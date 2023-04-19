Pony Bradshaw takes his inspiration from a love of literature. A voracious reader since early on, he shares stories that resonate with both meaning and melody.
So too, his music is drawn from his northern Georgia environs as well, given that the title of his latest highly acclaimed album is, after all, North Georgia Rounder. He describes himself accordingly. “I’m a North Georgia Rounder playing these foothill stomps,” he sings. “Run these rivers singing these sins.”
Nevertheless, Bradshaw disputes the notion that he’s intrinsically bound to any place or purpose. “You’d think that after my last two records, my influences were somehow local or regional, but that’s not the case,” he said. “I think the choice to make my surroundings play a lead role in the overall theme and arc of these last two records was an unconscious one, at least in the beginning. I was more motivated by the potential to turn it all into metaphor as opposed to just a location or a setting. As a region, we’ve repressed so much just to get through the day. The past haunts us, lurking inside every nook and cranny of our minds. I don’t think we can face or confront our true selves these days. It’s hard to trust even your own intentions sometimes. That’s what I’ve been thinking of. Writing about place has been a confrontation, a way to study and understand the past. It was never about pride.”
Bradshaw, who performs at Pretentious Beer Co. in Knoxville on Wednesday, April 26, said that there has been a slight shift in his thinking however, especially as regarding the trajectory from his previous album, Calico Jim, to the new North Georgia Rounder.
“It was a subtle shift in my opinion,” Bradshaw said. “They’re quite similar records. Not accidentally either. I do think I’m ready to stretch my legs into some new territory. I’m really itching to leave this theme. I have too many interests to stay-put creatively.”
Nevertheless, North Georgia Rounder is a most affecting album, one that’s dominated by forlorn ballads and melancholy musings that are never far from the surface. So too, his approach has evolved, even in the relatively short time since his first album, Sudden Opera, was released in 2019.
Even so, he still fits the persona of the ever-constant troubadour, a performer who is especially eager to take his stories and songs to audiences whenever the opportunity arises.
“I like the road and I like being home,” he said. “I’m getting better with the transitions. It takes both sides of my personality working together diligently for me to be comfortable with all the uncertainty. Yet I can’t imagine doing anything else. By no means is it a party for me. I like —or need — to take it seriously. Lately, I’ve been exploring different ways to engage with performing, and to stay present and clearheaded instead of leaning on an addiction or a ritual to get me through a show. It’s a psychological exploration. Deconstructing and then reconstructing. I want to connect with music deeper, far below the surface. I’ve found the further I dive, the richer my life becomes. I see the world differently.”
Bradshaw often takes what could be described as an archivist approach to his material, one that reflects both astute observation and his own personal perspective. His lifelong fascination with reading has frequently allowed him to encapsulate a certain imagery in his songs, using fiction to fuel his inspiration and intents.
To that extent, he invests his own emotions in the characters he creates, which, in turn, allows him to express his feelings from the point of view of the people that populate his songs.
At the same time, Bradshaw said he doesn’t keep any sort of bucket list as far as his career path is concerned, nor does he relate his efforts to any sort of commercial concerns. “I just want to make records and write,” he said. “A record is merely a product, something to sell. The art is in the making, the process, the ideas. That’s what I do and will always do. It’s been hard for me to show much interest in commerce.”
Likewise, the acclaim hasn’t affected his drive or desire.
“I don’t think about the attention much,” he said when asked about the positive reviews his recent record received. “In all honesty, I think to grow as an artist means you’ll eventually make choices in your work that connect less and less with a majority. I don’t mean deliberately trying to alienate listeners. It’s almost absurd when a band keeps making the same record over and over. It seems to me a form of capitalistic manipulation, which is closely related to narcissism. ‘To generalize is to be an Idiot,’ William Blake once said.”
Bradshaw did say that he will be touring heavily throughout the year, and that he’s performed in Knoxville on several previous occasions. “I like the energy,” he said of the city. “It’s old and gritty, but has great restaurants and an interesting history. It feels just big enough.”
Asked what audiences can expect at the upcoming show, he replied, “It’s probably best to not have expectations, but I hope folks dig our shows. We try to be dynamic and dramatic. Almost theatrical, musically speaking. We haven’t ventured into the world of creating a full-on set up on the stage, but it’s tempting. I’m intrigued by the aesthetics of performance. It lends myriad possibilities.”
