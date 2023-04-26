Sam Bush is a familiar face at practically every bluegrass gathering of any significance. A virtuoso on mandolin and fiddle, his services are regularly called upon by any number of other artists who ask him to contribute his talents to their recordings as well. All that’s in addition to his own efforts and a tour schedule that keeps him busy throughout much of the spring, summer and fall.
Kentucky born and bred, Bush became infatuated with the work of Bill Monroe and his Blue Grass Boys as a youngster and went on to pursue his passion early on. Prior to cofounding the influential progressive bluegrass band New Grass Revival. That group that helped bring bluegrass a new younger audience while leading the way for bands like Infamous Stringdusters, Steep Canyon Rangers, Trampled by Turtles, the Punch Brothers, and so many others that brought a cherished form of Americana to a new populist following. Following that band’s break-up, he spent five years with Emmylou Harris’ Nash Ramblers, before eventually launching his own solo career.
Bush, who performs tonight at the year’s first concert on the lawn at Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro, has found extraordinary success ever since. He’s been awarded four Mandolin Player of the Year awards for the International Bluegrass Music Association, three Grammys and the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award as an Instrumentalist. Widely known as “The Father of Newgrass,” he has seven albums to his credit, including his latest, Radio John, a tribute to his friend and mentor John Hartford.
“It’s hard to believe how long I’ve been doing this, but the music is still the rewarding part,” Bush said when asked about his seemingly non-stop proficiency. “I think we all kind of feel a new sense of renewal over the last couple of years for being able to get out and congregate again. I’m renewed with enthusiasm for playing music and just getting out and getting to play with the band again.”
The joy is always evident on his face. Bush literally beams whenever he’s on stage. “Obviously, if we’re enjoying it, then it opens the door for the audience that want to want to participate,” he said. “If we look like something’s wrong, something probably is. But it’s our job to just entertain people and take take you away from your other thoughts for an hour and a half or two hours.”
That seems to never be a problem. Bush and his band — Wes Corbett on banjo, Steve Mougin on guitar, Todd Parks on bass, and Chris Brown on drums — always rise to the occasion.
“I don’t tend to go out for like weeks at a time as much as certain days at a time,” Bush said. “So once the festival season starts, then I kind of go out for weekends, and maybe three or four days a week. In the bluegrass and Americana world, I’m kind of a journeyman. We love going around and playing and doing what we do. There’s touring to do all summer because there’s the festival circuit. So we’ve got weekend work everywhere. Once we reach a certain time, I’m not going to have any time off. But I don’t think I’m unique. We’re all really feeling fortunate that we’re out, traveling and working more this year.”
Not that Bush always felt that way.
“In the early 1990s, when New Grass Revival broke up, my original thought was to get off the road, because that’s all I had ever done since I was 18,” Bush said. “But obviously that didn’t work out. That’s when I joined Emmylou’s band and it was an incredibly joyful and very positive experience. I learned a lot from her. She taught me how to be a better singer. And I taught her all about baseball.”
Even though Bush just turned 71, he said he’s not about to hang up his traveling shoes anytime soon. “As long as I can kind of get up and play along with my buddies, then I’m gonna want to still do it,” he said.
So too, he said he doesn’t dwell on past accomplishments, preferring to look forward towards the future rather than simply relishing the past.
“I doubt if a lot of us sit around listening to our old records,” Bush said. “Maybe if you have a need to make it a matter of perspective, or if you have to listen to a tune we recorded 20 years ago and we want to work it back up to the way we did it originally because maybe we play it differently now. Maybe you revisit your old stuff because you can improve upon the way you did it the first time. Mainly though, you want to keep going forward.”
