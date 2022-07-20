There’s no initiation fee, no pledge to sign, no secret handshake required to become a part of the local music scene.
Just ask Ray Beltran. After arriving in East Tennessee from the Pacific Northwest, it took all of three weeks before the harmonica player got his first invite to play locally. All it took, he told The Daily Times recently, was introducing himself and expressing his interest in finding like-minded blues players with whom he could jam.
“I went to a performance by (local band) Mojo Tweed, and (harmonica player and vocalist) Paul McQuade quickly invited me to a jam with the band the following Sunday,” he said. “That’s a testimony to just how friendly and inviting the community is. I got there and played, and people liked what they heard, and things began to roll very quickly at that point.”
Shortly thereafter, he met Blount County’s own Robert Higginbotham, a guitar instructor and prolific sideman who hosted the blues jam at Brackins Blues Club in downtown Maryville for years. As a guy who’s been around the block a few times, Higginbotham knows talent when he hears it, and from the first time he and Beltran shared the stage, he said, the chemistry was obvious.
“(Local bluesman) Jon Mason had a benefit jam in Oak Ridge, and Ray and I ended up playing together,” Higginbotham said. “We got done with a set, and I said, ‘Brother, I like the way you play.’ And he said, ‘Yeah? Well I like the way you play!’”
The two men decided to throw in their lot with one another, and a new band, Ray Beltran and BlueMax, was born. Saturday, the group will grace the Brackins stage, and Beltran has a word of advice for potential attendees:
“Bring your dancing shoes!” he said. “We play some Chicago-style and some Texas-style blues, but there’s a lot of stuff that just swings. It’s a very fun, happy sound, and that’s that West Coast style of blues that was born when guys from Chicago were getting tired of cold winters and coming out to California and getting inspired by the jazz happening there.”
Also known as jump blues, it’s not the only style Beltran enjoys playing, but over the course of his 35 years as a performing musician, it’s the one that brings him the greatest joy. Growing up, he inherited his mother’s love of singing, and when he first discovered the harmonica, he was hooked. He learned how to play it, was asked to join some bands in the Bakersfield, California scene and found himself, the first time he played a professional gig, opening for blues titan Willie “Big Eyes” Smith.
“I didn’t really know what I was doing!” he said with a laugh. “But playing with that band and having a positive experience with them, I knew I liked it, and I knew I liked being able to express myself through the harmonica.”
In a number of outfits, he toured from Fresno down to San Diego before moving to Salem, Oregon, where he lived for 17 years. It was there, he said, that he originally formed BlueMax out of a desire to shepherd his own project. As talented as the players were in the Pacific Northwest, he added, the pool of players in East Tennessee never fails to impress him.
“It’s a very fine, friendly musical community here in Knoxville and Maryville, and it’s quite refreshing to meet and play with people who want you to succeed,” said Beltran, who moved with his family to the area last fall in order to find a community that better aligned with their spiritual and personal convictions. “They’re very hospitable to anyone wanting to contribute.”
“Ray’s the real deal,” Higginbotham added. “He’s one of those harp players who knows what to play, and he’s been around the block many, many times. He just has this fresh sound that no one else in this town has. That’s not to say anybody is better than anybody else, but when you get to a level where you’re playing with guys like Ray, it’s not about how good they are. It’s about their style, and whether you care for it or not.
“With Ray, I really like what he’s doing, and he’s a good singer as well. He’s just the whole package, and I love the idea that I can just play guitar and let him go!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.