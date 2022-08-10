The Atlanta-based band that calls itself Run Katie Run isn’t nearly as auspicious as their handle might suggest. They take their name from singer Kate Coleman’s penchant for running after her sister while on her paper route when both were small, although in a larger sense, it might also refer to the fact that the group’s been on a fast track ever since they released their debut EP, aptly titled Running on Love, last year.
Although the quintet — Katie on guitar and vocals, husband Corey playing guitar, guitarist/banjo player Adam Pendlington, bassist Stephen Quinn and drummer Ian Pendlington — will be making their debut at Songs by the Brook in Alcoa on Aug. 18, they’re hardly new to East Tennessee given that they’ve previously performed at Dollywood. In addition, they make frequent appearances in their native Atlanta and scored second place in the final round of the Country Showdown talent search, hosted by Jewel at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.
Raised in Buffalo, Katie originally set her sites on becoming a dancer. However, it was her mother who suggested that she set aside dancing, albeit temporary, and try her luck at singing instead. During her freshman year in high school, she took her mom’s advice and sang a cover of a Leann Rimes song, “Big Deal,” and managed to impress the audience in the process.
“It was it was a weird time because I never knew I was any good at music,” Katie said. “It was always just something fun for me. I was always so focused on doing other things, and I was really dedicated to dance up until I was 20 years old. That’s what I was going to college for. I was going to either move to Chicago or L.A. and try out for different and dance companies, or audition to perform on cruise ships and make that what I’d be doing with my life. And then I kind of stumbled into music and it just kind of took over. I just loved it so much. I saw a better future with that.”
Although she enrolled in the dance program at Buffalo State University, by the time her senior year arrived, her interests had shifted entirely towards making music. Despite turning down a featured role in the school’s annual dance concert during her senior year, she nevertheless graduated with a degree in dance and communications before joining her first band, a cover group known as Naughty Dawg. Eventually she met her husband Corey, and the two soon started performing as a duo, calling themselves, naturally enough, Kate and Corey. They also released an EP titled Somewhere Else Tonight. Nevertheless, their desire to find more viable environs for making music led them to make a move to Atlanta.
The concept for Run Katie Run originally emerged as a song title on Katie’s solo album Past, an offering which defined a style that drew equally from the influences of Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, Janis Joplin, and the Dixie Chicks. A friendship with an Atlanta trio known as the Highbeams eventually led the Colemans to recruit the band’s members — specifically Stephen, Adam and Ian — as Katie’s backing band for Past, which, in turn, led to a permanent union as the band that now calls itself Run Katie Run.
“In the beginning, I was so young,” Katie said when asked about her trajectory. “I didn’t really know that I was going to be a musician. That wasn’t really what I thought I was going to end up doing. I don’t know exactly what I had in mind for myself at the beginning, but I never saw myself as a lifer when it came to being a musician and a songwriter. So I don’t think I was as competent as I should have been in the beginning. I leaned really hard on Cory, because he’s so talented. He’s been a musician ever since he could basically breathe. When it came to writing, I was basically a glorified editor because he did most of the writing. It was mainly him driving the ship. And then I realized that I do want to do this. So that’s when I made my own record and learned how to write on my own. No artists is ever going to feel satisfied by not expressing themselves or not trying find out what they want.”
As a result, Run Katie Run became a project in which she could become fully immersed in terms of guiding the music and selecting the songs.
“It took me some time to learn how to be really honest with myself, not just lyrically, but just in terms of style,” she said. “I think I was worried that people expected me to always be straight country, but I loved rock and roll too. I love Heart and Led Zeppelin, and we even do a Jefferson Airplane song with Run Katie Run because I just I love all different kinds of music. I try not to make myself sound any particular way anymore. That’s why our EP is kind of sporadic. These guys never made me feel like, ‘well, we can’t do that because it doesn’t sound like us or whatever.’ That’s never been their take on it. They always just dive in with me no matter what direction I’m going in.”
The band’s first full-length album is due next spring.
“We’re all really excited about it,” Katie said. “The first EP was pretty much made from scratch. We were figuring it out in terms of how to slip in and know our roles. But there’s like none of that this time. They’ve learned how to read the way I play things, and they know exactly what I’m looking for. I don’t even have to ask them to do anything. It’s effortless. We fit now. They just know what I’m after, and they come in and they do it. And it’s amazing. I couldn’t be happier.”
Naturally then, Katie said she’s looking forward to a return engagement at Dollywood Oct. 17-29.
“Those previous two weeks at Dollywood got me infected with some entertainment disease because I just loved it so much,” she said. “I loved the five of us being together and performing all the time. We were all friends first, before we were a band, and this band literally wouldn’t exist if we weren’t friends. I can’t replace any of these guys.”
