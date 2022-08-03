Steve “Slim” Stilts has an important public service announcement for annual attendees of the birthday bash that bears his name:
Don’t go to New Midland Plaza. The home of SlimFest since year two, it’ll be conspicuously empty on Saturday because the event is moving to the Louisville Town Hall, Stilts told The Daily Times recently.
“Last year, I was down at Louisville for Wolfstock (a country music festival that took place in August 2021), and I was talking to (Louisville) Mayor Tom Bickers, and he said he’d love for SlimFest to move to that location,” Stilts said. “I started having a Slim vision about it, and we just decided to take it down there. It makes you a little nervous to think about it, but change is good sometimes.”
It’s not the first time the community-wide party has moved locations, Stilts added: Originally planned as a celebration for his 50th birthday, it began in 2006 in the parking lot beside the Bullpen, on Gill Street in Alcoa. Stilts has always preferred the role of party host to guest of honor, however, so he set up the bash to serve as a fundraiser for a charity that’s near and dear to his heart: “Shop With a Cop,” the annual philanthropy that pairs underprivileged children with law enforcement officers who buy them Christmas presents during the holiday season.
Year one raised close to $40,000, and in the years since — SlimFest has been held annually, save for 2020’s cancellation due to COVID-19 — that total has climbed to more than $1 million. A big reason is that — relocating to New Midland in 2007 and to Louisville this year aside — Stilts hasn’t messed with success.
There’s always live music: Starting in year one and playing almost every year save for perhaps a couple, the Blount County-based R&B outfit Smooth Groove is returning to the SlimFest stage on Saturday. The band, led by Leonard Ervin and his brother, Larry, will be joined by Southern roots-rockers The Dirty Gospel, which is fresh off the recording of an original album and preparing for a fall tour.
“The guys in Smooth Groove are sort of in that same situation I feel like I’m in, which is a great one,” Stilts said. “I know how Santa Claus feels, because giving out gifts one year makes you want to do it again. And Smooth Groove feels like if there’s going to be a SlimFest, they ought to go play it.”
Early August East Tennessee weather, of course can be unpredictable: Last year, Stilts recalled, a pop-up storm blew through Alcoa minutes before the second band took the stage, but party-goers waited it out in their cars and under the VIP tent until it was over. Other parts of the county weren’t so lucky: High winds caused some damage, and Stilts is crossing his fingers that this weekend will bring with it beautiful skies.
“The tents we’ll have there will hold about 500 people, and if it’s lightning, they can go to their cars, get back out and party on,” he said. “We don’t want anybody to let the storms ruin their evening.”
The 5,000 square foot lawn at Louisville Town Hall, he added, will make for a nice change as well.
“Fifteen years later, we just feel like we need to stretch our arms out a little bit more and dance in the grass,” he said. “I just like the feel of the new location. It gives it more of a festival feel than a parking lot. I’m not complaining whatsoever; I appreciate everything the City of Alcoa has let me do for 15 years.”
Alcoa and Louisville are just two of the entities who have contributed to, and continue to do so, SlimFest’s success. For those who want to simply show up and enjoy a free concert, Stilts is partnering with a company that is organizing a cornhole tournament starting at 3 p.m. Four food trucks will be on site, and those who opt to purchase $50 individual tickets to the VIP tent will be eligible for prize giveaways: An upright freezer donated by Pattersons Home Appliances will be filled with 100 pounds of beef and pork donated by Nick Bright Farms, owned by Sixth District County Commissioner Nick Bright. Phillips Jewelry returns as an annual prize donor, this year with a $2,000 necklace; Maryville restaurant Walnut Kitchen has thrown in a couple of $100 gift cards; and local Kenjo magnate Wes Carruthers has donated $500 worth of gas cards, Stilts said.
“You can qualify by purchasing a ticket to the VIP area, which helps with the expense of the event, and then the proceeds go toward ‘Shop With a Cop,’” he said. “If people want to plan ahead, they can come and grab a bite to eat before the fun starts. We just want to preach to them to come with their lawn chairs and blankets, because it’s going to be a little different, but they’ll be able to set those things out in the grass a lot easier than you can the asphalt.”
That planning ahead, he added, is crucial for this year’s event.
“We don’t want people to go setting their chairs up in Midland, waiting for us!” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.