If there’s one thing Knoxville hip-hop artist Jarius Bush came to understand during both the creation of his latest work and the growth of his facial hair, it’s this: You don’t have to have a full beard to possess full-beard energy.
Take the late martial arts master and actor Bruce Lee, for example, Bush said. Bush, who performs as J.Bu$h, told The Daily Times recently that Lee didn’t sport any whiskers, but he had full-beard energy. Character, honor, strength: Those are the traits of a full-beard man, and in contemplating the nature of what it means to be such an individual, Bush conceived of a three-album song cycle: the “Full Beard Trilogy.”
The project — which debuted with “Peach Fuzz,” released last month — will debut Friday during a livestream event on Facebook, and while the music may seem lighthearted on the surface, there’s a deeper philosophy going on beneath it, as there always is to anything Bush undertakes.
He is, after all, a full-beard man, both metaphorically and literally.
“With ‘Peach Fuzz’ being the first stage of growing a beard, it’s symbolic of that early phase of having something, even though you can’t see it — just like when you’re first starting out, you can barely see the peach fuzz on your face,” Bush said. “The big undertone is, what do you believe in? What is it that you put faith in, even though you can’t see it? So the beard becomes a placeholder for that idea, and that’s the primary motivating factor.”
While East Tennessee’s reputation for roots music is well-deserved, there’s long been a hip-hop scene here as well, and a good deal of its success is owed to Bush and his fellow artists in the Good Guy Collective. A crew of collaborators who produce, guest and perform alongside one another in a manner not unlike the Wu-Tang Clan, Good Guy has been an integral part of Knoxville hip-hop for almost a decade now.
Bush has been part of the scene even longer. Raised on the soul music his parents loved, he found his way into hip-hop through A Tribe Called Quest. One of his earliest projects was the group Loose Leaf with his cousin, Joseph “Black Atticus” Woods. Good Guy Collective grew out of the band The Theorizt, a hip-hop ensemble backed by a full band that enjoyed a high-profile run throughout Knoxville’s diverse scene.
Five years ago, Bush was on a roll with a number of works to his credit, from his solo album, “Visions,” to contributions on a Good Guy Collective record (“Songs to Love To”) to the soundtrack to a stage play (“What Does the Water Tell Me?”) to “Power Up,” based on his lifelong love of video games. He also contributed production work to a number of other projects, such as “Concept(ion)” by fellow collective member Kobe “Mr. Kobayashi” Kane.
Work began on “Peach Fuzz” back in 2019, he said, but after a rapid-fire run of work before that, he needed to take a step back and reevaluate things, he said.
“One of the biggest issues I had with music is putting out content and getting discouraged, because I wasn’t getting the response I needed,” he said. “So I would crawl into my shell and think, ‘Maybe the next album.’ What shifted is realizing that it takes time. It takes time for this process, just like it takes time for a lesson to be passed on to my son, or for some hair to come out of my chin. The biggest thing I’ve learned over the past couple of years is that patience of doing the due diligence, regardless of what the world’s looking like outside of me.”
Both fatherhood and beard growth — literally — played a part in shaping “Peach Fuzz,” he added. In crafting the EP around the idea of faith, seeing the world with the childlike wonder his son — Irwin, age 5 — does was a gift. And by experimenting with his own beard growth, he began to draw parallels between physical care of his follicles and the spiritual care of his soul.
“When I started cracking the idea, I had a small, stubby little joint, a little chinstrap situation, but I started making my own beard oils and figuring out how to exfoliate the hair,” he said. “I wanted a beard, so I really treated myself as an experiment, and in talking with the other collective members, I took what was originally going to be one complete album — ‘Full Beard’ — and broke it into the phases of growing a full beard.”
He’s roughly 80% complete with “Sideburns,” and the trilogy will be capped by “Goatee.” The former will explore the adolescent phase of “encountering the world with that energy that’s uncontrolled,” he said — transitioning from the “what if” of a child to the “what now” of young adulthood. “Goatee” will be the linchpin of serenity that he’s found as a father and an artist, making his way in the world and working to help others make theirs.
“I believe prayer is a big aspect of it,” he said. “It’s not just about growing a beard. It’s about the benefit of desiring something and putting forth intention to it. The beard is an example of other things in our lives as well — praying for joy and happiness, but it takes you being in that space to get there. You can’t pray for happiness and be mad. So how do you imagine that reality and make it happen?”
