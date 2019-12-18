It’s the night before his band flies to Europe, and Alex Wade is folding clothes in his Louisville home.
Whitechapel, the death metal group featuring Wade and two of his Blount County peers — guitarist Zach Householder and bassist Gabe Crisp — has been flying across the pond for periodic tours for more than a decade now, and it doesn’t take long for Wade, one of the band’s three guitarists, to prepare for a month-long sojourn.
“It’s just like a routine now — I know exactly how many shirts, how many socks, how many boxers I’m going to need, and once all that’s packed up, you throw in your toiletries, get your backpack ready with your computer, and other than that, I’m ready to go,” Wade told The Daily Times last month. “Most people say, ‘You’re going to Europe for two weeks? I’d go crazy packing for a trip like that!’ But I can get it done in 30 minutes at this point. It’s just no frills, pack everything I need and nothing else.”
Despite the seemingly cavalier attitude about regular overseas travel — “Most people, you’d think they were crazy if they didn’t know how many times they’ve been to Europe, but at this point, honestly, it’s hard to remember,” he added — Wade doesn’t take for granted the opportunities that have come from years of hard work. There was a time in the not-too-distant past that Wade — the son of Danny and Judy Wade of Maryville, and a 2004 graduate of Maryville High School — and his bandmates were churning through brutal riffs of thundering darkness at venues around Blount County and Knoxville, playing to a handful of screaming, sweating friends who never expected the guys to rise to the levels of success they’ve since achieved.
And with that success comes a debt of gratitude, Wade added — for the fans from back then and all the ones who have gotten on board the Whitechapel train in the years since, especially here in East Tennessee. On Saturday night, the guys will play their fifth annual hometown holiday show, a charity event that this year will raise funds for the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley. The guys are even adding a little Blount County flair to the bill with the inclusion of fellow metal outfit Absent From the Body — a fitting addition, given that AFTB frontman Jason McMahan was part of the East Tennessee metal scene when the guys in Whitechapel were just starting out.
“It’s definitely something I never would have imagined we’d be doing when we very first started the band, but it’s really cool to have these (holiday shows) and give back to the city that built us up,” Wade said. “It was all the idea of our manager, Steve Davis, who started managing us five years ago. You can’t always put a Knoxville date on a tour, because sometimes the routing of the tour doesn’t always work out, but Steve said, ‘You guys should do an annual hometown show. This way, hometown fans will know every year that you’ll be throwing down close to Christmas.’
“We all thought that was awesome and decided to make it a benefit. The ones in previous years have always been a toy drive, where we asked our fans to bring toys for a discount on the show ticket. The past couple of years, though, we had so many toys that I had the hardest time ever getting them all over to the Salvation Army! I felt crazy good doing it, but it felt like I needed a dump truck for all the toys! This year, a toy drive wasn’t going to work with only three days to get them processed in time for Christmas, so we decided to shift our focus and help our four-legged friends.”
Pets … girlfriends … wives … homes … it’s difficult for Wade, and by proxy his bandmates, to wrap their heads around: All of those tangibles have been a direct result of playing metal so brutal it sounds like one of H.P. Lovecraft’s Great Old Ones serenading the collapse of a burning hospital. The band got its start when Wade and Crisp — the son of Steve and Pam Crisp of Maryville, and a 2004 graduate of William Blount High School — discovered two Knoxville musicians, vocalist Phil Bozeman and guitarist Ben Savage, were looking to start a like-minded project.
They christened themselves after the London district where serial killer Jack the Ripper murdered prostitutes in the 1800s and released the album “The Somatic Defilement” in 2006. When original guitarist Brandon Cagle had to step away after sustaining injuries in a motorcycle accident, the guys recruited Zach Householder, a 2003 Maryville High grad and the son of Eric and Judy Householder of Maryville.
In 2007, the guys signed to Metal Blade Records, a prestigious name in the metal world, and released the record “This Is Exile,” which precipitated their first trip to Europe. Other albums followed, including the 2014 high-water mark “Our Endless War,” which landed at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 albums chart — something no other death metal band had ever accomplished. Earlier this year, the guys released “The Valley,” easily their most conceptual and complex work to date, with clean singing and lyrical storytelling that casts an unflinching eye on the often harsh upbringing Bozeman endured in Knoxville’s Karns community.
“He let the fans in and opened up himself a little bit, and I think they appreciated that,” Wade said.
“I think that gave the album this aura, this mystique, and it’s definitely something that, as we’re going forward, we’re going to shoot for on future albums. I think we’re really learning that even though we’re playing a more extreme version of metal, we’re able to do some storytelling within that, and it makes the record as a whole more interesting and captivating. Like a good book, you can peel back the layers to give it more depth and meaning.”
And that’s another change from the band’s early days. There’s raw footage of a 2006 Springbrook Rec Center show floating around the website YouTube, and the baby-faced rockers in it seem intent on two things: volume and spectacle. Fast-forward to last June, when the band performed at the Belgian heavy metal festival Graspop, and the difference is startling. Gone are the boyish looks; in their place are five confident men who handle their instruments with craft and precision and work the crowd like the professionals they’ve become.
“Back in the day, when we first started in Gabe’s parents’ garage, we would stick a whole bunch of riffs together, and Phil would write a really sick line, and we would all think, ‘That’s awesome!’” Wade said. “We didn’t think about structure or the way it should be laid out or the story that should be told. The writing process is completely different now, and in the future, we want to make sure the music is written with the intent of delivering the message of the lyrics.”
Of course, what comes next has to be filtered through business decisions, because Whitechapel is exactly that: a company, and it’s been one for longer than it ever was an East Tennessee club band. Considerations like market saturation, singles, tour routing and more go into when the guys will reconvene for their eighth studio album, but at the moment, it’s looking like recording may take place next year for an expected 2021 release, Wade said.
“For now, we’re still supporting ‘The Valley,’ and we’ve been going to Europe a whole lot lately,” Wade said. “We’re actually going back in the spring of 2020, and we’re trying to focus on some of the smaller areas and towns. It’s kind of surreal, because none of our parents have been to Europe or anything like that. The fact that we’ve gotten to go over there and do that and be so young and to have gone so often — how cool is that?”
