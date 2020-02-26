At 2 years old, Benjamin Berry saw the animated Disney classic “Cinderella” recently, because mommy had homework to do.
On March 13 at the Clayton Center for the Arts, the Appalachian Ballet Company will present its spring production, a one-night-only performance of “Cinderella” — the ballet. Ben’s mother, Kylie Morton Berry, serves as the company’s rehearsal mistress and one of its principal dancers, and when the curtains part, she’ll dance the starring role as the put-upon girl who finds her prince.
In revisiting the film, which she loved as a young girl, her goal was to study the Disney interpretation of Cinderella, she told The Daily Times recently. With her son by her side, however, she was overcome by memories that reminded her of how personal the part is.
“It was very nostalgic to watch that with him, because even though it’s been a long time since I watched that version, I realized that I still remembered every little detail of it,” she said. “I was singing all the songs and reciting lines to him, and I remember going to Disney World for the first time and seeing Cinderella’s castle and wanting to be the princess myself.”
Ballet has given her the opportunity to do so on multiple occasions. Appalachian Ballet — whose director is Amy Morton Vaughn, Berry’s own mother — last produced “Cinderella” in 2015, and before that in 2011. Berry danced the title role both times; she also starred in it as a high school senior for a school recital, and had a part as a ball guest and a winter fairy when her old company, Charlotte Ballet in North Carolina, performed the production.
However, she said it never gets old. The magic she felt as a child is always easily accessible, and spreading it to children who come to the performances is almost as rewarding as the dancing her body has been trained to do since she was almost as young as Ben.
“I always loved Cinderella,” Berry said. “She and Ariel (from “The Little Mermaid”) were my favorite princesses, and it’s really amazing that I’ve gotten to dance both of them. As a dancer, I’ve always loved the ballet ‘Cinderella’ — I love the music because it’s really beautiful, and the music itself tells the story so perfectly that it makes it easy and fun to dance.
“As a kid, I might have loved Ariel more, because I watched ‘The Little Mermaid’ over and over, but now I love Cinderella just as much, because her positive outlook on life got her to the place she deserves and wants to be. It’s a message that positive energy overcomes, and it’s really magical. And afterward, when we’ll do meet-and-greets with the audience, to have young audience members see me as the princess is even more exciting.
“It’s absolutely magical to kind of transform yourself for two hours and be Cinderella, to totally embody it and be that person,” she added.
The Cinderella story is a familiar one and based on folk tales that date back thousands of years: The titular character spends her days in domestic servitude, enduring the cruelties of her stepmother and stepsisters. With the help of a fairy godmother, she finds love at a ball, only to rush home as the stroke of midnight reverts her carriage to a pumpkin. Her claim on a lost slipper unlocks her prince’s heart, and happily ever after ensues.
While the animated Disney classic may be most familiar to lovers of the tale, the ballet predates it. Composed by Sergei Prokofiev, regarded as one of the master composers of the 20th century, it debuted in 1945 at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow. (There was an even earlier ballet that debuted in 1893 in St. Petersburg, Russia, based on the same mythos, although the Prokofiev version is considered the definitive work for the contemporary stage.)
The familiarity of the tale, Berry said, is why it’s such a popular standard in the Appalachian Ballet repertoire.
“I think for our audience, it’s such a well-known story, and it’s fun for little princes and princesses to come and see,” she said. “Cinderella is kind of a staple princess, so much so that Disney World is Cinderella’s castle. But in the ballet world, it’s a really popular ballet to do. The music is really wonderful, and it offers a lot of entertainment, I think.
“We keep joking that it’s the ‘rom-com’ (romantic comedy) we do every year, because even though the story is about a sad girl in rags, the family — her stepmother and stepsisters — is absolutely hilarious. The humor maintains throughout the ballet, and I think it’s the perfect rom-com for the family to come and see.”
Conventional storyline aside, however, Vaughn and Berry find new elements to introduce that make “Cinderella” unique. This year, Berry said, she’ll be dancing with a new prince, and roles have been added for some of the company’s youngest members as entertainers in the ball scene (including a rhythm gymnastics routine by the ball’s “jester,” who will be paired with a ribbon dancer).
“That’ll be a new, exciting thing, but ‘Cinderella’ generally stays the same,” she said. “The fairy godmother will get a new solo, and choreographically there will be some new changes, but this one stays tried and true.”
On one hand, that gives the company an opportunity to focus on May’s performances at the Regional Dance America/Southeast Festival, at which Appalachian Ballet will adjudicate four works. There’s also the May recital by Van Metre School of Dance — the home to Appalachian Ballet on West Broadway in downtown Maryville — to plan for as well. And, Berry pointed out, the company already has its eyes on the 2020-2021 season, which will include the standard fall production of “Bluejeans and Ballet,” the holiday performances of “The Nutcracker” and hosting the Regional Dance America/Southeast Festival in 2021, which will bring 800 dancers and faculty members to East Tennessee.
Not that Berry allows those future plans to push “Cinderella” into second place. She’s been diving back into video footage of her 2015 performance, when she felt she struck the right balance between drama and dance. Developing the character is always a fun challenge, she added, and between the footage and studying the movie, she’s found new areas in which to grow into Cinderella — especially for the youngest members of the audience, including her son.
“He’s come to a couple of rehearsals, and we had our ‘Cinderella Tea’ a few weekends ago,” she said. “I asked him, ‘Does mommy look like Cinderella?’ And he smiled real big and said, ‘Yes!’ Then I asked him, ‘Is mommy a ballerina?’ And he said, ‘No — just mommy!’”
