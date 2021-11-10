IF YOU GO

Tim Lee book-reading/Bark performance

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12

WHERE: The Bird and the Book, 1509 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville

HOW MUCH: $5 (copies of the book "I Saw a Dozen Faces ... and I Rocked Them All" will be on sale for $15)

CALL: 865-984-4847

ONLINE: www.cooldogsound.com