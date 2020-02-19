It’s freezing cold outside of the hotel where up-and-coming country star Riley Green is staying in Omaha, Nebraska, during a recent phone call to The Daily Times.
The wind howls across the Plains on this early February day, but Green doesn’t mind so much, because it’s going to warm up nicely later on that night, when he takes the stage to open for country mega-star Jason Aldean.
The tour — which includes Morgan Wallen and Dee Jay Silver — pulls into Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday night in Knoxville, and at this point in his career, it’ll be something of a homecoming.
“The last time we played Knoxville was at Cotton Eyed Joe’s, which was awesome, because it’s one of those certain venues around the Southeast where people show up just because they want to see acts play smaller rooms early in their career,” Green said. “It’s almost like a hometown show, anywhere I play in Tennessee now.”
To be fair, Green isn’t from that far away: Born in Jacksonville, Alabama, he was raised on traditional country, bluegrass and Southern gospel. Often that came at the knee of his grandfather, Bufford, who ran the Golden Saw Music Hall — a roadhouse music shack where the young Green cut his teeth on stage with peers two and three times his age. It was Bufford and his other grandfather, Lyndon, who were on his mind and his heart when he recorded last year’s hit single, “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” from his debut album, “Different ‘Round Here.”
“My granddaddy Bufford is probably the reason I got into country music, because he was a really big fan and had this old Epiphone guitar,” Green said. “My granddaddy Lyndon passed last February — I was flying back from Vegas when I found out. I got home and wrote down the title, then wrote the song two months later. Every line in that song is about them, and I wrote it about them with no intention of getting it on the radio.”
The nostalgia and wistfulness of the song has proven to be a touchstone for country fans, however, and the song peaked at No. 14 on Billboard’s Country Songs chart, eventually selling more than 100,000 copies.
For many, it’s a personal touchstone, and many of them look forward to the opportunity to share their grandfather stories with Green.
“It’s crazy, and it’s a different line that gets them,” he said. “Everybody’s got their own line, and they want to talk about it more than any other song.”
Green got his start playing in bars around Alabama, eventually spreading out to Georgia and Tennessee. He was a contestant on the fourth season of the CMT reality show “Redneck Island” and released five independent EPs before signing to Big Machine Label Group in 2018 — all before moving to Nashville.
“One good thing about Big Machine is that they really bought into how I did things before I signed with them,” he said. “I would write a song, and if I liked it, I went ahead and played it, and the fans would be singing it back to me the next week. That’s how I judged whether a song was any good; it’s how we did it with ‘Grandpas.’ They’ve been really good about letting me try them out before getting in the studio.”
“Different ‘Round Here” follows a path cut by guys like Aldean, who have eschewed the contemporary pop-country approach to music, choosing instead to draw from the neo-traditional stable of artists like Garth Brooks and George Strait. That, he added, is what sets him apart in a field crowded with talent.
“I felt like the best thing you could be is different sounding, and traditional sounding country music is a little different right now,” he said. “For every bit of constructive criticism from someone who told me, ‘You might want to do this instead,’ the fans have always said, ‘Don’t change anything.’”
Of course, some things have to change, especially when he’s playing arena stages instead of smoky honky-tonks. Tours like the one he’s on require more forethought, but opening for artists like Brad Paisley have taught him a thing or two about song strategy and crowd management — and it seems to be paying off, he added.
“One thing I’ve noticed on this tour so far is that the crowds have been getting there early,” he said. “It’s been nearly full rooms when I’m playing, which is crazy to me. I guess everybody wants to know about the guy nobody knows about first, and I’ve had a lot of people buying my music, and the radio playing my songs, and I’m thankful. Aldean’s a great fit for us, because we lot a little bit more traditional music, and he’s been around for a long time with that kind of sound.”
