He may not be wearing a new cowboy hat and sporting toy six-guns on each hip when he graces the Clayton Center for the Arts stage on Sunday, but Darrin Vincent will be thinking about them just the same.
After all, he told The Daily Times recently, they’re a part of some of his most treasured Christmas memories, and when he and his performing partner, Jamie Dailey, bring their holiday show to the Maryville College campus this weekend, he can’t help but remember those days of old.
After all, he pointed out, that’s what the “All I Want for Christmas Is Y’all” tour is meant to do: recall the good old days while making new memories for fans of all ages.
“My favorite Christmas memories are when our families got together up at my grandma’s house,” he said. “On my dad’s side, there was just a house between us, and I know my Aunt Irene would always get me a cowboy outfit with cap guns and a little vest and hat. She always had the coolest (wrapping) paper, and I always got a new cap gun every year, and I always looked forward to it, because I wanted to be a cowboy.”
Riding the range didn’t quite work out, unless you count rolling across America on a tour bus as one of the most respected bluegrass duos as part of that heritage. Dailey (guitar, bass, lead and harmony vocals) got his start as a bass player for Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver in 1998, switching to guitar three years later and over the course of his career with the band singing on nine albums.
During that time, Quicksilver won 13 IBMA Awards and earned four Grammy and five Dove Award nominations. Vincent — whose sister, Rhonda, is better known as bandleader of the bluegrass band The Rage — served as a member of Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder for a decade, sharing in five Grammy wins and eight IBMA Awards.
The duo first crossed paths at the IBMA Awards in 2001 in Louisville, Kentucky; upon discovering they didn’t live far from one another in Middle Tennessee, they struck up a friendship, and when Vincent produced four songs on a holiday bluegrass album, Dailey suggested the two record “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem” as a duo. The CD was sent out to 1,000 radio stations, allowing producers to keep track of the spins each song received. When the first numbers started to filter back in, the Dailey and Vincent song was the most popular.
They started receiving requests for more music, and for more shows. Putting together a full band, they began shaping a traditional bluegrass sound that resonates with soul. There’s plenty of that high lonesome sound, anchored by the expert instrumental skills of both men and those rich tenor vocals, and over the course of nine albums, they’ve amassed enough accolades to fill up a trophy case: four Dove Awards, three IBMA Entertainer of the Year honors and three IBMA Vocal Group of the Year awards, along with two Grammy nominations and numerous other recognitions.
As much as they love bluegrass — as well as gospel, an album of which earned them a Grammy nod, and country music, which will be the genre of next year’s Dailey and Vincent release — holiday music is where the two originally connected, and getting back to those roots dates back beyond the formation of their own band, Vincent said.
“When I was with Ricky, he started doing a Christmas show, and one of the most fun moments for me was turning off that bluegrass switch — no offense! — and doing a whole variety of different types of songs and music,” he said. “It was the coolest time, and people seemed to enjoy intertwining the bluegrass thing we normally did with Christmas songs. When Jamie and I got together, I told him that we needed to keep doing the Christmas thing, and so we talked to our agents about it and came up with the idea of doing some Christmas shows.”
It started off as a modest exercise in holiday revelry and reverence, but it’s grown into a third of the duo’s touring income, Vincent added. In addition, the two released “The Sounds of Christmas” in 2018, a holiday album featuring guest appearances by East Tennessee’s own Dolly Parton, among others.
“Jamie and I have been collecting a list of songs we wanted to do and sing, and we just put them down and tried to work through them on our Christmas shows for a few years,” Vincent said. “Then, Springer Mountain Farms Chicken allowed us to do some TV shows for Circle (All Access) network, and that afforded us to do four Christmas episode specials, so we were having to pick songs out for that as well. Doing songs we love to do for that album went hand-in-hand with doing them for the show, so it was pretty easy to come up with songs that people love and that we love.”
From “Mr. Grinch” to “Little Town of Bethlehem,” the record — and the Christmas tour — showcases the fun and frivolous side of Dailey and Vincent, but the pair never want to overshadow the serious side as well. After all, the two men are born-again believers, Vincent added, and while they don’t preach or proselytize during their performances, they hold certain selections sacred. When Parton added her vocals to the original Dailey and Vincent number “Road to Bethlehem,” for example, Vincent found himself in tears listening to the end result.
“That’s what Christmas is all about, the birth of Jesus,” he said.
But it’s also about flashing lights and the warmth of a blazing fire ... decorated trees and door-to-door carolers ... cookies fresh from the oven and a table around which are seated innumerable family members. It’s Santa Claus and Rudolph, Frosty and the Grinch. It’s about memories — those of a young boy opening a new cap gun, and a family on the front row making new ones while Dailey and Vincent sing songs both familiar and original.
“We just want people to come and get in the Christmas spirit, to come and enjoy the show with their families, to reminisce about the old days,” Vincent said. “If we can bring people in unity and love and just happiness and joy this time of year, that’s what we want to do, and that’s what we believe our job is to do. I know for me, it just makes me feel better, singing these songs.”
And seeing how they’re received makes the hectic pace of a holiday tour worth it. A recent show in Marion, Virginia, allowed the pair to meet a 7-year-old fan who wanted nothing more than to have her picture taken with Dailey and Vincent, and by the time the Christmas run comes to a close, it’s always bittersweet when the band members part ways to spend the rest of the month with their respective families.
“I think we end the year as a tight family unit, because when we all come together and have fun, it’s not work,” he said. “This year, we’ve got 12 Christmas shows, so we get to enjoy 12 days of Christmas with some of our favorite people in the whole world. It’s going to be a lot of fun, and we hope people come out and have fun with us.”
