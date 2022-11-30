Two storied traditions — one boasting international repute and the other tied to the local community — find common ground when the Foothills Community Players present Neil Simon’s play “Rumors” Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Maryville High School Auditorium.
Simon was, of course, one of America’s most popular playwrights and his comedies not only brought him recurring success on both stage and screen, but also made him a household name.
The Foothills Community Players have carved out their own reputation over the past dozen years by providing an outlet for the creativity of Blount and Knox County residents who have a keen interest in live theater. There’s no requirement needed in terms of previous experience and yet the company’s volunteers are offered opportunities to perform onstage or work behind the scenes. The group funds its efforts through box office ticket sales, season ticket sales, grants, donations, and fundraising activities.
“Our participants come from a variety of backgrounds and ages, from high schoolers to seasoned thespians to out-of-towners,” said board member Megan Fair. “We have people from all over volunteer with us. Our first season began in 2010, and ‘Rumors’ is the last main stage show of our 12th season. We also regularly put on online radio plays, murder mystery parties, and cabarets, which have been a great way to get involved with our community while providing low time commitment opportunities.”
Fair said that the group’s selection committee meets prior to each season to discuss what plays and/or musicals might be the best fit to present in the next year. “We chose ‘Rumors’ for its comedy, and because it balances out our previous productions this year — Christopher Durang’s ‘The Actor’s Nightmare’ and ‘Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All For You’, as well as our summer musical ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’,” she said.
The play’s director, Dustin Payne, concurred. “Neil Simon was an American playwright, screenwriter, and author,” Payne said when asked what led to this particular choice. “He wrote more than 30 plays and nearly the same number of movie screenplays. He received more combined Oscar and Tony Award nominations than any other writer. People love to attend a show if it has Neil Simon’s name attached to it. Plus, ‘Rumors’ was produced by Foothill Community Players ten years ago and given four performances that sold out almost every night. With all that is going on in the world, I think the community would enjoy a night out watching this hilarious situational comedy.”
The play’s plot evolves around four couples who arrive at the townhouse of a deputy New York City mayor and his wife who are hosting a party to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary. Unfortunately, the four couples soon discover that there are no servants, the hostess herself is missing, and the deputy mayor has shot himself in the head. Fortunately, it’s only a flesh wound. Nevertheless, hilarity ensues when these upper crust curmudgeons realize they have to do everything they can to conceal the evening’s events from the local police and prying eyes of the local media.
Payne said that he personally has ties to this particular production. “Ten years ago, I was coming out of high school and was heavily involved in FCP productions,” he said. “I was fortunate enough to participate in ‘Rumors’ as a member of the stage crew. It was one of the last shows I was able to work with a friend before he tragically passed in a motorcycle accident. So when I heard that FCP was bringing this fan favorite back, I knew I wanted to be involved. At the time I was a cast member in the summer production of ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.’ I reached out to the company president, Allison Parton, who asked me to fill out the volunteer form located on their website. I indicated I was interested in directing ‘Rumors’ and they set up the interview and gave me an opportunity to discuss my vision for the show. A few days later they called and offered me the gig. With Nicci Grigsby and Matthew Pennington acting as my stage managers, we have had one hilarious time bringing this show to life.”
Payne went on to add that he was pleased to be a part of the company in general. “One of the reasons I love working with Foothills Community Players has to do with the fact that they want to bring fun to the community,” he said. “They like to involve as many people as possible. For us to bring ‘Rumors’ to the stage, we have brought people from Oak Ridge, Maryville, Alcoa, Knoxville, and Sevierville together. One of the coolest things is that the majority of the cast of ‘Rumors’ from ten years ago have been abuzz on social media and have talked about coming together to watch the new cast bring this show back to life. In the ten years since ‘Rumors’ first played in Maryville, I haven’t seen everyone from that cast in person, although I’ve stayed connected or watched via social media as they celebrate their successes, grow their families and even share some of their hardships. These are people who I would have never met if it weren’t for FCP in the first place. That is what makes volunteering and being a part of this company worth it.”
