For Everett McCorvey, a tenor who established the American Spiritual Ensemble in 1995, the music that will fill the Clayton Center for the Arts on Friday amounts to so much more than simple song.
As a Black man who grew up in Montgomery, Alabama, during the civil rights movement, he witnessed firsthand the power of music to uplift, inspire and help members of the cause to stay the course, even in the face of racism and brutality. And as a vocal student and a post-graduate educator, he came to understand that the songs expressed so passionately on those marches and at those protests had far deeper roots in the past of his people than he ever realized.
Spirituals, he told The Daily Times recently, served as an oral tradition for enslaved African Americans, many of whom were not allowed to read and instead had to memorize Bible stories and parables. As the international slave trade grew into the economic powerhouse that served the Deep South prior to the Civil War, those spirituals became a way to express hope, lamentation, unity and resolve.
Preserving the Negro spiritual, as it’s commonly known, isn’t just a passion for McCorvey and the members of the American Spiritual Ensemble, he pointed out: It’s a calling and a duty to the ancestors whose survival paved the way for the lives they have today.
“I think that what’s important to me about this particular art form is that it’s my goal to keep this art form alive, and keep the spirituals and their stories alive, and in order to do that, we have to share it with our communities,” he said. “We have to share it so they know the history of this music, and so that they can continue to pass it on. We feel like it’s a mission that we have to pass this on to the next generation, because if we don’t, and this music is not performed and the stories are not told, I’m afraid this music will not survive.”
Today, those spirituals are so omnipresent that many who sing them and love them may not even realize their origins. “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot,” for example, is a classic example of a song that combined African, European and American traditions for a new type of sound powered almost exclusively by the human voice. As the American Spiritual Ensemble website states, “these songs now stand as a testament of the strength found through faith during times of hardship as well as a unifying force among all peoples.”
“It has survived for 400 years, and I think the way it has survived is that it’s so compelling,” McCorvey said. “There is a story to tell, and so that’s what we do. We do master classes with universities, we go to high schools, we assist singers individually as they learn how to sing spirituals. We do all of that.”
This week, members of the ASE have worked with student singers at Maryville College, and at Friday’s performance, the Maryville College Concert Choir will sing “Hear My Prayer” with the ensemble, as well as an choir-only performance of “Rock-a My Soul” by Stacey Gibbs. Working with students, McCorvey said, not only grants them access to knowledge imparted by professional singers, it educates them on the long and storied history associated with the Negro spiritual — lessons that McCorvey feels are critical to shed light on a troubling past and lay out the paving stones toward a hopeful future.
“Education is the way forward for any race,” he said. “I feel that I am an educator by nature, and my family is always talking about me looking for any opportunity to have a teaching moment, and so I don’t think that talking about our history is a bad thing. I feel that our young people need to know history, just like they need to know civics and science and literature, because that’s how we grow as individuals and as a community and as a nation.”
The present discourse, both locally and nationally, over a hot-button topic like Critical Race Theory often overshadows the fact that discussion of the past needn’t be shaded by a political lens, McCorvey added. That American slavery was detestable is an agreed-upon talking point — but downplaying how much it changed the course of history, from the American economy to the very art form ASE works to preserve, is disingenuous, he added.
“And so if I were a white person, I think I would want to know this history so that we can find common ground in our community,” he said. “I think one of the things we found out during the Black Lives Matter movement is that we all want the same things in life: We want to live safely in a community. We want to be able to raise our children and provide for our families and be respected for who we are.
“That’s what every citizen wants, and I think the reason the Black Lives Matter movement — which I call the second civil rights movement — was so powerful was that you had young people of all colors involved who said, ‘This is not fair. Everybody deserves equal treatment and equal respect and equal opportunities, and it’s time for us to dismantle the structural racism that exists in our country and truly welcome people of all colors into our society and into the opportunities that exist in our country.’”
Unfortunately, McCorvey added, far too many people fail to understand the nuance of such advocacy and instead reduce it to a black-vs.-white narrative that misses the point entirely. The American Spiritual Ensemble, he pointed out, includes white singers, and the experiences of both African American performers and their white counterparts has been one of inclusivity and mutual respect through shared experiences and expanded knowledge.
“I remember touring the Rosa Parks Museum in Montgomery when the American Spiritual Ensemble was in Alabama one time, and I asked one of our white members, ‘What are you feeling as you tour this museum?,’ because I was wondering if she felt bad about the way the situation was depicted,” he said. “And she said to me, ‘I’m really proud, because there were white people also involved in the struggle. There were people of all races and religions involved, and that’s what has to happen.’”
And so when the Clayton Center stage is populated by singers of all skin tones on Friday night, McCorvey hopes that the songs that fill the auditorium speak to listeners in a way that communicates one emotion above all others: hope. Black pain and white guilt should not be the predominant talking points when such music, sacred and emotional as it is, touches hearts that look the same regardless of the color of the exterior packaging.
“Growing up, we sang these spirituals, and I’m telling you, every time I would hear one, there was something about them that would move you in a way that no other music could,” he said. “Part of it had to do with just the emotion of the music — the disarming beauty of the melody, and how when you add harmonies to it, it takes your breath away.
“You just want to sit there and be enveloped by this music, because it’s comforting to the soul. As an ensemble, we never forget that, and we never forget the awesome opportunity we have been given to share this music with the world, and to share the voices and the stories of our ancestors. It’s a powerful responsibility we take very seriously.”
