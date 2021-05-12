The members of Seven Nations are no strangers to long-distance collaboration.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the band had been touring together for 26 years, ever since founder Kirk McLeod and his bandmates fused traditional and contemporary Celtic music to enchant audiences around the world. So when the virus halted the group’s 2020 tour plans, the members retreated to their respective corners of the United States and hunkered down, McLeod told The Daily Times this week.
“We started in New York City, but now everybody has their separate lives and lives wherever, including both coasts and Canada,” he said. “I was actually, right before the pandemic, back in the U.K. myself, so everybody was pretty much on their own and did what they needed to do to survive. Fortunately, everybody’s been OK and has managed to stay in the industry.”
And as the music and festival industries emerge from the long, dark season of COVID, the band actually has found itself in a bit of a conundrum, he added: 2020 dates were pushed back a year, but that’s posed a logistical challenge for a band that often books a couple of years in advance.
“I literally just got off the phone because of a double booking in New York and New Hampshire,” he said. “We had a show booked in 2020 in New York, but with that having to cancel and move to this year, that put us on the same dates as the New Hampshire festival we had scheduled for 2021. Business-wise, everything has just moved ahead a year, and what we’re dealing with at the moment is the fact that moving ahead a year wasn’t enough.
“Right now, it seems very much harder just to do the normal things that we used to take for granted. But at the same time, we’re very thankful that we have what we have, and that we’re relevant and still around.”
Much of that is because the base of the Seven Nations sound is built on music that’s written into the DNA of Scots-Irish people who immigrated throughout Europe and America. From those building blocks, the group has the deft ability to churn out a barnburner of a Celtic rocker that gives bands like Flogging Molly a run for their money … and then turn around and perform a lilting, melancholy ballad that would be at home on the soundtrack to “Titanic.” Over the past quarter-century, the band has sold a quarter-million albums here and overseas, been featured on PBS and CNN and performed everywhere from the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City to a New Year’s Eve performance at Scotland’s Royal Mile for some 40,000 people to the New York City Marathon.
Each performance, McLeod said, it meant to inform as much as entertain, because the band’s name is a literal reference to the musical heritage of the seven Celtic nations themselves — Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Cornwall, Galecia, Isle of Man and Brittany. But for 2021, McLeod added, all that matters is the music. When the band took the stage for the first time, at the end of February for the Northeast Florida Scottish Highland Games and Festival, it was cathartic for both audience members and the performers, he said.
“It was so great,” he said. “I didn’t even realize it, but the wife of our piper, Brad Green, filmed the show, and afterward she was like, ‘It’s so great to see you guys enjoying yourself again!’”
During last year’s downtime, McLeod — who now resides in North Carolina — recorded a solo album, and while “KIR — A Time for Pilots” is technically his own music, it fits easily into the Seven Nations paradigm, he added.
“It’s 15 tracks, with lots of Gaelic, but I’m so lucky that even though it’s a solo record, the guys in the band like the stuff, and they really want to play it,” he said. “It’s not like, ‘Here goes the lead singer doing a solo thing!’ It’s more like, this is just new music, and they’re very much enjoying doing new music as well as the old stuff, because the old stuff seems new now.”
A year off will do that, which means when Seven Nations takes the stage this weekend at the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games on the Maryville College campus, the enthusiasm for familiar material will serve as a catalyst for celebration, he said.
“It makes it more enjoyable,” he said. “When we performed in Florida, the first words out of my mouth were just some sort of greeting, and the audience was so into it that it was like, ‘This is going to be a great time!’ I didn’t know what to expect, and we weren’t even sure we should be doing it, because everything’s been so politicized.
“I wanted to make sure that everybody is safe, and that the band members and their families were safe, but for this particular festival, we’re looking forward to it. The people are always so warm, and there’s always a family sort of feeling of camaraderie.”
