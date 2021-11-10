To the casual observer, Tim Lee has two settings: He’s either taking it all in or letting it all out.
Catch him stage-side at a local rock show, probably down at that venerated independent rock club The Pilot Light in Knoxville’s Old City where he occasionally bartends and plays regularly, and you get the idea. He’s most likely standing there, arms crossed, one eyebrow raised, maybe tugging on his lengthy goatee, watching friends and fellow travelers on rock ’n’ roll’s byways bash drums and shred strings and make the same sort of racket he’s been doing for more than four decades now.
On the flip side of that coin, when he’s not playing — most of the time with his wife, Susan Bauer Lee, as the blues-rock power duo Bark, but frequently as the guest of friends and fellow scenesters who have a need for his adept ability to navigate an electric guitar — he most often can be found enjoying a cold beverage with friends, at the bar or around the fire pit of his home or theirs, spinning yarns about his days on the road.
Say this for Lee: He knows how to tell a story, and folks have been telling him for years that he should write them down. It took him a while, but with the world on pause thanks to COVID-19, he did just that, and Friday night at The Bird and the Book in Maryville, he’ll read from his newly published memoir, “I Saw a Dozen Faces ... and I Rocked Them All: The Diary of a Never Was.”
“A lot of times I’ll just be rattling on, as I am prone to do, and like I said in the foreword of the book, people have said forever, ‘You should write a book!’” Lee told The Daily TImes recently. “Now it’s like, ‘Alright, I did! What do you think now, smartass?’”
He laughs, a hearty guffaw that’s the usual reaction by anyone who hears his stories, because they are legion, and many of them are indeed funny. Lee has a sardonic sense of humor and a dry wit, but he also possesses a poet’s eye for beauty and soul. He just happens to set the poems he writes to some melodic rock ’n’ roll.
With “I Saw a Dozen Faces,” he added, he now gets to couch them in between some longer prose, name check friends and peers from the famous (the members of R.E.M., for example) to those like him who are considered pioneers of 1980s indie rock that paved the way for the alternative music explosion of the 1990s.
“I’m a big fan of rock books. That’s what I read in between literature and serious stuff, and the less known the artist is in the rock book, the more I enjoy it,” he said. “I really don’t care about the rock star memoirs; I love the memoirs of people who just did this stuff in the trenches. My intention all along was to write a rock book, and I knew a certain number of references were going to be fairly obscure — but if you don’t know them, maybe you’ll find them interesting, and maybe you’ll look them up.
“My initial thought was that if there’s an audience for this book, it’s probably 150 Windbreakers fans. I never thought of this as having any sort of mass audience, because it’s for people who like rock books. But so far it’s outsold that, so I’m pretty pleased.”
Lee’s role in the indie scene gives him a unique perspective from which to pen a memoir. He got started playing music in Jackson, Mississippi, in 1982, and along with his Windbreakers recordings, his solo works and side projects with Matt Piucci (of Rain Parade) and Howard Wuelfing (Nurses, Half Japanese) have garnered critical praise from Rolling Stone, Creem, Matter, Forced Exposure, The New York Times and more.
He’s toured extensively with his own bands and as a sideman for Let’s Active, Marti Jones, and the Swimming Pool Q’s. In 1988, he released his first solo album after recording six with The Windbreakers, and “What Time Will Tell” was hailed by one critic as “a stunning album, the kind of unexpected triumph that restores your faith in the power of art.” A Windbreakers revival, multiple side projects and a move to East Tennessee in the 1990s led to a later-act revival that heralded a few records under his name, multiple releases by the Tim Lee 3 and now Bark, featuring his wife on drums. (In addition to reading from “I Saw a Dozen Faces,” Lee and Susan will perform on Friday at The Bird and the Book.)
Although his name is the one in the author’s slot, however, the project wouldn’t have been possible without Susan, his longtime romantic (earlier this month, they celebrated 40 years of marriage) and musical partner, as well as the graphic designer for all things “Faces” and Bark, as well as the muse for his newly written work.
“A lot of it is a matter of me having told the same dumb stories a thousand times, but what really helped was Susan,” he said. “She would read a section and say, ‘Why don’t you put that story you’ve told a thousand times about so-and-so in there?’ I had just forgotten it, so she reminded me about a lot of stuff I was leaving out that, in the context of that moment, I wasn’t thinking about.”
And while it’s unlikely to get a shout-out, COVID-19 played a role in the book’s realization as well, he added.
“I was working every day, and when I went home, I was unable to do the things that make me who I am,” he said. “I couldn’t go and play shows or see shows or do the things I like to do. I’m very happy at home, but I’m not what you’d call a homebody by any stretch of the imagination. I had written a long Facebook post about something, and somebody said, ‘Hey, when you’re ready to write your book, let me know and I’ll help proofread it!’ And so I said, ‘You know what? Now’s the time.’”
In crafting the bio, he drew on his former skills as a magazine journalist, making a list of potential content and going back through old blog posts and his memory banks for research. Susan helped fill in the blanks, and before he knew it, he had a 265-page tome that’s equal parts scrappy upstart story, small-town-boy-does-good hero journey, road trip memoir, travelogue, quirky anecdotes and random encounters. It’s enthralling, engaging, entertaining and often poignant, all filtered through Lee’s sardonic wit, wry sense of humor and undying passion for rock ‘n’ roll in its purest form: played in out-of-the-way and off-the-beaten-path clubs, living rooms, garages and basements, where the six strings demand blood and the cinder blocks are stained with the sweat of hundreds of bands most people have never heard of who made art that lives on in the memories of those who showed up to celebrate.
“I had so much fun doing this that I definitely plan to write more books,” Lee said. “I enjoyed the entire process, because I’ve always enjoyed writing. Now that I’m learning a little bit about it, I’d like to continue doing it, and I’ve already started researching a book about improvised music in the Deep South in the 1970s. I’m going straight for the popular stuff!
“Seriously, that’s just stuff that interested the hell out of me, so I’m going for it. The response has been really good to everything, and it’s all been really gratifying. I know I’m kind of a smartass about the whole thing, but it makes you feel real good.”
