Say this for Clay Sharpe and Brian King, the two men at the heart of country-rap band The LACs: You’re not gonna hurt their feelings if you call them rednecks.
It’s a pejorative the guys have turned into a badge of honor, because to them, it’s not a slur: It’s a way of life, one celebrated in song and the videos that accompany them. Example: “Redneck Tan,” the duo’s latest single (featuring fellow country artist Dustin Spears), which is a summer celebration of country living intimately familiar to anyone who’s floated on or partied in the Little River.
Filmed near their hometown of Baxley, Georgia — a south-central hamlet of less than 5,000 people, about 50 miles north of Waycross — the video itself is riddled with what most would consider redneck cliches: burly dudes clutching beers and riding animal floats, cute girls laughing at their shenanigans, cold beer, boats and more.
Here’s the thing about those cliches, however: They exist because they’re based on reality, Sharpe told The Daily Times recently. What viewers see isn’t staged: It’s a way of life for The LACs, which perform Saturday at The Shed Smokehouse and Juke Joint in Maryville.
“That’s one of the reasons why we shoot about 90% of our videos down here in our hometown,” Sharpe said. “It’s always an open casting call. We’ll send the address to anybody who applies in the email, because we want real people in the video. We could go out and get 10 supermodels, but people want to look at a video and see themselves in it. Plus, we like to show them a good time in our three-red light town.”
Their allegiance to Baxley is part of what makes The LACs such an outlier when it comes to mainstream country: They love the Nashville sound, but red carpet events and industry wine-and-cheese socials aren’t what Sharpe and King long for. Sure, they can function in such settings and do so with the sort of rustic charm that makes them affable to anyone, but they’d prefer business deals be made on truck tailgates and toasted with Budweisers.
Music City doesn’t always reciprocate that admiration, though, but they’re used to it. After all, they’re small-town Southern boys who grew up listening to ’90s hip-hop, and in the vein of Big Smo, Colt Ford and Bubba Sparxxx, Sharpe and King decided to make a soundtrack to Southern summer lake parties where Lil’ Wayne and Outkast dominated the airwaves.
What they discovered, however, is an affinity for writing country music: It just sounds a little different when they put their own spin on it.
“Truth be known, our favorite kind of music, our favorite kind of songs to write and produce are the sad, slow, country songs,” Sharpe said. “The breakup songs. We just shot a video for one called ‘Hurt Like Hell,’ and it’s one of those sad breakup songs where you’re drinking a lot of whiskey and just living those true, traditional country cliches. Believe it or not, we love doing those.”
Truth be told, they love doing country their own way, and after three independent releases, a deal with Ford’s Average Joe’s Entertainment imprint Backroad Records led to greater exposure. The 2011 album “Country Boy’s Paradise” landed on the Billboard Hot Country Albums chart, and their next four releases all hit inside of the Top 20 — two of which, 2013’s “Keep It Redneck” and 2015’s “Outlaw in Me” — peaked at No. 3. “Keep It Redneck,” in fact, scored something of a trifecta by also landing at No. 7 on Billboard’s Independent Albums chart and No. 5 on the Top Rap Albums chart.
For Sharpe, it’s just proof that it’s a big country out there, and the people who live in small towns and consider themselves rednecks aren’t necessarily confined to the South.
“The first time we went out west, it was real weird for us, because we didn’t know what to expect,” Sharpe said. “But we played a Sunday evening show in downtown Seattle, and I expected maybe 10 people in the crowd, I ain’t gonna lie. But then we showed up, and it was a sold-out crowd, in the middle of the afternoon, and that’s when I first knew there were rednecks out west.”
Sharpe credits their appeal to a couple of factors: For one, they grew up in what he calls the “mix CD era,” the 1980s and ’90s in which aspiring deejays put a little bit of everything onto a single burned disc. And secondly, he added, they avoid divisive topics, and when they do address one — the Confederate flag, for example, name-checked in the song “Let Your Country Hang Out” — it’s not meant to be polarizing.
“Of course we’ll speak out a little bit on gun rights, but at the end of the day, we don’t know when it became a thing to say, ‘If I don’t agree with you, we can’t be friends,’” he said. “I feel like if you’d said that in the ’90s, people would have looked at you weird, because politics wasn’t something you talked about. Now, it seems like the whole world is either for you or against you, and it don’t have to be like this.
“That’s one of the reasons we love the live show, because we feel like the people who come to see us have busted their asses for 40, 50 or 60 hours a week, and they want out and let loose and have a little bit of fun. They don’t want someone bitching and griping on stage and bringing them down, so we don’t do that. We try to give them their money’s worth, and for that hour and a half, try to make them forget about every problem in their lives.”
Saturday night’s show, a double bill with the Moonshine Bandits, should be just what the doctor ordered then, he pointed out: The two acts have been friendly for a decade now, and as much as they like to party together, at the end of the day, they’re solid, reliable musicians who will also work to make The Shed the place to be this weekend.
Because East Tennessee, he added, isn’t that different from rural South Georgia. That’s what he wants potential show-goers to note: That The LACs “might play Johnny Cash and Vanilla Ice in the same song,” and that they’ll be as at ease on The Shed stage as they would playing for friends on the banks of Dunns Lake.
“There’s a lot that I love about our town, including the fact that ‘s a minute a mile to get wherever you want to go,” he said. “If it’s 20 miles, it’ll take you 20 minutes. In Nashville, 20 miles can take you an hour and a half sometimes. And plus, those are our people, and they look out for us. We’ve had several people come to town and ask where we live, and the people in Baxley will play dumb until their very last breath.
“‘The LACs? Never heard of ’em. I don’t know no Clay or Brian.’ And as soon as they’re gone, they’ll call us and let us know, ‘Hey, somebody was just up here asking about you, and here’s what they look like!’”
