It is, according to Kathleen Hanna, a bizarre thing indeed to be part of a rock band that yearns for irrelevancy.
Then again, when the rock band is Bikini Kill, one of the first wave of riot-grrl acts out of the Pacific Northwest that championed feminism, reproductive choice and LGBTQ rights, chances are better than average that the need for Hanna’s ferocity and her bandmates stand-in-the-breach style of rock ‘n’ roll activism won’t be dissipating any time soon. When news broke on the second date of the band’s tour that the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, it emphasized that Bikini Kill’s firebrand style of rock and politics is just as relevant as ever, Hanna told The Daily Times recently.
“It’s very strange to be in a band where you’re really hoping you become incredibly irrelevant and nobody shows up to your shoes because none of the things we care about are issues anymore,” she said. “But things are apparently even worse now. But one of the things I’ve tired to underscore is that progress and history aren’t linear, and we’re in a very backwards moment where hateful bigots are trying to take us back to a time where racism, classism and sexism was even worse.
“The good news is that it’s backlash against #MeToo, against Black Lives Matter, against all the young kids who are understanding how race, class and gender identity are all working together to create a myriad of ways in which people are put down in their lives and how it’s nonsense.”
Say this for Hanna: At 53 and with a rock ‘n’ roll legacy that includes coining the title of Nirvana’s biggest hit (she wrote “smells like Teen Spirit” on singer/guitarist Kurt Cobain’s bedroom wall), moving in the same circles as so many revered rockers in the Pacific Northwest’s storied grunge and riot grrl scenes and marrying Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz of the Beastie Boys, it would be easy to rest on her laurels, focus on art or acting and leave the social justice heavy lifting to younger bands.
That would assume, however, that feminism was a fad, but it’s been a part of Hanna’s makeup since her mom took her to see Gloria Steinem when she was 9. In college, her activism took center stage in the form of work on domestic violence, AIDS awareness, women’s rights and sexism issues. From spoken word to indie punk to work in art and underground publications, she cultivated a fledgling career that came to a head when she and drummer Tobi Vail formed Bikini Kill in 1990.
“I feel incredibly proud of the work me and my friends have done,” Hanna said.
“We didn’t sit on the sides; we participated, and when you participate, you’re going to make mistakes, and people are going to correct you. A lot of the criticism we’ve gotten has been unfair or based on our looks, but a lot of the criticism has been justified, and it’s helped me grow as a person and an artist.
“I’m happy when we get criticized about not being inclusive in terms of race and class and issues with trans people. Seriously: That’s a gift I’m given when people care enough about my work to say, ‘Hey, what about this or that?’ It shows me that people care enough about what we did in the past to make it better now.”
Along with like-minded acts such as Bratmobile and Sleater-Kinney, Bikini Kill took what bands like The Runaways and Joan Jett did and turbocharged it, infusing it with incendiary lyrics that didn’t just advocate for change but demanded it, calling out injustices and misogyny with visceral lyrics that cut like metaphorical blades.
It’s a sound and an attitude that inspired thousands of young women then and now: Bikini Kill’s music was the driver behind the plot of the Amy Poehler Netflix film “Moxie,” and that younger fans are finding power in what the group continues to do is a point of pride, Hanna said.
“There are women in our audience who never have songs sung for them and have never had space made for them, and just knowing our band is established enough to write about stuff having to do with violence against women means something,” she said. “The riot grrls and the punk women in Olympia gave us things we can use as tools, and I feel very proud to have provided some of those tools to people, or at the very least validation that led them to the next thing.
“Because I’m just as proud that some people say, ‘I don’t like your music.’ Because that’s OK! All women don’t have to like Bikini Kill, but I’m really proud that I’ve put myself out there to be criticized. How many young women have started bands because they didn’t like what I did and thought they could do it better? I hope a lot!”
And then there are those who idolize Bikini Kill: not for the fame the members found, either with the band or separately, and not for the star factor. (Hanna laughs, in fact, at the suggestion she and her bandmates are “rock stars.”)
Instead, those fans find meaning and value and inspiration and a visceral outlet for big, intense feelings of rage and fight-the-power style determination in songs like “Rebel Girl,” “New Radio,” “Strawberry Julius” “Jet Ski” and so many others. And like Poehler’s character in “Moxie,” they’re introducing their daughters to the band.
COVID-19 forced the band to cancel its previously scheduled Monday show in Knoxville, and the outcry on social media was forlorn, given that the band had never played Knoxville before.
One day, Hanna added, Bikini Kill will make it up. And when that happens, they hope to see mothers, daughters and male allies waiting to join them for some passionate rock ‘n’ roll.
“We played this outdoor show in Austin, Texas, and we had to walk around the venue to get back into the backstage area,” she recalled. “It was Mother’s Day, and there was this woman who was masked with her small child, and she said, ‘I don’t know if you remember me from Riot Grrl meetings in (Washington) DC, but I brought my daughter to see y’all for Mother’s Day.
“That’s not a moment I’m going to forget any time soon. The girl was so excited, and it was her first concert. Even more than it being Mother’s Day and this woman who actually went to Riot Grrl meetings, it was the plot of ‘Moxie’ standing in front of me, but even more than that, I feel so amazing for us to be people’s first concert.
“I mean, how weird is it to have Bikini Kill be your first concert?” she added with a laugh. “Donnie Osmond was my first! So this is a very different experience people are having.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.