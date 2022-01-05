It takes a fearless director, a dedicated group of parents and a cast of talented actors to tackle a topic as complex as that of “Matilda.”
On the surface, it seems to be a musical — “Matilda Jr.,” based on the Broadway production, which itself was adapted from a children’s book by Roald Dahl — with winsome characters, kid-friendly themes and parts designed for up-and-coming voices and stage talent. And it is — but to do the story justice, it doesn’t shy away from some darker elements that might make other children’s theatrical troupes avoid it in favor of more innocent fare.
Primary Players, the Blount-based theatrical organization that will stage “Matilda Jr.” at the Clayton Center for the Arts this weekend, isn’t a group that back down from a challenge, however.
“As (some patrons) might remember, we did ‘The Lottery’ (based on a grim tale by Shirley Jackson), but this is definitely the darkest musical we’ve done,” said John Cherry, director of “Matilda Jr.” and the artistic director of Primary Players. “For this particular story, one of the reasons we chose it is that it’s a fantastic message for kids who may feel like they’re different. It shows them that there are people they can reach out to who can help them navigate their way through that.
“If a handful of those kinds of kids who come to see this think, ‘I can turn to a librarian or a teacher who might can help me realize the things I can do,’ then it’s worth it to show them that there are helpful adults around who understand that there’s a place for every kid.”
The musical tells the story of Matilda, a precocious and preternaturally intelligent 5-year-old whose parents are distant, dismissive and occasionally abusive. At school, she faces further derision from the headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, but finds a champion and a kindred spirit in her teacher, Miss Honey. Perseverance in the face of adversity, and the ability of a young girl to find her place in the world despite obstacles that might otherwise hold her back, are the work’s predominant themes, and while the Primary Players work will include nods to the story’s darker elements, the hope, love and laughter will all rise to the surface, Cherry said.
“Her story within the story is quite dark, but it’s treated through music and animated projections that I think help to amplify the story without it being scary of disturbing,” Cherry said. “I think it’s more thought-provoking to see how Matilda navigates that with the help of some very empathetic adults. One of the first things I told the kids is that there are words in this play we will not use in our interactions with one another or in rehearsal, but only in the dialog — words like ‘revolting,’ or ‘brat,’ or ‘nasty little child.’ The world ‘stupid’ is also used a lot.
“All of that is written into the dialog, because it’s about these abusive relationships between Matilda and her parents and Miss Trunchbull and the students. But one of the things we do not do is use any sort of physical abuse at all, or even a hint of it. There’s no striking of anyone, because we didn’t want to scare any 5- or 6-year-olds who might come to see the show.”
And, Cherry added, the staging of “Matilda Jr.” involves so much more than handing out scripts, holding rehearsals and putting the kids on stage. There’s a process to each production that involves everything from auditions to callbacks, but for a work with mature themes, additional production tools are implemented that help process those themes but also help the company’s young actors develop as thespians, Cherry said.
“Another reason I like to do stories like this is that it challenges these actors, especially these young actors, to do more than just do music and lines,” he said. “It challenges them to develop a character, especially the older ones. One thing we do is table work, in which we gather the principles (the main actors) around a table, and I ask them questions like, ‘What is your character’s purpose? Why are you in this story? Why are you on stage in this scene?’
“It makes them think about that next level of character development, the fact that their characters are in one scene because later in the story, something happens that develops out of what they witnessed in it. It really helps them to connect the dots. Lighthearted musicals are great, and I love them; there’s nothing like a lighthearted musical where everybody falls in love and is fine.
“But give these kids at 14, 15 or 16 some characters with a lot of depth and layers, and by the time they’re 18 or 19 and get to college, they’ll really be ready,” he added.
There’s a total of 38 cast members in the show (including four siblings of the Dubes family), from Primary Players veterans to newcomers like Sallie Hatfield of Seymour, who won the role of Miss Honey. Julia Heaton, 13, plays the title character, but there’s no “star,” because all of the talent shines brightly, Cherry said.
“We’ve got quite a collection of some really talented kids,” he said. “One of them, Phillip Tucker, plays a character named Bruce, and he’s got just a tremendous voice. We have one actress, Lila Painter, playing a male role, and she’s just fantastic and has done a great job of embracing that and doing that role. And Lauren Dubes, who plays Miss Trunchbull, has been wonderful. We told her that we didn’t want anyone to hate Miss Trunchbull, so she’s not so overbearing that she’s one-dimensional.
“They’re all talented in their own different ways, and it’s just quite the collection of cast members. Our smallest one is half the size of our biggest one.”
After a scaled-down production in the spring (of “Mary Poppins Jr.”) due to COVID, the Primary Players are back at the Clayton Center for the Arts for this weekend’s performances, including several school matinees that will see 600 kids today and 800 more on Friday enjoying a field trip to Maryville College. If there’s any takeaway from their attendance, Cherry added, it’s this: Redemption triumphs over darkness, and uniqueness is something to be celebrated.
“What’s great about the way they’ve written the story is that is has a very good ending that will have most audience members saying, ‘I think they ended that properly, and I don’t feel so bad about some of the characters,’” he said.
