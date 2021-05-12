IF YOU GO

Seven Nations

WHERE: Performing at the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games, 502 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, on the Maryville College campus

PERFORMANCE TIMES: 2:30, 5:30 and 7 p.m. (at the "Ceilidh Under the Stars") on Saturday, May 15; 1 p.m. Sunday, May 16

ONLINE: www.sevennations.com