Randy Woody has a message for those seeking respite from overbearing family members on Christmas Day: If you get tired of the in-laws, come hang with the outlaws.
Woody and his band, Southbound, aren’t exactly wanted men (that they know of), but the honky-tonk, hardcore country and Southern rock certainly has an outlaw flavor. And for those needing a getaway on Saturday, or have no one with whom to gather, Two Doors Down is where they’ll post up.
“I threw my hat in the ring a long time ago to play music full-time, so that’s what I do,” Woody told The Daily Times this week. “It’s a job, but then again, it’s not a job — it’s getting to see those people that don’t really have a lot and just want to go to the bar. And it’s getting to see those people who are tired of their in-laws and are sitting at the bar saying, ‘Thank God somebody’s having live music tonight!’”
Woody and his bandmates have been a fixture in the Blount County music scene for 15 years now, and they’ve gone through a string of label deals in the year since — from Cat Daddy Empire Records to 419 Records, an agreement that didn’t pan out last year. Every time, though, Woody picks up something: knowledge, if nothing else, or connections that have helped him expand his reach.
“We’ve been traveling our asses off this year,” he said. “We played Daytona (Beach) for bike week, and we’ve been spending a lot of time out in Eastern Oregon. We’re going to be going out there a lot — we’ve got about five to 10 shows booked in Oregon, and the music festivals they have out there are crazy.
“We’ve really been hitting with the rodeo crowd out that way, and Texas and (Las) Vegas are going to be in the plans, too. I think one of the reasons we’re going over so well is the music. Out there, they have more of this folk thing, where down here we’ve got the rowdy country music and the Southern rock, so it’s a breath of fresh air for them when I come out there.
“Everybody’s usually asking, ‘Where in the hell is this guy from? He’s crazy!’” Woody added. “The reviews are always great, and the bar owners are like, ‘Move out here and run for mayor, because you’d get it!’”
Despite such entreaties, Woody has no plans to leave East Tennessee just yet. He still calls Monroe County home and hosts an open mic night every Wednesday at the Par-T-Pub in Alcoa. And on the last Saturday of each month, he’s made a commitment to get on stage at Two Doors Down. It’s the band’s home away from home, in a sense, and a place where Southbound’s allegiance to traditional country music and the outlaw sounds of yesteryear are both respected and enthusiastically appreciated.
“Here lately, more and more people send me videos of their grandkids dancing to our music and other things like that,” he said. “Some people tell me, ‘We can’t even get our baby to go to sleep, but when he hears your voice singing, he’s out.’ Other people come up and tell us our music has really helped them get through whatever they’re going through in life.
“To me, that’s probably the biggest compliment you can get. Everybody has different opinions about what it means to make it, but things like that make me feel like I have made it.”
And sometimes, a Two Doors show is exactly what he needs to forget about the tour schedule and the merchandise and the country music representatives who occasionally come sniffing around, hoping he’ll take a turn toward something more mainstream. (He won’t, but that hasn’t stopped them from trying.) On Saturday night, it’ll be even more relaxed, he said, and in a sense it’ll be a Southbound Christmas party for the boys and their fans.
“We’ve got some other guys coming out, and we’re going to do kind of a jam night,” he said. “We’ll have a bunch of different acts on stage, and I’m not even sure who all is going to show up. This will be the last show we have this year, and we just want to have fun with the fans. It’s not going to be a real serious show — but we’re gonna have serious fun, though.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.