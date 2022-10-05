While their name might indicate otherwise, Rising Appalachia make music that isn’t limited to any particular time or place. They effectively merge a mix of international influences with an inherent Southern style that reflects their roots and resolve. That’s apparent on their newest album, the tellingly-titled The Lost Mystique of Being in The Know, an emphatic effort that shines the light on both their talent and tenacity.
Helmed by sisters Leah and Chloe Smith, who provide the lead voices as well as the primary instrumental additives informed by guitar, fiddle, banjo, and bodhran, and featuring David Brown (stand-up bass, baritone guitar) and Biko Casini (n’goni, percussion), as well as newcomers Arouna Diarra (n’goni, talking drum), and Duncan Wickel (fiddle, cello), the band is an international ensemble that makes their blend of folk, world and Celtic music seamless as well as striking.
The band, which takes the stage at Knoxville’s Bijou Theatre this Friday, Oct. 7, garnered their initial impressions early on. “We grew up in a musical family, so we had the original influences of some of the folk music our parents played and played for us,” Chloe Smith said. “They had excellent taste, and we grew up mostly with the sounds of traditional Irish and Appalachian folk music, as well as jazz and blues. Some artists that come to mind are Bruce Molsky, Martin Hayes, Duke Ellington, Champion Jack Dupree, Ralph Blizzard and James Bryan, and, of course, some healthy doses of The Beatles as well. Growing up in downtown Atlanta, we were also very much influenced by the music of our middle and high school friends.... incredible artists like Outkast, Goodie Mob, Common, Erykah Badu, Aaliyah, Mos Def, etcetera.”
Not surprisingly, that array of sounds had an indelible impact on their overall intentions, although Smith admits that at first their musical meanderings were more of a lark.“Initially, we simply wanted to learn some of the tunes our parents played, as in traditional old-time Appalachian music, and merge it for fun with some drum and bass styles that fueled our youth,” she said. “We wanted to make an album for fun, and never quite thought it would turn into a full on 15-plus-year band. Our original album was recorded in one day and we printed about 100 copies of it for friends and family.”
Although the band has toured internationally — including traversing British Columbia by sailboat, traveling the U.S. and Europe by train, and engaging in immersive cultural exchange programs in Bulgaria, Ireland, Southern Italy, Central, and South America — they’ve always managed to incorporate their early environs into whatever music they make.
“It’s never been a challenge to us because we are Southern, so that soundscape is literally in our blood,” Smith said. “Weaving in the original songs was a longer more intricate process… getting comfortable trying to write and express thoughts and feelings into music, and not shying away from putting pen to paper and singing songs that reflect life experience. I think having so much traditional music as a foundation really helped us feel rooted in our style and confident in our journey.”
The pair’s initial DIY pursuits met with an enthusiastic response, and after honing their skills on their respective instruments, they opted to embark on a full-time career as musicians while also intent on pursuing activism on behalf of social and racial justice, environmental causes and advocacy for the rights of indigenous people.“A big takeaway has always been that music is a global language and it expresses and connects far more than words can,” Smith said. “We feel honored to be able to have music as a muse, nurtured by its everlasting arc of connection and depth.”Smith described The Lost Mystique of Being in The Know as Appalachia Rising’s first concept album in terms of its overall execution. “We had very little lyrics for the recording and wanted to focus mostly on the instrumentation of the full band,” she said. “Each track lingers far longer than any radio-friendly song, lilting into phrasing that we consider a sort of trance folk style. Less A/B chorus verse and more abstract songs that have a few hooks here and there, but mostly extend into other realms of listening. It was our coming-out-of-covid -lockdown album, our chance to get a little weird after being away from the road, and one another, for so long. I can’t say that we ever had a more enjoyable time in the studio.”
She said that part of the reason for that satisfaction had to do with the fact that producer Joe Henry was at the helm. “Joe recorded an album of ours a while back called Leylines, and he’s a complete gem of a human,” Smith said. “He’s a musicologist above all, and he taught us so much about folk music and jazz just from our nightly dinner table conversations during recording hours. He was graceful and nuanced and not heavy-handed, which really helped those songs come into the world without being strong-armed in any way. He was a great fertilizer to our project.”
Smith said the band hasn’t spent a lot of time in East Tennessee previously, but they are looking forward to their visit. “Our drummer, Biko, is from The Farm (an international community in Lewis County Tennessee), and our tour manager is from the Knoxville area. It’s just a joy to be closer to home during this beautiful autumnal season and to drive throughout these fall hills with banjo and fiddle in tow. We look forward to meeting some new fans out y’alls way and feeling the pulse of the area.”As far as what the audience can expect, Smith said it succinctly: “A sweet night of family and harmony and storytelling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.