay fresh with my playing, but on a recording, I make sure I do not resort to trite harmonica clichés.”
That, he said, allows him the ability to create a unique impression, even within a genre that’s generally quite crowded.
“There are different ways musicians enjoy playing the blues,” he said. “Some focus on what’s already been recorded to honor the legends of old. There’s nothing wrong with that. As for me, I belong to a school that likes to build upon the well-known — and necessary — blues culture. This genial African-American music has found a way to reveal what we universally feel, from utter despair to absolute joy. It is not afraid to express pain, loneliness, or anger, but also to celebrate love and happier times. That is why I say that blues music has an existential message.”
