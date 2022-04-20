It’s an unorthodox venue, sandwiched between church stops that will see the band Seventh Day Slumber rattle the stained glass with its brand of driving Christian rock: Good Vibes on the River Restaurant and Bakery, which will host the band’s “Death by Admiration” tour on Monday.
But while members of the band will unplug for the show — alongside their tourmates in like-minded acts Decyfer Down, Amongst the Giants and Spoken (and as a local bonus, singer-songwriter and Blount County Commissioner Jeff Jopling) — the message of redemption and salvation will be no less powerful, Seventh Day Slumber vocalist and guitarist Joseph Rojas told The Daily Times this week.
“It’s the only acoustic date on the tour, and it was kind of a pop-up show,” Rojas said. “We got a call, and the owner of the café (Devon Leonard, who co-owns Good Vibes with his mother, Janie) said, ‘Listen, we would love to have y’all here, but our café is not a big place. Would you consider doing an acoustic version of this tour?’ We said we were down, so we reached out to all the other bands, and they all said, ‘Man, that sounds like fun,’ so that’s what this is: an acoustic jam session of the ‘Death by Admiration’ tour.”
For local music aficionados, it’s also an opportunity to get up close and personal with one of Christian rock’s most beloved bands for more than a quarter-century. Rojas and his bandmates (including his son, Blaise, on drums) have sold almost a half-million records since forming in 1996, putting two of them in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Christian Albums chart and notching five No. 1 singles. With songs like “Oceans from the Rain,” “Inside Out,” “Caroline,” “Finally Awake” and “Wasted Life,” the group seeks to reach fans where they are: not as perfect people, but as broken ones redeemed.
It’s a state Rojas knows well: He accepted Christ in the back of an ambulance after overdosing and attempting suicide. “God supernaturally showed up on the way to the hospital that night, touching Joseph’s heart and changing his life forever,” according to the band’s website, and he’s never lost touch with the man he used to be: facing significant jail time and struggling under the crushing spiritual weight of a $400-a-day cocaine habit.
“I just try to make sure that I never lose sight of where I came from,” he said. “I’ve seen people who kind of forget where they were, and I think it’s good that God can clean you up so much that you don’t even remember your old lifestyle, but from what I’ve seen from the people who do forget, it’s hard for them to speak to people who are going through it right now.
“When you’re so far removed from the pain and your past mistakes and addictions, you’re not really in touch with anybody else’s pain. I’m not suggesting people should live in the past or live in pain, but for me, I’ve made peace with my past. I don’t live in it, but I don’t forget where I was, and that I was once in a place of brokenness and had no hope, because there are people there now, and they need to know it’s possible to overcome that.”
“Death by Admiration,” released in January, has received multiple accolades from Christian rock critics as perhaps the band’s best work to date: a bold statement, given the depth of its catalog. In fact, the venerated Christian music website Jesus Freak Hideout declares, “What Seventh Day Slumber consistently accomplishes is bringing the message back to what is most important: faith in Jesus Christ … in a world where bands continue to water down their lyrics, it is encouraging to see SDS sticking to their guns, shamelessly declaring the truth to whomever might hear it.”
And hearing it stripped down to the bare elements — wood, wires and voice — gives fans an opportunity to connect with the message on an even more intimate level, Rojas added.
“I really love the natural aspect of it. It just has a raw, natural feel to it, and I love it,” he said. “You’re still feeling like you’re rocking out, but at the same time, it’s an opportunity to kind of get personal with the audience. We try to do that anyway at our rock shows, but this is an opportunity to get even more personal with the audience.
“They can hear the lyrics and connect with them in a more intimate setting. To me, it’s kind of crazy how you can take the same songs and play them acoustic, and those songs take on whole different lives and this deeper connection.”
