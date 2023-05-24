Prior to the pandemic, Pints for a Purpose was one of Blount County’s most anticipated monthly events. Held the fourth Thursday of every month at Little River Trading Company, Cycology Bicycles, and Rock Bottom Outfitters on East Lamar Alexander Parkway, it offered an opportunity to gather with friends, enjoy local craft beers, participate in prize drawings and raise funds for local environmental organizations.
Given the fact that the retailer caters to hikers, cyclists and outdoor enthusiasts of all descriptions, the event was a natural fit. It was initiated in 2013 as a way to give back to a community that had shown its support ever since the store first opened its doors in 1996.
Nevertheless, COVID-19 forced Charles Woody, its co-founder and now sole owner, to call a halt to the proceedings in 2020. It was subsequently dormant for nearly three years, up until last month, when Little River Trading Company revived the event held in its expansive bicycle and cycology showroom.
As before, Pints for a Purpose’s main purpose is to raise funds for not-for-profit organizations dedicated to enhancing the community’s environmental efforts and their increased sustainability. At the same time, it encourages social interaction, while giving local food trucks and local beer brewers the chance to be well represented.
In addition, it spotlights the sponsors that continue to lend their support. They include Blount Partnership, Chaco, Outdoor Research, Rumpl, On-Running, Cotopaxi, Darn Tough, Keen, Osprey, Hoka, Mountain Hardwear, Teva, Peak Design, Free Fly, Black Diamond, The North Face, Smartwool, and Altra.
According to Emily Dawson Miller, Little River’s Marketing Director and Brand Manager, the organization that’s spotlighted in Pints for a Purpose during any of the monthly Thursday gatherings generally collects $2,000 on average, thanks to raffle sales that continue throughout the evening.
The organization that will benefit from tonight’s event is Keep Blount Beautiful. Other community partners named so far include Big Brother Big Sister Blount, (April 27), Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont (June 22), Little River Watershed Association (Aug. 24), Haven House (Sept. 28) , and Appalachian Bear Rescue (Oct. 26).
In the past, local music groups serenaded those that gathered for the festivities. Those have been absent so far this year, but Miller said that they hope to bring them back during the summer. In the meantime, Pints for a Purpose will resume its monthly schedule as before, on the fourth Thursday of each month through October, with the exception of July.
Given its hospitable nature, it’s likely that Pints for a Purpose will regain its reputation as one of the county’s most popular go-to events.
“Anyone and everyone is invited to enjoy a night filled with local food, local beer, local music, prizes, and good company,” Miller said in summing up the experience.
