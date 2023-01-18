Ray Beltran may not have been birthed in the blues, but for all intents and purposes, it seems as if he was raised there. A recent resident of Knoxville, he’s been blowing his harp, sharing his assertive vocals and making music for the past 35 years, sharing stages with such blues greats as Kim Wilson, James Cotton, Kirk “Eli” Fletcher, Willie “Big Eyes” Smith, Mark Hummel, Billy Flynn, Popa Chubby, Kid Ramos, Roy Rogers and any number of others. A band leader himself as well as a much sought-after sideman, he regularly appears at the Seattle Superharp Showcase and teaches at the nationally recognized Jon Gindick Harmonica Instruction Camp.
Beltran, who will perform with his band BlueMax tomorrow night at Two Doors Down in Maryville, specializes in a swinging, up-tempo style of West Coast jump blues, with a mix of Chicago and Texas blues infused as well. A journeyman musician, he credits those performers he came to know on the road with encouraging him to develop his craft.
“I spent most of my time on the West Coast being schooled by the best it has to offer,” he said. “They’ve always been so supportive and eager to pass on their knowledge when I had a question. Talking to them, being around them and being around that scene every chance I got, really helped educate me. It was just this and that, the little things really. Little tidbits of knowledge. Jewels and gems as it were. Interestingly, it was rarely, if ever, about harmonica. I always sought out knowledge about the music, its vibe, its character, its creation. I just soaked it all in.”
It also allowed Beltran to determine his direction.
“You get an idea of what you want — and don’t want — to incorporate into your own thing, your own style,” he said. “It’s just been about being there, and listening, listening, watching, and listening some more. And not just harmonica players, either. Guitar players, drummers, all of them have contributed to where I am now and where I’m going.”
Nevertheless, Beltran said he knew early on where he wanted to go.
“I’m a graphic artist, so it’s part of my nature to be at ease in a creative space,” he said. “I decided long ago that music was the medium I wanted to personally express myself in. So I just did it; I never questioned whether I had it or not. I knew I had something to say in that space. I’ve always felt ready at whatever place I’m at along my musical path. The more I move it along, the more opportunities become available for me. It’s more a canvas to paint on than a career. I just want to perform live more and more. If that leads to a career, so be it. And I’ve always had the desire to improve my craft, with my tools, my technique, and the ability to create and express my ideas fluently and fluidly onto that canvas.”
So too, he’s always been inspired by the blues.
“Blues is such an honest and elemental musical form,” he said. “It’s deceptively simple. There is complexity in the nuances and the subtleties. There’s so much beauty there. The simpler something is, the more challenging it is to genuinely express and create in that space. You can’t hide in it. It will expose you. I love that challenge. I love the music.”
When it’s suggested that the blues seems to be a somewhat crowded field, Beltran responds by saying it simply means that there are a lot of choices as far as the different styles are concerned.
“For starters, there is an abundance of blues rock in this area, and that seems to be countrywide,” he said. “And Southern blues rock is right behind. But what I’ve witnessed so far, and from the feedback that we get from people who come out to hear us, is that the West Coast jump style that I perform is, by and large, rare in our area. I’m told that that’s one of the things that sets us apart naturally. We’ve surprised people with our sound. Most have no idea that this style exists. But they all agree that it’s fresh. And they all seem to like it. A lot. They want to hear more… and we’ve got plenty of material for sure. That’s who we are and what we do. We just do our own thing. That’s the important thing. That advice was given to me by a well-known blues artist years ago — do your own thing.”
Beltran said that after spending his formative years on the West Coast, he’s especially impressed with East Tennessee’s blues environs. “We’ve got some great bands, great musicians, and more importantly, great people,” he said. “From my experience with different musical communities around the country, ours truly has a genuine sense of camaraderie and family to it. And lots of mutual respect as well. From day one, folks have been supportive and inviting. They have an attitude of giving you opportunities, and wanting you to succeed. With that positive and nurturing attitude, the blues scene locally is only going to grow.”
Beltran added that he’s pleased with his own progress.
“It’s up, up, up,” he said. “After a promising and well-received introduction to the local music scene in 2022, I’m looking to continuing to establish ourselves in this market, while also looking outside Knoxville and well beyond. I’m booked in Georgia in March for starters, but there’s a way to go for sure.”
That involves some new artistic initiatives as well. “Musically, we’ll be building upon our West Coast sound in a number of ways,” he said. “First, we’ll be introducing some new musicians to my band who have extensive knowledge and experience in this genre. That will allow me to move more towards the vision I have for my band. It will be refreshing creatively, and exciting for our listeners as well. That West Coast sound is up-tempo and fun, and it inspires people to join in. Having players versed in that style gives us a lot of space to grow.”
As far as his upcoming show at Two Doors Down — his first at that venue — Beltran said he plans to introduce some new songs for the first time. “Having the right players has allowed us to move forward towards our sound quickly,” he said. “That includes guitarist Geoff Trabalka, a respected local blues guitarist who is fluent in the foundational blues language that is so necessary. My other guitarist is Beau Hatch, who brings a nice jazz seasoning to that West Coast sound. “Lord” Paul Curry, who is a well-known bass player in the local scene, will be setting the table for us rhythm-wise along with Buddy Honeycutt, a respected blues drummer who will be joining us for the first time. We’ve also got several surprises planned. Come check us out, and see what all the buzz is about. It’s going to be an exciting night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.