In one of the most famous lines from “Romeo and Juliet,” Shakespeare once asked, “What’s in a name?”
The full quote, according to scholars, is meant to convey that the name itself is simply a label: “That which we call a rose, by any other name would smell as sweet.” In declaring it, Juliet dismisses the feud between her family, the Capulets, and that of Romeo’s, the Montagues.
Names and labels, however, have received renewed interest these days, specifically as they apply to pronouns. It’s not uncommon for professional emails and resumes to include preferred pronouns, and the decision by some to refer to themselves as pronouns that contradict their biologically defined sexual characteristics is the latest kettle set to boil on the long-simmering cultural war fire.
It’s a topic that’s front and center in a new documentary, “Proper Pronouns,” that will be screened online next week and in-person later this month at the Clayton Center for the Arts, when filmmakers who put together a look at transgender ministers in the South, and the ways in which they self-identify echo broader conversations taking place nationwide, come to Maryville for a post-screening question-and-answer session.
“For me, I think so often when we approach stories like this, we have a tendency to ‘other,’ to make people and issues like that seem like something exotic,” Manie Robinson, the documentary’s co-producer, told The Daily Times recently. “Our film is not an essay film. It’s not an investigative report. It’s not a sermon. It’s just a window — it’s holding up a mirror to the rest of the world to let them see that there are a lot of similarities between the people in our film and themselves.
“I think we often have a tendency to silo ourselves, to put ourselves in these boxes and have no interaction with others outside of it. But what we want people to take away from (the documentary) is that these individuals are human. They go through similar adversity, and at the end of the day, the things that make us different aren’t as important as the things that we have in common.”
The tendency to focus on those differences instead of similarities is at the heart of the documentary’s creation as well as its subject matter. Director and co-producer Meg Daniels got her start as a photojournalist, but growing up Catholic in Upstate New York, the intersection of religion and sexuality planted seeds that would eventually germinate into “Proper Pronouns.”
“My parents and all my parents’ friends raised us to love everyone,” she told The Daily Times. “‘Love thy neighbor’ meant something different there than it does here, and when I had family members and friends over the course of my lifetime come out as gay, it was a struggle. Not for me; my generation is very different than my parents’ generation, but for them, there were a lot of tears.
“My best friend’s parents, when she came out, there was distance, and they wouldn’t speak to her for a long time. Eventually love prevailed and religion did not, because she was their child, but when I moved (to the South), it was the exact opposite, and that broke my heart.”
Her journey to the completion of “Proper Pronouns” actually began as another project: A documentary on the journey of a friend’s daughter as he transitioned from female to male. It was a project as part of her studies at the Wake Forest University graduate school’s Documentary Film Program, but when her subjects decided against moving forward, she wanted to continue to explore topics related to the transgender community, she said.
“I had done so much work and learned all of these terms, and so I decided with my professor that I still wanted to pursue this,” she said. “I felt like the trans community needed to be better represented, because violence against the community is prominent, and it’s also something that is becoming more and more accepted as we move through life.”
In 2017, she met Liam Hooper, a gender theorist and theological activist who was the first trans graduate of the Wake Forest School of Divinity. His relationship to a college with deep Baptist ties and subsequent navigation of life in the conservative South became a 10-minute short film, and it was then that Daniels and Robinson decided to join forces as film school graduate students.
“My background is in sports, and I went on the two-year plan for sports storytelling,” Robinson said. “When we initially started talking as partners, we considered doing a story I had pitched in class on former football players, but we ran into some roadblocks very early in the process. She had this project with Liam, and we thought, you know, we could continue this story and involve these other great people.”
The number of ordained trans ministers in the United States is small — roughly 30, according to the filmmakers — but six live in North Carolina. Daniels and Robinson were especially drawn to the story of Dawn Flynn, a 61-year-old publicly outed by a hairdresser who subsequently lost her pastoral license and ministry and spiraled into a period of despair before deciding to fully transition and reclaim her life. In telling the stories of Flynn, Hooper, Mykal Shannon and Debra Hopkins, Daniels experienced something of a personal spiritual transformation herself, she added.
“I left Catholicism a long time ago, and I consider myself atheist, so I was to try to learn about religion in a way I didn’t understand because what the ministers talk about in their sermons is so different than what I grew up with,” she said. “They really talk about ‘love thy neighbor’ in ways I never understood. It was said in church, but I would see those who would leave and couldn’t love the person next to them if their belief systems and their body parts didn’t conform to what they were raised with religiously.
“Where does that stem from? That’s from upbringing. We all have belief systems formed the moment we’re born, but that doesn’t mean they can’t change. We change throughout our lives, but it all comes back to that concept of love thy neighbor. Is it religion we’re coming back to when we want the nice, clean-cut pronoun, or is it culture? They’re often intertwined, and these ministers really helped me see and learn about religion.”
Examining ways that deeply held religious beliefs are often barriers to understanding, Robinson said, opened the floodgates to deeper conversations about privilege. It’s a term that’s bandied about in dialogue surrounding race, gender and sex, and those who have it often bristle when it’s pointed out, Robinson said. In the case of the subjects of “Proper Pronouns,” it’s boiled down to simple choices that the majority make without a second thought.
“Our characters have to be aware of where they go to the restroom, and that’s something those in the majority don’t have to think about that much, if at all,” he said. “That’s what privilege is — you have the privilege to exist without thinking about it, and when you sit in your privilege and don’t acknowledge it, that’s the very definition of privilege. Once you become aware of it, you have to act accordingly, and that’s where we fall short.
“It comes down to effort. Any time there’s change against the grain, whether it’s big change or small change, if it requires effort on an individual’s part, it’s going to be met with opposition. Think about the simple inconvenience of wearing a mask and how combative that has become. Using proper pronouns, whether it’s he or she or they, is a simple effort, but it requires an individual to be thoughtful. And some people are so stuck in their ways that because it makes no sense to them, they feel they don’t need to adhere to it. The anxiety that it may cause someone else is secondary to their own inconvenience.”
Again, the filmmakers caution, “Proper Pronouns” isn’t designed to bludgeon viewers with an agenda or guilt them into discarding convictions. It is, however, meant to challenge preconceptions, provoke thoughts and shed light on individuals whose identity is outside of the wheelhouse of heteronormative comfort. Documentary filmmaking is meant to do just that, Daniels said, and she believes “Proper Pronouns” can foster understanding between disparate opinions on all sides of the aisle.
“They don’t have to overhaul their belief systems. If they want to, that’s great, but I would hope they just walk away thinking about who they are,” she said. “I would love a viewer to hold a mirror in front of their own faces and say, ‘Who am I to say X? Who am I to say Y?’ And just maybe, someone leaving the documentary as an LGBTQ person can walk away thinking about who they are as a person in terms of religion. Because it’s all about humanity and all that we have in common rather than all the differences that we have.”
