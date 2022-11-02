It’s rare to find anything that still remains vital, much less enduring more than 60 years after its original incarnation. Tastes change, trends come and go, and the entire notion of what seems relevant and relatable seems to shift for every generation.
That’s why it’s especially impressive to find the Knoxville Choral Society maintaining a tradition that goes back more than six decades — to 1951 in fact. Dedicated to choral excellence, it consists of more that 120 singers who perform major choral and orchestral works, as well as other styles of music that can be adapted to a choral format. They’re accompanied by musicians from the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra and governed by a board of directors elected by the members of the society.
The active members of the Knoxville Choral Society represent a wide variety of occupations, faiths and backgrounds, and include many professional musicians who serve in area schools, colleges, and churches. Singers are chosen through auditions, while soloists are selected from the performing chorus, with occasional guest soloists featured as well. A smaller offshoot of the society, the Knoxville Chamber Chorale, also take part in KCS concerts throughout East Tennessee.
The Chamber Chorale will be performing two concerts this weekend — the first, on Friday, Nov. 4, a concert at Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus in Knoxville and then two days later, on Sunday, Nov. 6, at Tellico Village Community Church in Loudon County.
This weekend’s performances will consist of three classical works — “JMissa brevis in F Hob. XXII:1” by Joseph Haydn, “Mass in C “Missa Solemnis” KV 337 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and “Magnificat (2021)” by Taylor Scott Davis.“We chose the Haydn and Mozart mass settings as a way to get back to the roots of what has made the Knoxville Choral Society successful over the years — that is, performance of great masterworks for choir and orchestra,” said John Orr, the Knoxville Choral Society’s Artistic Director and Conductor. “Both of these works are delightful, playful and virtuosic for the soloists, choir and orchestra. Taylor Scott Davis’ new arrangement of the “Magnificat (the Song of Mary)” is a larger work for choir and full orchestra that contrasts wonderfully with the lighter Haydn and Mozart works. The work uses both the traditional Latin text and a new English poem written by lyricist Terry York that explores the emotions and thoughts of the Virgin Mary just after she has been told she carries the Son of God in her womb. The orchestration is lush and powerful, in the tradition and style of a John Williams film score.”The Knoxville Choral Society’s regular concert season traditionally includes a major choral and orchestral work and additional concerts that encompass styles of choral literature for a variety of events. It often performs with the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra as well as for convention programs and for special community events. “Performing these sacred works in these sacred spaces is going to be a highlight of our 2022-23 season,” said John Orr, the Choral Society’s musical director. “Both venues are aesthetically and acoustically superb places to perform. We learned during the pandemic how difficult and ultimately unsatisfying virtual concerts are. There is really nothing like live choral music performances. Humans in a community can gather together, pass out sheets of paper with little black dots and lines all over it, take a breath together and, using just air and our own bodies, create art live, in the moment and in a way that impacts time and space for that moment. For those fleeting moments, they are unified in the simultaneous process and product of the human capacity for creation. It is a uniquely and magnificently human experience.”
Orr knows of what he speaks. Born and raised in Nashville, he began singing at an early age in school and church choirs. By the time he was in grade school, he was already a professional studio vocalist, employed by various Nashville music publishers to record demos of children’s music. He went on to study choral music and percussion at William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri, where he earned a Bachelors of Science in Music Theory/Composition and Church Music. He subsequently received a Master of Music from Southern Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky and a Doctor of Musical Arts in Choral Conducting degree from the University of Alabama. In addition, he’s studied choral conducting with such renowned individuals as Dr. Arnold Epley, Dr. John Dickson, Dr. Sandra Willetts and Dr. John Ratledge.
An active church musician, Orr has created Fine Arts concert series at three separate churches and currently directs the concert series at the Community Church in Tellico Village where he also serves as Pastor of Music and Worship.
Dr. Orr joined the Knoxville Choral Society as a singer soon after moving to Tellico Village in 2010. In 2013 he was appointed Assistant Director of KCS and conductor of the Knoxville Chamber Chorale. He was appointed Artistic Director/Conductor of the choral society in 2018.“Creating art together and then sharing it, creates community, shared experience and memories,” Orr said while noting that the group’s funding comes from the members’ annual membership dues, as well as grants, ticket sales, special projects and support from local businesses, the professional community, and benevolent individuals. “We rely on the financial support of many individuals and businesses.
