Thursday night will be an auspicious return to the stage for one of East Tennessee’s most beloved bands.
Nineteen years ago, Cutthroat Shamrock played its first show, a gloriously ramshackle set of Celtic punk and Appalachian soul born from the friendship of Sevier County boys Derek Cutthroat and Benjamin Whitehead.
Fast-forward almost a decade, and Whitehead stepped away. Cutthroat and the boys soldiered on, playing a farewell show in 2016 and returning intermittently until earlier this year, when the band was honored with its own beer: Cutthroat Shamrock “Dry Bones” Irish Stout, brewed by Gatlinburg Brewing Company. One of the co-owners is an old friend of Cutthroat and Whitehead, and their friendship, Whitehead told The Daily Times recently, was at the heart of the libation’s creation.
“We’ve known him a really long time, and he knew the band when it was just me and Derek, so he wanted to do a tribute to the band because of the friendship Derek and I have had over the years,” Whitehead said. “I was going to come out to the beer release no matter what, but I ended up on stage with them all night. They played an acoustic set, and I sang what I remembered, and we had a good time and were able to drink a beer that had our name on it.
“It went so well that we started talking about St. Paddy’s Day and Derek said, ‘Can you come to practice?’ I was grateful just to be asked, so we’ve practiced a couple of weeks for the past month, just getting warmed up and ready to play a nice, long set.”
Thursday evening, that set will be delivered to fans who have missed the past two Cutthroat St. Patrick’s Day celebrations due to COVID-19. And it’ll be performed at The Shed Smokehouse and Juke Joint in Maryville, the first outdoor show that will serve as a prequel, of sorts, to the forthcoming concert season.
“St. Patrick’s Day two years ago, it was a tough call to cancel the thing,” said, Cutthroat, a charismatic bandleader whose omnipresent tweed cap is as much a part of his persona as his abilities on guitar, mandolin and bouzouki. “The venue supported it, but at the same time, they really wanted us to play, and everybody was just so unsure of what was going on, so we just canceled that.
“But we were ahead of the game with the whole Facebook live stuff. Nobody was really doing the livestreams yet, but Ben and I got together last St. Paddy’s Day, and that one turned out great. It’s ridiculous how many people were watching.”
That particular show featured the band’s classic lineup: Cutthroat (formerly known as Derek McRotten) and Whitehead, back in their element as friends bound by music. The pair turned to music during their early days struggling to get by in Sevier County, skirting the edge of homelessness, working odd jobs and embracing the gypsy lifestyle of fun-loving pirates who settled into a vein of driving acoustic Celtic punk inspired by similar acts such as Flogging Molly or the Dropkick Murphys.
“We’ve never not been friends,” Whitehead said. “We’ve continually played music over the years, even if it wasn’t for the band. A lot of times, it’s just us sitting in his living room, because more than anything, it’s about mine and his friendship.
“The first Cutthroat Shamrock show, it was just the two of us, and we had eight songs. We played the first set, took a break, then came up and played the same eight songs again. We played for tips, and we might have made a bunch of money, but I don’t remember, because we also got paid in free beer.”
By 2004, however, the band was a fixture in Gatlinburg, and as word began to spread, additional members joined the fold. Today, Cutthroat Shamrock is Cutthroat, Whitehead, percussionist Johny Hyena, guitarist and vocalist Marcus Bunch, drummer Suavo and upright bassist Stewart McNealy. Over the years, the band has grown into a major headliner on St. Patrick’s Day, having headlined the Market Square stage in downtown Knoxville numerous times and performing regularly on Blount County stages at The Shed and the Smoky Mountains Scottish Festival and Games.
“The times that we played outside in Market Square, just to see that many people get together just to have a good time and listen to music was great,” Cutthroat said. “I can’t really speak for everybody else, but to me it just seemed like more and more people started getting drawn to celebrating St. Patrick’s Day as we started to pick up momentum.”
That’s not an exaggeration: With their magnificent beards, tattoos, on-stage banter and dedication to the brotherhood of musical banditry beneath a tattered flag of crossbones, Cutthroat Shamrock has the deft ability to turn every show into St. Patrick’s Day, and on the actual observance itself? There’s a power in both its Old World roots, and the friendship of men who have been tempered by time but never tamed, that makes their camaraderie even more powerful, according to Whitehead.
“You take the chemistry that Derek and I have, and then you spread that out to the chemistry the rest of the band shares, and it’s contagious. All the sudden, the crowd has the same chemistry, and the more fun we have, the more fun the crowd has, which only helps us have more fun,” he said. “It’s a good type of contagion, because it’s about fellowship, and it’s about friendship.
“St. Patrick’s Day is the only Irish holiday we celebrate, and since Ireland is known for friendship, it’s a good reason to get together and tell stories and drink and have a good time. We could do this all the time, by ourselves in the garage, when we’re all laughing and cutting up and having fun, but then nobody gets to hear it. The fun for us is sharing it with everybody else, and on St. Patrick’s Day, we really get to unleash it.”
And given their command of the Celtic-meets-Old Time music they’ve fine-tuned over four albums — “The Wake,” “Blood Rust Whiskey,” the vinyl-only compilation “Dark Luck” and “A Path Less Traveled” — it’s no wonder that for the guys in the band, St. Patrick’s Day is as much a celebration for them as it is for the fans who show up to party with them.
“Even though we’ve been around for a while — it started with me and Ben, but Marcus has been in the band for 10 years now, and Suavo and Johny have been a part of it for years, too — it feels like new things are upon us,” Cutthroat said. “I always appreciate the way Ben and I joke on stage and go back and forth with the banter. It’ll be good to rework that back into the set, because we always have a good time together.”
