SlimFest
Buy Now

At SlimFest 2021, Madison Smith (from left), Shelby Spradlin and Chelsea Pereda danced to the sounds of Smooth Groove at New Midland Plaza. This year, the event will take place at Louisville Town Hall.

 Scott Keller | The Daily Times

Trending Recipe Videos



Steve Wildsmith has worked as a writer, editor and freelance journalist for The Daily Times for more than two decades. In addition to coverage of entertainment, he also serves as the social media specialist for Maryville College. Contact him at

stevedailytimes@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.